Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, SAP & American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), SAP SE (SAP) and American Express Co. (AXP), as well as two micro-cap stocks NVE Corp. (NVEC) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+42.6% vs. +41%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 31% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



Shares of SAP have gained +11.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +23.1%. The company’s increasing Cloud ERP growth and disciplined cost management, coupled with widespread adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions, are driving SAP’s performance.



AI innovation, streamlined operations and a strong transformation program, with expanding Business AI adoption and productivity gains across all areas, are tailwinds. Despite global headwinds, SAP reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion, up 26-28% at cc. Its ability to generate ample free cash flow anchors strategic investment decisions. Operating profit is cushioned by higher cloud revenues, better cloud margins and lower share-based compensation costs.



However, the weak software license and services business hurt it. SAP faces revenue swings due to long sales cycles, complex deals, budget shifts and linked software-service sale



American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the year-to-date period (+23.2% vs. +4.8%). The company’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. It is benefiting from sustained revenue growth driven by new product launches, strategic partnerships and a rebound in travel and entertainment spending.



American Express expects revenues to rise 9-10% YOY in 2025. Strong cash generation and disciplined capital returns underscore its financial strength. It returned $2.9 billion in 3Q25 through dividends and buybacks. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AXP’s focus on increasing tech-savvy customers positions it for long-term growth.



However, persistently rising expenses continue to weigh on margins. Loan loss provisions remain elevated due to macro uncertainty. The company carried a heavy debt load of $59.2 billion, which induces the incurrence of high interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of NVE have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (-1.4% vs. +63%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $350.70 million is facing near-term margin compression from channel mix shifts, volatility in defense and R&D revenues, and long design-in cycles may temper earnings visibility. Customer concentration, limited sales scalability, and reinvestment risks remain key factors to monitor as NVEC transitions from niche innovation to broader commercial execution.



Nevertheless, NVEC is well-positioned for long-term growth as its multi-year capacity expansion enhances manufacturing scalability, strengthens supply chain independence, and accelerates commercialization of advanced spintronic sensors for medical, robotics, and industrial markets.



The company’s chip-scale packaging platform and rare-earth-free sensor designs provide strong differentiation in high-precision and supply chain-resilient applications. Solid profitability, disciplined cost control, and robust cash flow further bolster financial flexibility and shareholder returns.



Espey’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the past year (+32.0% vs. -5.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $113.12 million has seen $86.4 million in new orders in FY2025 and a $163 million pipeline, backed by longstanding defense prime relationships and recurring multi-year programs. Net income rose 40% and gross margin expanded to 28.9%.



Espey remains debt-free with $43.6 million in cash/investments. Its dividend policy — including a 75-cent special dividend — reflects confidence in cash generation. The company benefits from strong defense electronics tailwinds, with rising global defense spending and growing demand for radar, UAV and missile system components.



Risks include expected margin compression in FY2026 from high-cost backlog, customer concentration and exposure to fixed-price contracts. A forecasted order slowdown further constrain near-term upside. Still, with shares trading at 1.58X EV/sales — well below industry and historical norms — Espey remains attractively valued.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), Eni S.p.A. (E) and Regions Financial Corporation (RF).



NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



SAP Banks on Cloud & AI Strength Amid Global Macro Volatility



Robust Revenues, Cash Position Aid American Express (AXP)



Rising Admissions Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA) Amid High Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, HCA Healthcare's increasing admissions will boost patient volumes. However, rising expenses are weighing on its profit growth.

Eni's (E) Focus on Renewables and Upstream Discoveries Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Eni's strong focus on renewables and rising hydrocarbon production should support its growth prospects. However, its chemicals business unit remains a weak spot.

Dividends & Buyback Aid C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, C.H. Robinson's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. High debt remains a concern.

Albertsons' (ACI) Strong Digital Endeavors to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Albertsons Companies has been directing resources toward expanding digital and omni-channel capabilities. The company's second-quarter digital sales rose 23% year over year.

Mattel (MAT) Banks on Strategic Initiatives, Tariff Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, Mattel's focus on IP-driven entertainment portfolio, Optimizing for Profitable Growth program and AI initiatives bode well. Yet, soft Barbie sales and tariff woes are concerns.

Strong Briumvi Sales Aid TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, TG Therapeutics' sole drug, Briumvi, approved for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Briumvi for revenues is a concern.

Strong Loan Growth Aids Regions Financial (RF), Rising Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Regions Financial's strong loan pipeline and growth in commercial and real estate lending support its financials. Yet, rising operating expenses may weigh on profitability.

Digital Transformation and Product Strength Aid Nutanix (NTNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nutanix is benefiting from higher investments by clients in digital transformation as well as frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain new customers.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Rides on Smartphone Demand & Product Refreshes

Per the Zacks analyst, growing momentum in the laptop market and increasing win designs with customers on next-generation flagship smartphones are driving Cirrus Logic's performance.

Loan Growth, Buyouts Support Valley National's (VLY) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan growth and Valley National's inorganic expansion efforts will keep supporting top-line growth. Its efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.

Persistent Supply Chain Constraints Hurt TransDigm Group (TDG)

Per the Zacks analyst, TransDigm Group is likely to lose from supply-chain constraints, especially in electronic components and casting, leading to higher freight, raw material and labor costs.

Lower Volumes and Elevated Costs Hurt Sonoco (SON)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower volumes in the industrial plastic business will hurt Sonoco's results. Elevated costs will also impact performance in the upcoming quarters.

Consolidation of Healthcare Delivery Units Ail AMN Healthcare (AMN)

The Zacks analyst is worried that consolidation in healthcare units could limit AMN Healthcare's client access. A tough competitive space is an added concern.

