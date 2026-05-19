Top Research Reports for Visa, IBM & CrowdStrike

Tuesday, May 19, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), as well as two micro-cap stocks PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. (PNRG) and Community Bancorp (CMTV). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Housing Data Enters the Chat: NAHB, HD, TOL



Today's Featured Research Reports



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past six months (+3.2% vs. -3.9%). The company’s scale and brand strength keep it at the center of global digital payments, with growth still driven by higher payment volumes, cross-border activity, and increasing transaction counts.



Fiscal Q2 results showed broad momentum across consumer payments, commercial and money movement solutions, and value-added services. Management guides to low-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2026. Investments in agentic commerce and stablecoin settlement, alongside targeted acquisitions and disciplined capital returns, should continue to extend its network value over time.



Offsetting this, client incentives and marketing spend are rising while adjusted net margin decreased to 53.6% in fiscal Q2 2026. Moreover, parts of cash usage remain soft, valuation is still rich, and regulatory and litigation risks remain elevated. As such, we maintain a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of IBM have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (-22.3% vs. +89.2%). The company is facing potent threat from AI firm Anthropic as the latter’s Claude Code tool can modernize legacy COBOL systems and reduce enterprises’ reliance on specialized legacy service providers like IBM, bringing its sustenance at stake.



Stiff competition in the hardware enterprise servers and storage markets is also weighing on profits. Frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. However, IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting.



With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, business enterprises are deploying heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, translating into a healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions and highly secure multi-cloud management.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



CrowdStrike’s shares have gained +23.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Security industry’s gain of +24.1%. The company benefits from the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions due to a slew of data breaches and the increasing need for secure networking products amid the growing hybrid working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers.



CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 33 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Buyouts, such as SGNL and Seraphic Security, are expected to fuel growth. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past 12 months.



However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Elevated selling & marketing and research & development spending remain overhangs on margins. Also, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its near-term prospects.



(You can read the full research report on CrowdStrike here >>>)



Shares of PrimeEnergy have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past six months (+86.4% vs. -31.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $441.05 million, combines a debt-free balance sheet, long-term drilling inventory, and diversified production profile that supports operational flexibility and future reserve growth.



PrimeEnergy’s Midland Basin acreage provides a multi-year runway for horizontal development, while a balanced mix of oil, gas, and NGL production helps moderate reliance on a single commodity. A predominantly developed reserve base supports near-term cash flow visibility, and management continues to recycle capital through asset sales, reinvestment, and share repurchases.



However, the company remains highly exposed to commodity price volatility, particularly weaker oil and NGL pricing. Profitability is also pressured by elevated DD&A and a cost structure with limited flexibility during downturns. Additional risks include concentrated insider control, uneven development pacing, and a growing reliance on lower-margin gas and NGL volumes.



(You can read the full research report on PrimeEnergy here >>>)



Community Bancorp's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past six months (+73.2% vs. +17.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $221.69 million continues to demonstrate solid earnings momentum, supported by expanding net interest income, disciplined expense management, and diversified revenue streams.



Loan growth remains broad-based across commercial, real estate, residential, and municipal categories, while credit quality trends remain manageable despite modest increases in reserves and delinquencies. Capital levels and tangible book value continue to strengthen, providing flexibility to support growth initiatives and shareholder returns.



Community Bancorp also benefits from growing fee-based revenue and a larger ownership stake in its wealth and trust affiliate, enhancing earnings diversification beyond traditional banking activities. Additionally, the Nasdaq uplisting may improve investor visibility, trading liquidity, and long-term access to capital, supporting the company’s broader growth strategy.



(You can read the full research report on Community Bancorp here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



IBM Remains Poised to Benefit from Solid Hybrid Cloud, AI Demand



CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions



Featured Reports

Exploration Progress Aids Freeport (FCX), Weak Volumes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity amid headwinds from weaker volumes due to the Grasberg mine incident.n

Smart Investments and Customer Additions Aid Atmos Energy (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Atmos Energy will benefit from long-term capital expenditure plan. New customer additions and constructive rate outcomes will boost its performance.

Moderna's (MRNA) New Launches to Cut COVID Sales Dependency

With COVID-19 vaccine sales declining, Moderna is accelerating development of its non-COVID pipeline. The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the potential product launches over the next few years.

Flowserve (FLS) Aftermarket Gains Offset Debt Risks Ahead

Per the Zacks analyst, strong aftermarket demand and healthy booking trends support Flowserve's growth, though high debt and rising interest costs may pressure profits further ahead.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Benefits From Expansion Amid Inflation Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Cheesecake Factory is gaining from menu innovation, pricing actions and new unit growth. However, inflationary pressures and soft restaurant demand remain challenges.

Steven Madden's (SHOO) Brand Strength and DTC Momentum Support Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Steven Madden benefited from strong brand demand, healthy DTC momentum and effective marketing execution. U.S. DTC comp sales increasing 17% in the first quarter.

Fleet Management Solutions Aid WEX (WEX), No Dividends Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, WEX's strong fleet management solutions ensure revenue growth, but the absence of cash dividends may deter income-focused shareholders.

New Upgrades

APA Corporation (APA) Gains on Suriname Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that APA Corporation's Suriname growth project, cost cuts and strong Permian inventory position it for stronger cash flow and shareholder returns.

Murphy USA (MUSA) Benefits from a High-Volume, Low-Cost Model

The Zacks analyst believes that Murphy USA's high-volume, low-cost model, along with its proximity to Walmart, positions the company to maintain above-average fuel sales and strong profitability.

Paycom Software (PAYC) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paycom Software is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings that are helping it win new customers.

New Downgrades

Universal Display (OLED) Plagued by Soft Demand, Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, cyclicality in the consumer electronics market and constrained customer spending due to macroeconomic concerns are expected to impact Universal Display's prospects.

Regulatory Scrutiny, SBC Costs, Execution Complexity Hurt Robinhood

Per the Zacks analyst, heightened regulatory scrutiny, ongoing huge SBC costs, investment spending and execution complexity and premium valuation are likely to materially cap upside for Robinhood.

Inspire Medical (INSP) Faces Reimbursement Risks, WISeR Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Inspire Medical faces reimbursement uncertainty, WISeR Headwinds, coding risks and rising competition, which may pressure revenue growth and operating performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PrimeEnergy Corporation (PNRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Bancorp. (CMTV): Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.