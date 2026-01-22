Top Research Reports for Walmart, Morgan Stanley & SAP

Thursday, January 22, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Morgan Stanley (MS) and SAP SE (SAP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Stay Low at +200K, Q3 GDP Up to +4.4%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+25.3% vs. +23%). The company’s performance reflects strong execution across its omnichannel model, with robust store-led fulfillment, solid e-commerce growth and sustained market share gains.



Third-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight robust comparable sales, broad-based traffic growth and rapidly expanding higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership, which represent a meaningful share of operating income. Faster delivery speeds, improved inventory availability and marketplace expansion continue to support e-commerce growth. Managements raised fiscal 2026 view underscores confidence in sustaining growth.



However, margin expansion remains constrained by elevated operating costs and tariff risks. Currency volatility, intense competition and an ongoing mix shift toward lower-margin essentials amid macroeconomic uncertainty are also concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+30.6% vs. +11.3%). The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results indicated investment banking (IB) business strength. Its focus on wealth and asset management operations, along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions, will support the top line.



The deal to buy EquityZen will help it tap the rapidly growing private markets landscape. The performance of the IB business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline, lower rates and the company’s global footprint.



However, expenses will remain elevated due to expansion efforts. While trading revenues have been increasing, growth might become challenging in the future because of the volatile nature of the business. Nonetheless, the company’s efficient capital distribution activities reflect a solid balance sheet.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



SAP’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-22.5% vs. -15.6%). The company is facing weak software license revenue and stiff rivalry, along with U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs, continue to pressure SAP’s license business.



Nevertheless, SAP is riding on healthy Cloud ERP growth and uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions amid a volatile macro backdrop. Growing traction in SAP’s Business Suite, Business Data Cloud, AI-driven solutions and integrated platform innovations bodes well. SAP’s fourth-quarter and 2026 pipeline appear strong, driven by renewed momentum across industries.



AI is poised to be a key catalyst in fueling double-digit total revenue growth through 2027. It raised its 2025 outlook, projecting higher profitability while keeping a cautious view on cloud revenue. Cloud revenue is expected near the low end of €21.6-€21.9 billion, with non-IFRS operating profit near the high end of €10.3-€10.6 billion.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Strong E-Commerce Operations



Solid IB Business, Strategic Expansion Efforts Aid Morgan Stanley (MS)



SAP Banks on Cloud and AI Strength Amid Global Macro Volatility



Featured Reports

Uber (UBER) Benefits From Delivery Business Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst likes Uber's efforts to expand its Delivery operations in response to the surge in business. A debt load above industry levels and currency-related woes act as headwinds.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions have helped Arthur J. Gallagher to enhance its capabilities and drive growth. However, elevated expenses remain an overhang.

Amvuttra and Givlaari Sales Boost Alnylam (ALNY), Setbacks A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Amvuttra and Givlaari sales are expected to continue to boost ALNY's revenues. However, potential regulatory/pipeline setbacks and heavy reliance on partnerships remain a woe.

Strong Public Spending Aids EMCOR (EME) Amid Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR is benefiting from a strong public spending scenario and support from recent acquisitions. However, tariff-related risks and macro pressures mar prospects.

MKS (MKSI) Rides on AI-related Semiconductor Demand and NAND Upgrades

Per the Zacks analyst, MKS is benefiting from the growing demand in the Semiconductor and Electronics and Packaging markets, particularly in AI-related applications and NAND upgrades.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) Gains From Increase in Digital Spending

Per the Zacks analyst, EPAM Systems is gaining from a strong uptick in spending on digital transformation, which is further helping it grow across all its industry verticals and maximum locations.

Service Center Unit Aids Applied Industrial (AIT), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Industrial's Service Center Based Distribution unit is led by high demand for technical MRO services and improvement in customer sentiments. High costs remain concerning

New Upgrades

Western Digital (WDC) Poised for Growth on AI Storage and HDD Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital's performance is being driven by higher demand for cloud end market and Agentic AI. It has formulated strategies to tackle macro and geopolitical woes.

Estee Lauder's (EL) Sales Benefit From Solid Online Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder is set to benefit from its solid online business. Online sales grew double digits in first quarter, fueled by TikTok Shop, Tmall, Amazon and a new Shopify alliance.

Strong Demand Offsets West Pharmaceuticals' (WST) Tariff Headwind

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in West Pharmaceuticals' proprietary products segment will drive prospects. However, tariff headwind estimated to hurt 2025 sales by $20 million and continue in 2026.

New Downgrades

Reliance on Subsidiaries, Competition Ail National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, National Fuel Gas will fail to meet obligations if subsidiary performance disappoints, while competition from clean energy providers may further pressure operations.

Eni (E) Faces Pressure from Volatile Oil and Natural Gas Prices

Per the Zacks analyst, Eni's upstream operations remain highly sensitive to oil and natural gas price volatility, which can lead to earnings fluctuations.

Exposure to Gas Price Sensitivity to Hurt Range Resources (RRC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Range Resources' sensitivity to natural gas prices poses risk to its earnings and cash flows. Further, its consolidated acreage may limit long-term inventory renewal.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.