Top Research Reports for Texas Instruments, Linde & BHP

Friday, May 22, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Linde plc (LIN) and BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), as well as two micro-cap stocks Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) and Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up to Finish the Week Ahead of Memorial Day



Today's Featured Research Reports



Texas Instruments’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+95.2% vs. +30.2%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns. Our model estimates indicate that revenues are likely to witness a CAGR of 12.1% through 2026-2028.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past six months (+28.5% vs. +12.7%). The company is a leading industrial gas supplier serving energy, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and electronics markets through long-term contracts with minimum purchase commitments that support stable cash flows during downturns.



LIN has a $9.9B project backlog, including $7.1B of long-term Sale of Gas projects, providing durable earnings visibility and double-digit returns. Management expects operating margins to expand above its traditional 40–60 basis-point range via cost controls, automation and AI-driven efficiency initiatives. LIN reported strong first-quarter 2026 earnings on higher pricing and incremental project start-ups.



However, Linde faces pressure in EMEA from weak industrial activity, softer chemicals demand, geopolitical disruptions and policy uncertainty, which could reduce volumes, delay investments and weigh on profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



BHP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+61.8% vs. +39.1%). The company remains a high-quality diversified miner with leadership in iron ore and growing leverage to copper and potash, supported by low-cost operations and disciplined capital allocation. Recent updates point to resilient iron ore volumes despite weather disruption, strong execution at Escondida and Copper South Australia.



BHP’s strategic shift toward future-facing commodities like copper and potash positions it well to benefit from global decarbonization and trends. Strong cash generation, efforts to lower debt and portfolio actions support funding flexibility.



However, weak steel demand, commodity price volatility and cost pressures in parts of the footprint remain headwinds. Large project delivery and capital intensity at Jansen, along with the suspended nickel business and regulatory uncertainty in Australia, remain key risks.



(You can read the full research report on BHP here >>>)



Shares of Landmark Bancorp have gained +5.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry’s gain of +17.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $170.37 million benefits from a diversified community banking franchise across Kansas and Missouri, supporting balanced exposure to residential, commercial, agricultural, and municipal lending markets.



The company is strengthening profitability through disciplined deposit pricing, improved loan yields, and expansion in net interest margin, creating a more resilient earnings profile. Credit quality remains manageable with stable reserves and limited charge-offs despite modest increases in delinquencies. Capital levels and tangible book value continue to improve, supported by consistent earnings generation and a long history of dividend payments.



Management is also enhancing funding flexibility by emphasizing core relationship deposits while reducing reliance on brokered funding. In addition, liquidity management and active securities portfolio positioning help mitigate interest-rate volatility.



(You can read the full research report on Landmark Bancorp here >>>)



Global Self Storage’s shares have gained +6.8% over the past six months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s gain of +11.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $59.51 million has its investment thesis centered on targeting underserved secondary and tertiary markets, where supply growth is more rational and competition is lower than in major metropolitan areas.



Global Self Storage’s focus on operational efficiency, customer retention and technology-enabled revenue management has supported strong occupancy and recurring cash-flow generation. Growth opportunities remain tied to selective acquisitions, JVs and redevelopment initiatives that can expand earnings without significant development risk.



Investors should monitor margin pressure from rising labor and property-tax costs, which have recently limited profitability. SELF’s small scale also increases sensitivity to localized fluctuations. Current valuation levels suggest the market is discounting concerns around scale and margins, though continued growth could support upside and dividends.



(You can read the full research report on Global Self Storage here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Symbotic Inc. (SYM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains From Robust Data Center Demand



Lincoln (LNC) rides on Premium Growth, Elevated Expenses Hurt



BHP Group (BHP) Bets on Growth Investments as Costs Hurt Margins



Featured Reports

Large User Base and Pricing Power Aid Spotify (SPOT), No Dividends Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, SPOT's Strong subscriber growth and improving pricing power ensure revenue growth, but the absence of cash dividends may deter income-focused shareholders.

Warehouse Automation Aids Symbotic (SYM), Customer Concentration Ails

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the customer concentration risk at Symbotic. The long-term push by retailers and wholesalers to automate warehouse operations is, however, a positive.

Insmed (INSM) Rides on Sales Uptake for Bronchiectasis Drug

The Zacks Analyst believes the demand for Insmed's Brinsupri, the first treatment for non-CF bronchiectasis, is strong. The drug is expected to achieve blockbuster status in 2026.

Increasing Adoption of Dragonfly Platform Aids Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Onto Innovation's top-line is gaining from higher demand for the Dragonfly platform. Momentum in both advanced packaging and advanced nodes is a tailwind.

Disciplined Investments and Customer Additions Aid OGE Energy (OGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, OGE Energy will benefit from its systematic capital investment to upgrade its infrastructure. Rising customer base will further boost its performance.

Lincoln (LNC) rides on Premium Growth, Elevated Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Lincoln's growing premium is driven by new products and the enhancement of the existing ones, which keep driving its top line. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Wendy's (WEN) Gains on Project Fresh Momentum Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Wendy's is benefiting from Project Fresh initiatives, digital engagement and international expansion. However, soft comparable sales and elevated costs remain headwinds

New Upgrades

Vertiv (VRT) Rides on Strong AI-Driven Data Center Power Needs

Per the Zacks analyst, Vertiv is benefiting from rising data center power and thermal needs as AI deployments drive higher infrastructure density and faster build cycles.

Higher Nitrogen Demand and Prices Drive CF Industries (CF)

Per the Zacks analyst, CF Industries will gain from higher demand for nitrogen fertilizers in major markets. Higher nitrogen prices amid lower supply availability will also drive its margins.

Par Pacific Continues to Bank on Excess RINs and Low Debt

The Zacks analyst likes Par Pacific because Renewable Identification Number (RIN) monetization could free up working capital, and its low debt load supports investments and opportunistic buybacks.

New Downgrades

Whirlpool (WHR) Witnesses Operational Headwinds and Tariff Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool's performance is reflecting ongoing operational and market challenges. It has been witnessing tariff pressures, weak housing demand and promotional intensity.

Rising Net Outflows and Weak Liquidity Hurts Lazard (LAZ) Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, rising net outflows continue to weigh on Lazard's assets under management (AUM) growth. Also, weak liquidity position remains a key concern for the company.

Prestige Consumer (PBH) Struggles With Supply Volatility

The Zacks analyst is concerned with Prestige Consumer's ongoing supply pressures in eye care, uneven shipment, lean safety stocks and rising execution risks that could weigh on fiscal 2027 growth.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.