Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Morgan Stanley & RTX

Thursday, April 23, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Morgan Stanley (MS) and RTX Corp. (RTX), as well as two micro-cap stocks United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) and Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Move Up Slightly, Pre-Markets Move Down



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of UnitedHealth have declined -0.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s decline of -3.4%. The company is facing rising medical costs, which continue to pressure margins, reflected in an elevated MCR despite recent improvement, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. It is currently overvalued compared with the industry. As such, we have a neutral recommendation.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates. It has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth.



UnitedHealth expects total revenues to be over $439 billion in 2026. Optum remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Robust cash generation supports shareholder returns and financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+17.4% vs. +6.2%). The company’s first-quarter 2026 results showed capital markets strength. Increased focus on asset and wealth management operations, along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions, will support its top line.



The EquityZen acquisition broadens private markets capabilities and should deepen client relationships over time. The performance of the investment banking (IB) business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline, resilient M&A demand, lower rates and the company’s global footprint. Its efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.



However, expenses will remain elevated due to expansion and tech investments. While trading revenues have been rising, growth in the same might become challenging in the future due to the volatile nature of the business.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+2.1% vs. -7.6%). The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings beat expectations. It continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $271 billion as of March 31, 2026.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



United Homes Group’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past six months (-32.4% vs. -0.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $69.42 million has seen its volumes, orders and EBITDA decline, reflecting weak demand, rising cancelations and reliance on incentives, constraining operating leverage.



Cash usage and leverage remain elevated, increasing rate sensitivity. A pending merger provides near-term value clarity but adds execution risk. Valuation suggests the market is pricing in sustained demand softness, margin pressure and execution risk, while assigning limited credit to longer-term margin expansion.



Nevertheless, Product repositioning and cost reengineering are supporting structural margin resilience, with margins expanding despite heavier discounting, driven by lower build costs and design standardization. Southeast exposure aligns with migration and affordability tailwinds, while pricing remains stable. Backlog growth improves visibility, and a land-light model limits capital risk and enhances flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on United Homes Group here >>>)



Shares of Motorsport Games have outperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past six months (+67.8% vs. -23.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $21.73 million has its investment case centered on a flagship racing title that has evolved into a durable monetization platform through ongoing content updates and a growing subscription ecosystem.



Strong digital mix and disciplined cost control are driving margin expansion and improving operating leverage, while enhanced liquidity provides flexibility to fund platform expansion and new development. Engagement-led growth, supported by competitive features and community infrastructure, reinforces recurring revenue potential and user retention.



However, risks stem from heavy reliance on a single franchise and key distribution channels, alongside exposure to licensing commitments and execution demands tied to multi-platform expansion. Earnings sustainability increasingly depends on continued content success and subscription growth, while potential dilution and financing constraints could limit shareholder upside.



(You can read the full research report on Motorsport Games here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

UnitedHealth (UNH) Rides On Solid Optum Business, Rising Costs Hurt



Capital Markets and Wealth Strength Aids Morgan Stanley(MS), Costs Ail



Solid Order Growth Supports RTX Amid Supply Chain Disruptions



Featured Reports

Arista (ANET) Rides on Solid Traction in AI Networking Vertical

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for datacenter and campus gigabit ethernet switches will likely drive Arista's top line. Strong growth in cash flow is a positive.

Strong Renewal Rate Change, Retention Aid Travelers (TRV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Travelers is set to gain from continued strong renewal rate change and retention and increase in new business. Yet, exposure to cat loss inducing underwriting volatility ails.

Tapestry (TPR) Coach Brand Demand and Gen Z Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Tapestry's strong demand across regions and rising Gen Z engagement helped Coach add a record 2.9 million customers, reinforcing its path toward a $10-billion brand.

Biogen's (BIIB) Multiple Sclerosis Sales Fall, New Drugs Aid Growth

Sales of multiple sclerosis drugs and Spinraza are declining due to competitive pressure. The Zacks analyst believes Biogen's new products like Leqembi, Skyclarys and Zurzuvae can help revive growth.

Dividends and Buyback Aid C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, C.H. Robinson's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. High debt remains a concern.

Strong Flow Technologies Unit Drives ITT, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, ITT gains from strength in the Flow Technologies unit, led by higher sales of pumps and valves within the energy and industrial markets. High operating costs remain a woe.

Cost Savings Initiatives an Pricing Aids MascojQuery's (MAS), Macro woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Masco gains from pricing, cost actions and brand strength, supporting growth in a soft market. However, tariffs, uneven demand and pricing reliance remain concerns.

New Upgrades

Sandisk's (SNDK) Prospects Rides on Strong AI-Driven Memory Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-led memory demand along with higher pricing and mix shift towards data center SSDs.

Cenovus' (CVE) Advancing Key Projects To Drive Production Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Cenovus targets production growth, driven by key organic growth projects including the West White Rose project within its asset portfolio.

New Product Launches, Strong Solvency Aid Globus Medical (GMED)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Globus Medical's strong R and D efforts, with product launches surging post-NuVasive integration. Also, the company's debt-free balance sheet is encouraging.

New Downgrades

Alibaba (BABA) Faces Slowing Growth Amid Rising Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Alibaba is seeing weaker monetization, rising competition and cloud headwinds, though its strong ecosystem and cash flows support long-term growth potential.

MercadoLibre (MELI) Faces Macro Headwinds Amid Rising Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, MercadoLibre is facing macro volatility, margin compression and credit quality risks, while rising competition makes its competitive advantages more costly to defend over time.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Faces Solvency Issues, Competition and Policy Risk

Per the Zacks Analyst, QuidelOrtho (QDEL) faces stiff competition, weak solvency, and reimbursement uncertainties, though strong product sales and lab potential offer cautious optimism.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.