Top Research Reports for Texas Instruments, Boeing & NextEra Energy

Monday, May 12, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), The Boeing Co. (BA) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Texas Instruments’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+1.1% vs. -12.4%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. Sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps in capturing market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. The Zacks analyst model estimates indicate that revenues will grow at a CAGR of 8.69% through 2025-2027. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, cyclical downturn and pressure from underutilized manufacturing capacity are likely to continue hurting the Embedded Processing division’s performance in the near term. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



Shares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+38.8% vs. +2.9%). The company ended the first quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in the commercial aerospace sector.



Soaring air travel is boosting the company’s jet service business unit. The outlook for its defense business also remains optimistic, buoyed by strengthening U.S. defense budget provisions. However, the shortage of skilled labor continues to pose a threat to aerospace-defense manufacturers like Boeing.



Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain challenges also pose a threat to this stock.



NextEra Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-2.7% vs. +15.8%). The company’s first-quarter earnings were better than expected. Due to the nature of business, the company is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



Nevertheless, NextEra Energy continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has 27.7 GW of renewable projects in backlog. Florida’s improving economy is boosting its subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company’s customer base.



NextEra has ample liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations. The company’s consistent investment is helping it to strengthen and expand operations.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Trane Technologies plc (TT), Alcon Inc. (ALC) and NVR, Inc. (NVR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains from Robust Data Center Demand



Defense Budget to Aid Boeing (BA), Amid Supply Chain Issues



NextEra (NEE) Gains from Renewable Focus, Steady Investment



Featured Reports

Strong HVAC Market Aids Trane Technologies (TT), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Trane Technologies' top-line gains from a strong HVAC Market. Innovative customer-centric solutions are fueling the company's growth. Rising costs remain a concern.

Surgical Sales Rebound, New Product Launches Aid Alcon (ALC)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about consistent share gains and strong global ATIOL penetrations within Alcon's Surgical business. New product launches aid growth.

Solid settlements & Lot acquisitions Aid NVR, Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, NVR benefits from higher settlements and solid lot acquisition strategy. However, ongoing affordability concerns in the housing market and high mortgage rates remain a concern.

Rising Demand for ADAS Aids Mobileye (MBLY), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, the rising demand for ADAS and autonomous driving features is fueling Mobileye's prospects. However, high operating expenses amid rising employee compensation remain a concern.

High Premiums, Solid Capital Stand Aid RenaissanceRe (RNR)

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising premiums are driven by continued rate increases and strong segmental contributions. Moreover, a robust capital position continues to be a key catalyst.

Healthpeak (DOC) to Benefit From Solid Demand for Lab Assets

Per the Zacks Analyst, Healthpeak is likely to benefit from high demand for lab assets and rising senior citizens' healthcare spending trend. However, substantial debt burden remains a concern.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) Refines Operations, Tariff Risks Loom

Per the Zacks analyst, Harley-Davidson's revamped operating model and streamlined structure have boosted efficiency. However, tariff-related uncertainty has raised concerns about its near-term view.

New Upgrades

GameStop (GME) Bets on NFTs and Collectibles for Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, GameStop is betting on blockchain technology, introducing NFTs and digital collectibles to attract gaming enthusiasts and unlock new growth avenues.

Strong Portfolio & Cost Control Aids MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Per the Zacks analyst, MKS Instruments benefit from a strong portfolio and prudent cost control amid tariff related challenges.

Qualys (QLYS) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualys benefits from expanding product capabilities, which helps it gain customers. Increasing marketing efforts are also an upside.

New Downgrades

Tariffs & Weak Oil Prices to Hurt Eni's (E) Upstream Revenues

The uncertain oil pricing environment, mainly due to the impact of trade tariffs, is likely to put pressure on Eni's upstream revenues. Its significant debt load also concerns the Zacks analyst.

Matador's (MTDR) Slower Well Completion May Delay Cash Flow

Per the Zacks analyst, Matador's decision to slow well completions may delay cash flow generation, limit appeal to growth-focused investors, and heighten downside risk if execution slips.

Altice (ATUS) Plagued by Soft Demand, High Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, a declining subscriber base in the residential business will likely impact Altice's top line. A weak liquidity position makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic uncertainty.

