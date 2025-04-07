Top Research Reports for Verizon, The Southern Co. & Blackstone

Monday, April 7, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), The Southern Company (SO) and Blackstone Inc. (BX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) and The Eastern Company (EML). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Tariff Saga Starts 2nd Week, Pre-Markets Down Big Again

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Verizon have gained +10.1% over the past year against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s gain of +39.8%. The company with one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States continues to deploy the latest technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers. Its 5G mobility service offers a premium experience across various industries such as public safety, health care, retail and more.



Verizon is offering various mix-and-match pricing in both wireless and home broadband plans, which has led to solid customer additions. The company’s focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising should drive growth.



However, fierce competition from other major players and saturation in the wireless market is hurting its profits. High capital expenditures in order to support the launch and continued build-out of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network are straining the margin. Macroeconomic challenges remain a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



The Southern’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+31.3% vs. +17.5%). The company, being one of the largest electric utility firms in the U.S., offers a stable, recession-proof business model with predictable earnings, backed by its regulated utility structure and significant capital investments in clean energy, including the Vogtle nuclear units.



The Southern is well-positioned to benefit from growing demand, especially from data centers and has planned $63 billion in capital investments to drive future growth. Southern also boasts a long history of reliable dividend payouts.



However, the expansion into nuclear energy presents regulatory risks, and climate-related events pose operational challenges. The company’s high leverage and caution around future nuclear investments limit its financial flexibility. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from investors.



(You can read the full research report on The Southern here >>>)



Shares of Blackstone have declined -0.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -10.9%. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Blackstone’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters.



A strong revenue mix, global footprint, diversified products, superior position in the alternative investments space and solid total and fee-earning asset under management (AUM) balances are expected to support its financials. Also, robust fundraising ability and significant available capital for deployment will support top-line expansion. The company has a solid balance sheet position, enabling it to address its debt obligations.



Nevertheless, elevated consolidated expenses will likely hamper Blackstone’s bottom-line expansion. The low sustainability of its capital distribution activities, given volatile earnings, is worrisome.



(You can read the full research report on Blackstone here >>>)



Utah Medical Products’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (-20.2% vs. +2.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $179.94 million is witnessing profitability under pressure from elevated R&D and SG&A expenses, resulting in a 290 bps year-over-year operating margin decline. Regulatory hurdles pose go-to-market risks. Working capital inefficiencies and high CapEx with limited near-term revenue conversion further weigh on free cash flow and asset utilization.



Nevertheless, UTMD benefits from a strong recurring revenue base, zero long-term debt and consistent dividend growth. Its portfolio of high-margin obstetric and gynecological devices enjoys global clinical trust, enabling resilient pricing and cash flow.



Strategic exposure to the growing women’s and neonatal health market provides insulation from broader healthcare cyclicality. UTMD's global reach (100+ countries) diversifies revenues and reduces regional risk. Operationally, its in-house manufacturing drives margin stability and supply chain control.



(You can read the full research report on Utah Medical Products here >>>)



Shares of The Eastern have underperformed the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry over the past year (-27.2% vs. -9.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $145.2 million is having SG&A rose 7.9% due to restructuring costs, and Big 3’s packaging backlog declined, signaling potential demand softness. Eastern remains highly exposed to Class 8 OEM cycles, and a reduction in product development spending raises concerns about future innovation capacity.



Nevertheless, Eastern Company is advancing its market leadership in Class 8 truck components through Velvac’s new mirror platform, which has driven significant backlog growth and captured OEM share. Its robust aftermarket business offers resilience beyond production cycles.



FY2024 net income rose 12% to $13.2 million, with adjusted income at $14.2 million and leverage down to 1.23X. Strong cash generation supported $2.7 million in dividends and share repurchases. A diversified manufacturing base across the United States, Mexico, and China enhances supply chain flexibility and customer responsiveness.



(You can read the full research report on The Eastern here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amphenol Corporation (APH), American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Verizon (VZ) Rides on Solid 5G Traction, Network Investment



Southern (SO) Set to Benefit from Rising Data Center Demand



Fund-Raising Ability Aids Blackstone (BX), High Costs Ails



