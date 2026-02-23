Top Research Reports for Oracle, Intuitive Surgical & Analog Devices

Monday, February 23, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), as well as a micro-cap stock Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> NVIDIA Highlights This Week of Market Reportage

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Oracle have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-36.9% vs. -24.2%). The company is facing competition from hyperscalers which remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



Nevertheless, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Intuitive Surgical’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past six months (+6.3% vs. -3.6%). The company delivered a strong fourth-quarter, beating revenue and EPS estimates. The da Vinci 5 system gained momentum with 303 placements, raising its installed base to 1,232, alongside approvals in Europe and Japan for phased rollout.



Utilization surpassed the Xi platform, supported by force feedback and Case Insights, while rising trade-ins highlighted upgrade demand. Global procedures grew 19% year over year, with 16% growth in the U.S. and 24% OUS, driven by benign general and non-urology surgeries in India, Korea, and distributor markets. System placements totaled 427, showing strong demand.



However, gross margin slipped on higher costs and tariffs, while OUS markets remain pressured by budget constraints. Medicaid policy uncertainty is a risk, but ISRG issued 2026 growth guidance to 13–15% and margins to 67–68%.



(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)



Shares of Analog Devices have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the past six months (+40.4% vs. +31.1%). The company’s latest quarterly results demonstrate broad-based recovery, margin resilience and strong free cash flow generation. Secular growth drivers in automation, AI infrastructure and automotive electrification provide multi-year tailwinds.



Strong momentum across the electric vehicle space on its robust Battery Management System solutions remains a tailwind. Strong investments in technology and business innovation are contributing well. Key partnerships and internal fab investments position Analog Devices for sustainable growth.



Analog Devices strong cash flow generation capability and aggressive shareholder return policies are other positives. However, rising exposure to geopolitical uncertainties and tariffs could curtail production and disrupt customer demand. Intense competition and a high debt level are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Analog Devices here >>>)



Moving iMage Technologies’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past six months (-11.3% vs. -2.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $6.17 million have seen its liquidity declined to ~$3.9 million following inventory deployment, with operating cash outflows reflecting working-capital absorption. Elevated inventory levels and tariff uncertainty add execution and margin risk. Shares trade at 1.22X book, near the three-year median and below peers.



Nevertheless, MiT is showing early signs of an earnings inflection, generating modest net income in 1H FY26 versus a prior-year loss, driven by gross margin expansion. and improving operating leverage. Gross profit growth outpaced revenues, suggesting strengthening unit economics and better bottom-line conversion on incremental sales.



The acquisition of QSC’s Digital Cinema Speaker Series assets adds proprietary products, while expanding MiT’s global footprint across 25+ dealers in 50+ countries. Early shipments and a ~$0.4 million backlog entering FY26 provide near-term revenue visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Moving iMage Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) and The Allstate Corp. (ALL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption and Partnerships



Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) da Vinci System Helps Offset Risks



Battery Management System Solutions Aid Analog Devices (ADI)



Featured Reports

Strength in Credit Card Business Aid Capital One (COF), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Capital One's solid card and online banking business, along with its inorganic growth efforts will aid revenues. Elevated costs due to rise in marketing costs will hurt profits.

Cadence (CDNS) to Benefit From Strong Portfolio and Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's performance is being driven by demand for its product portfolio, especially AI solutions. New products and buyouts are expected to sustain growth momentum.

Targa (TRGP) to Benefit from Booming Permian Presence

The Zacks analyst believes that Targa's Permian footprint expands as volumes climb 11%, backed by new plants and long-term contracts driving durable growth, but commodity price fluctuation concerns.

Improving Air Traffic Aid Curtiss-Wright (CW) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Curtiss-Wright is likely to benefit from the improving air traffic. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Solid Expansion Efforts Aid Restaurant Brands (QSR), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Restaurant Brands benefits from expansion efforts, menu innovation, and digital initiatives. However, commodity and wage inflation are a concern.

Rezdiffra Sales Boost Madrigal (MDGL), Competition a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, sales of Rezdiffra, approved for MASH, have been boosting Madrigal's revenues. However, competition in the target market is a matter for concern.

Strength in Vista and National Pen Units Aids Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cimpress will benefit from strength in the Vista unit, led by solid demand for promotional products. Reduction in advertising spends is driving the National Pen unit.

New Upgrades

Expanding Protection Services Business Aids Allstate (ALL)

The Zacks analyst expects Allstate's expanding Protection Services segment to enhance diversification. Strong Protection Plans momentum and dealership cross-selling integration will support growth.

Outsourcing Trends and Strategic Investments to Aid Jones Lang (JLL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Jones Lang LaSalle is likely to gain from outsourcing trends, strategic investments and a diversified platform. Its healthy balance sheet to support growth.

Solid Insurance in Force, Persistency Drive Radian (RDN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Radian is poised to grow given solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business driving insurance in force, declining delinquency and lower level of claims paid.

New Downgrades

Cost-Push Inflation, Low Liquidity, No Dividend Hurt Avis Budget (CAR)

Per the Zacks analyst, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, currency fluctuations, low liquidity, and reluctance to pay dividends make CAR shares less attractive to investors.

Molson Coors' (TAP) Sluggish Americas Business Hurts Performance

Per Zacks analyst, Molson Coors' Americas business is witnessing softness due to the industry-wide pressures and a tough operating backdrop. Net sales in the segment fell 5% year over year in Q4.

Video User Loss, Higher Debt Mars Comcast's (CMCSA) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, Comcast persistently suffers video subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Moreover, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a major concern.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.