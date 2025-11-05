Top Research Reports for Tesla, BlackRock & Welltower

Wednesday, November 5, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Welltower (WELL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



ADP Rebounds to +42K, Plus Q3 Earnings from MCD & more

Today's Featured Research Reports



Tesla’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+53.9% vs. +46.4%). The company set a new delivery record in Q3, but much of it came from buyers rushing to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit. With incentives withdrawn and competition from Chinese EV makers intensifying, Q4 deliveries are expected to drop.



Sales are falling across key markets, with Europe leading the downturn. Automotive margins are expected to be under pressure. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit is thriving, and the Supercharger network continues to expand.



Tesla’s robotaxi service, launched in Austin in June, has been expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona. The company’s big pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and robotics bode well but these projects could take years to yield meaningful results. For now, we are cautious on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+5% vs. -10.3%). The company’s third-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher revenues. Strategic acquisitions, like that of ElmTree Funds, aimed at boosting presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification, will support top-line and assets under management (AUM) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects revenues and AUM to witness a CAGR of 14% and 14.8%, respectively, by 2027. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. A solid balance sheet, alongside earnings strength, will keep capital distributions sustainable.



However, elevated expenses may hurt profitability. The Zacks analyst project total expenses to rise 26.4% this year. The company’s significant reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions and diverse regulatory environments.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Welltower’s shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+40.5% vs. +0.3%). The company boasts a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in the key markets of the United States, Canada and the U.K. Given an aging population and an expected rise in senior citizens’ healthcare expenditures, its senior housing operating portfolio is well-poised to experience solid demand.



Welltower’s third-quarter 2025 results reflected a year-over-year rise in total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI). The outpatient medical (OM) segment is expected to gain from the favorable outpatient visit trends in the near term. Its strategic restructuring initiatives have enabled it to attract top-class operators and improve cash flows.



However, competition in the senior housing market and tenant concentration in the triple-net portfolio raise concerns. Substantial debt burden and high interest expenses adds to its woes.



(You can read the full research report on Welltower here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Tesla (TSLA) Benefits from Energy Business Amid Weakening EV Sales



Buyouts, Robust AUM Growth to Aid BlackRock (BLK) Amid Cost Woes



Welltower (WELL) to Gain From Strong Senior Housing Demand



Featured Reports

Electronic Arts (EA) Banks on Strong Portfolio, User Addition

Per the Zacks Research analyst, expanding user base driven by strength in popular franchises including FIFA and Madden NFL is aiding Electronic Arts' top-line amid stiff competition.

Transmission and Renewable Generation Assets Aid FirstEnergy (FE)

Per the Zacks analyst, FirstEnergy's ongoing transmission and distribution investments are expected to drive earnings growth. Its Energizing the Future initiative will boost its performance.

Long-Term Take-or-Pay LNG Contracts to Aid Cheniere Partners (CQP)

Cheniere Partners' long-term take-or-pay contracts covering a major portion of its LNG production ensure stable revenues. However, its significant long-term debt concerns the Zacks analyst.

Robust Omnipod 5 Sales, Strong Solvency Aid Insulet (PODD)

The Zacks analyst is bullish about the robust global uptake of Omnipod 5 - the only FDA-cleared, fully disposable pod-based AID system. Insulet's steady financial health looks encouraging.

Enterprise AI Demand and Product Expansion Aid GitLab (GTLB) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Gitlab benefits from expanding its product portfolio and strong enterprise demand for its AI-native DevSecOps platform.

MGIC Investment (MTG) is Set to Grow on New Insurance Written

Per the Zacks analyst, MGIC Investment is set to grow on new insurance written aided by the increase in the mortgage origination market and higher refinance activity. Yet, escalating expenses ail.

Increasing Orders Drive Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Spirit AeroSystems is likely to benefit from rising defense orders and higher CH-53K activity, though labor shortages may cause delays and hurt operating performance.

New Upgrades

FLEX Gains from Strong Data Center Vetical & Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex is gaining from strong data center, medical device and consumer-related markets. Also, synergies from recent acquisitions bode well.

SkyWest (SKYW) Benefits From Air-Travel Demand & Fleet-Upgrade Efforts

Per the Zacks Analyst, increased air-travel demand is helping SkyWest carry more passengers and witness more revenues. SKYW's efforts to boost its fleet with major airline deals look good.

Rising Insurance Segment Revenues Support Lending Tree (TREE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lending Tree plans to expand offerings for consumers, small businesses, and partners to grow its Insurance segment revenue will boost overall profitability.

New Downgrades

Pricing Pressure & Integration Risk Weigh on FactSet (FDS)

Per the Zacks analyst, pricing pressure acts as a major headwind for FactSet, lowering its top line and losing market share. Integration risk rises as it pursues a buyout as its growth strategy.

Target (TGT) Faces Margin Strain Amid Weak Consumer Spending

Per the Zacks analyst, Target continues to struggle with soft store traffic, lower spending per visit, and ongoing margin pressure from tariffs and inventory costs in a tough retail landscape.

Soft Las Vegas Performance Hurt MGM Resorts (MGM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, MGM Resorts is likely to be hurt by remodel-related disruptions, muted leisure demand and weaker mid-tier property performance in Las Vegas. Also, high costs are a concern.

