Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, American Express & TJX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), American Express Co. (AXP) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and CompX International Inc. (CIX).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined -1.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry’s decline of -1.9%. The company is facing mounting margin pressure from elevated commodity costs, rising tariffs and higher financing expenses. Gross margins are contracting despite productivity gains, while a $400 million tariff headwind and a $250 million drag from higher interest and taxes threaten earnings growth.



Nevertheless, PG’s resilient performance underscores the power of its brand portfolio and disciplined operating strategy. Despite a mixed consumer backdrop, the company continues to generate steady organic sales, supported by pricing strength and broad-based category growth, particularly in Beauty, Health Care and Grooming.



Procter & Gamble’s integrated approach, innovation, market expansion and productivity, enables PG to adapt quickly to evolving consumer trends while preserving competitiveness.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here)



American Express’ shares have declined -5.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -24.8%. The company’s rising expense intensity, elevated credit-loss provisions amid weakening consumer credit trends and relatively high leverage could pressure margins and earnings stability if macro conditions remain challenging. AXP’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates. As such, we are reiterating our neutral recommendation.



Nevertheless, American Express is benefiting from strong spending growth, particularly from Millennials and Gen Z, supported by experience-driven rewards, travel and dining platforms and expanding digital capabilities. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships across travel, lifestyle and small-business ecosystems further strengthen engagement and transaction volumes.



Investments in AI, digital payments and B2B solutions are also enhancing long-term growth prospects. Strong cash generation and steady capital returns remain supportive.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here)



Shares of TJX have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past six months (+14.9% vs. +10.9%). The company continues to benefit from its resilient off-price model, strong value proposition and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales growth across divisions reflects the effectiveness of its merchandising strategy and ability to drive consistent customer traffic.



TJX also sees long-term growth opportunities through global store expansion and disciplined execution across its retail banners. Strong cash and a healthy balance sheet provide financial flexibility to support investments, expansion and continued shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.



However, the company faces headwinds from high store wages and payroll costs. Tariff-related impacts and intense competition across the global retail and off-price landscape may also pressure profitability and near-term performance.



(You can read the full research report on TJX here)



Genie Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (-2.2% vs. +20.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $380.47 million is facing near-term risk which comes from commodity-cost spikes and fixed-rate contracts compressing margins, weak operating leverage, volatile cash-flow conversion, and ongoing weather sensitivity.



Nevertheless, Genie Energy’s retail unit (GRE) is expanding a resilient electricity customer base by targeting high-consumption meters and improving churn, setting up higher per-meter usage and a margin rebound after low-margin municipal aggregation contracts expire in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Genie Energy is well capitalized with $206.6 million in liquidity and minimal debt, supporting dividends, buybacks, and strategic flexibility. Within renewables (GREW), Diversegy’s advisory model is scaling profitably and could double operating profit in 2026, but solar pipeline visibility is reduced after faster ITC phase-outs, with new projects paused.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here)



Shares of CompX International have outperformed the Zacks Office Supplies industry over the past six months (+6.1% vs. -17.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $298.71 million has diversified demand, which supports growth. Marine Components is becoming a higher-margin engine.

For the first nine months of 2025, sales rose 12% year over year to $120.6 million. Security Products increased 8% on government security orders, and Marine gained 29% from the towboat, industrial and federal markets. Marine operating income skyrocketed 205%, the gross margin hit 30.5% and the operating margin was 21%, lifting the consolidated operating margin to 14% as SG&A leverage improved.



A largely U.S. manufacturing/sourcing base and inventory prebuilds reduce tariff/logistics risks and suit buy-American procurement. Security Products’ margins slip from labor inflation and tariff-surcharged Asian electronics. Non-government channels are soft, raising the reliance on federal demand. Higher costs plus weaker cash/interest income and working-capital drag amid rising capex/dividends can squeeze margins.



(You can read the full research report on CompX International here)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Newmont Corp. (NEM), Woodward, Inc. (WWD) and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA).



PG's Productivity and Cost Savings Plan to Drive Margins



AmEx (AXP) Aided by Strong Card Member Spending Amid High Costs



The TJX Companies' (TJX) Gains From Solid Comparable Sales Growth



Woodward (WWD) Gains from Strength in Aerospace Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace segment is gaining from strength in the commercial aftermarket and higher defense activity, with fiscal 2026 revenues expected to grow 15-20% from this unit

Strategic Investments, Permian Assets Aid Plains All American (PAA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Plains All American Pipelines will gain from systematic investments to expand its operation and its wide presence in Permian Basin through organic projects and JVs.

Acquisitions Aid Ormat Technologies (ORA) Amid Tariff Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Ormat Technologies is likely to benefit from profitable strategic acquisitions and power purchase agreements. Yet rising U.S. import tariffs may pose risks to Ormat's growth.

Global M and A Deals Aid Moelis and Company (MC) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Moelis and Company's continued solid mergers and acquisitions along with restructuring efforts will aid revenues. Higher expenses due to rise in compensation costs is a woe.

Strategic Progress Aids Envista (NVST), Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Envista's progress on the operations priority, aided by strong gains from its EBS continuous improvement methodology. Macroeconomic pressures may raise its costs.

Gravity SUV to Power Lucid's (LCID) Deliveries Amid Cost Pressures

While the ramp-up of the Gravity SUV is boosting Lucid's deliveries, high operating costs continue to weigh on margins, per the Zacks analyst.

Digital Transformation, Buyouts Aid DXC Technology (DXC)

Per the Zacks analyst, DXC Technology is benefiting from ongoing digital transformations and adoption of its solutions. Also, strategic acquisitions like Virtual Clarity and Bluleader are a positive.

Growth Projects, Higher Prices to Aid Newmont (NEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Newmont will gain from the progress of its key growth projects, which should expand production capacity. Higher gold prices will also drive its profitability and cash flow.

Okta (OKTA) Rides on Innovative Portfolio and Rich Partner Base

Per the Zacks analyst, Okta is benefiting from an expanding partner base, along with a strong backlog and an innovative portfolio.

AROC to Benefit From High Fleet Usage and Clean Energy Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Archrock's robust fleet utilization and rising demand for clean energy due to power generation and AI-driven data center growth support earnings momentum.

High Capital Requirement to Hurt Coterra (CTRA)

The Zacks analyst believes that Coterra's plan to spend $2.25 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 can limit its financial flexibility, if commodity prices weaken.

Schneider (SNDR) is Hurt by Operational Issues and High Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, Schneider is weighed down by an increase in third-party carrier capacity costs, unplanned auto production shutdowns, and raised healthcare costs.

Soft OSB Segment and Macro Woes Hurt Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Louisiana-Pacific is facing pressure from lower selling prices and reduced OSB sales volumes due to a weaker housing market and ongoing affordability challenges.

