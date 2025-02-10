Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, Boston Scientific & ConocoPhillips

Monday, February 10, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) and ConocoPhillips (COP), as well as a micro-cap stock, Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU). The Zacks microcap research is unique, as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past six months (+1.9% vs. -1.8%). The company is gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2025. PG reiterated its view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates organic sales to grow 3-5% for the fiscal year versus our estimate of a 3% growth.



However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $200 million related to unfavorable commodity costs, and adverse currency.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Boston Scientific have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+62% vs. +16.3%). The company is seeing strength across target markets. Strong worldwide demand for its MedSurg and Cardiovascular lines, traction in the United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers.



The Pain and Brain franchisees are expected to gain solid traction in 2025 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies. The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentum on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2025 guidance indicating strong organic growth over 2024 builds confidence in the stock.



On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds are expected to impact the company’s top line in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Boston Scientific here >>>)



ConocoPhillips’ have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (-9% vs. -6.9). The company’s significant dependence on crude oil makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. Furthermore, declining free cash flows and rising total costs due to inflationary pressures add to the concern.



Nevertheless, ConocoPhillips is set to leverage its extensive, untapped drilling locations in cost-effective and diverse upstream assets like Eagle Ford Shale, the Permian Basin, and Bakken Shale. The acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation should expand its regional footprint in these key areas. ConocoPhillips is also strategically increasing its presence in the liquefied natural gas market to meet growing energy transition demands.



ConocoPhillips’ low debt exposure strengthens its ability to sustain dividend payments. ConocoPhillips reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings primarily due to higher oil equivalent production volumes



(You can read the full research report on ConocoPhillips here >>>)



Kewaunee Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past six months (+39.2.0% vs. -7.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $183.80 million have investment appeal lies in its robust order backlog, which reached a record $184.4 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, growing 26% year over year. This demonstrates strong demand for its lab solutions, bolstered by global R&D investments.



The Nu Aire acquisition expands market leadership, providing new revenue streams and operational synergies. Diversified revenues across life sciences, healthcare and education mitigate sector-specific risks, while a strengthened balance sheet enhances financial flexibility.



However, risks include declining international sales (down 30.1% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025), rising operating expenses (up 13.9% year over year), raw material cost vulnerabilities and project-based revenue reliance. Additionally, limited shareholder returns and foreign currency risks weigh on long-term attractiveness.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), Markel Group Inc. (MKL) and Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE).



Procter & Gamble's (PG) Cost Saving & Productivity Bode Well



New Buyouts, Endoscopy Growth Aid Boston Scientific (BSX)



ConocoPhillips' (COP) Low-Cost, Diverse Upstream Assets Aid



Featured Reports

Global IT Infrastructure Benefits IQVIA (IQV), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks Analyst, IQVIA's strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure places it firmly in the life sciences space. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Markel (MKL) Banks on Acquisitions Amid Escalating Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, strategic buyouts have aided Markel to expand its reinsurance product offerings and boost its surety capabilities. However, high costs remain a concern.

Expedia (EXPE) Benefits From Strengthening Gross Bookings

Per the Zacks analyst, Expedia's robust gross bookings owing to rising stayed nights and well-performing HomeAway, Brand Expedia and Expedia Partner Solutions are driving its top-line growth.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, Southwest Airlines' top-line are aided by upbeat travel demand and benefits from its revenue management techniques. However, rising expenses continues to hurt the bottom line.

Strong End Market Aids Berry Global (BERY), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Berry Global will benefit from strength across food, beverage and foodservice end markets. However, the company's high debt level remains concerning for it.

Focus on Regulated Energy Delivery Aids MDU Resources (MDU)

Per the Zacks analyst, MDU Resources benefits from its focus on regulated energy delivery business. Its strategic investment of $3.06 billion through 2029 should improve the reliability of its service

Higher Content & Marketing Costs Hurts Lionsgate Holdings (LGF.A)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lionsgate's continuing investments on content, marketing and Starz are expected to hurt profitability amid intensifying competition.

New Upgrades

Strong Organic Growth and Partnerships Aid Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher card network revenues and growing servicing income are driving Affirm's revenues. Partnerships and product innovations also bode well.

Solid Demand, Pricing Actions Aid Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand across its end-use markets. Cost-reduction initiatives and efforts to preserve liquidity are also driving growth.

Loan Growth Aids Cullen/Frost (CFR), Capital Level Solid

As per the Zacks analyst, organic growth remains a key strength at Cullen/Frost. Higher revenues reflect improving loan and deposit balances. Further, strong capital base is a favorable factor.

New Downgrades

Weakness in Industrial Business Unit to Hurt Plexus (PLXS)

Per the Zacks analyst, demand weakness in the industrial market sector and challenges in the commercial aerospace remain concerning for Plexus in the near term.

Skechers (SKX) Struggles Amid Weak China Consumer Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Skechers' sharp sales decline in China raises concerns about its recovery prospects, as macroeconomic pressures and weak consumer spending weigh on growth.

Soft Comps & Macro Woes Ail Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave & Buster's is likely to be hurt by a drop in comps and store renovation disruptions. Also, uncertain macro environment and a slowdown in consumer spending is a concern.

