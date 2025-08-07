Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Palantir & Coca-Cola

Thursday, August 7, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims, Q2 Productivity, Q2 Earnings All Higher

Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+33.6% vs. +30.9%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 29% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+513.2% vs. +52.9%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency. Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR, and AIP boot camps for commercial clients boost customer acquisition.



With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues and increased investor visibility. Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to dividend payout is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+13.4% vs. +5.5%). The company delivered a strong second-quarter 2025, with top- and bottom-line improving year over year, driven by continued business momentum, aided by enhanced pricing across markets.



The second-quarter 2025 performance was driven by broad-based growth, improved price/mix, and effective execution of its all-weather strategy, which blends marketing, innovation, and revenue growth management. Innovation and marketing continue to drive brand momentum, with impactful campaigns and product launches.



However, Coca-Cola has faced notable volume pressure in key markets in second-quarter 2025, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and economic challenges, particularly in North America and Europe. Currency headwinds, higher taxes, and rising interest costs continue to be concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corp. have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+20.8% vs. -50.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $157.22 million has strengthened its market position through the Nu Aire acquisition, boosting domestic sales 30.7% and expanding its life sciences portfolio. This strategic move enhanced product breadth and added high-margin distribution channels, driving the gross margin to 28.6%.



A record $214.6-million backlog offers strong revenue visibility for fiscal 2026. Domestic segment momentum is robust, contributing ~75% to total sales with rising EBITDA and operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 30% despite $6 million in one-time costs, showcasing disciplined execution.



However, international profitability remains weak due to execution inefficiencies and India-centric risks. Post-acquisition cost structure and leverage are elevated, pressuring margins. High customer concentration and exposure to input cost volatility also constrain upside.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific Corporation here >>>)



Shares of Natural Health Trends have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the year-to-date period (+17.4% vs. -9.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $55.95 million remains anchored in Hong Kong, contributing 83.3% of 2025 year-to-date sales, with resilient demand despite tariff-related headwinds.



Its launch into the South American country of Colombia marks strategic diversification, enhancing its Latin American footprint. Robust gross margin (73.8%) and disciplined SG&A spending support cost efficiency, while steady cash reserves ($34.2 million) and no debt ensure financial flexibility. Membership stabilized at 29,260, aided by training and incentives.



Yet, revenue remains volatile due to macro pressures and Hong Kong concentration. Membership attrition, weak international traction and rising commission expenses limit scalability. Supply chain realignment offers long-term agility but poses short-term execution risks. The valuation reflects investor caution, but also highlights potential upside given NHTC’s global expansion efforts.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Health Trends here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Newmont Corp. (NEM), Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) and Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Robust Traction of its GPU Products



Palantir (PLTR) Rides AIP Growth, Valuation is a Concern



Coca-Cola's (KO) All-Weather Strategy to Boost the Top Line



Featured Reports

Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Gain from High Production Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that Coterra Energy's robust oil and natural gas volumes ensures strong revenue visibility, but weak price realization raises concern.

Molecular Diagnostics Aids Hologic (HOLX), Macro Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Hologic's consistent gains from two Molecular Diagnostics growth drivers the BV/CV/TV assay and Biotheranostics. Yet, macroeconomic challenges add to the risks.

Strong Market Trends & Solid Backlog Aids MasTec (MTZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec benefits from strong market trends in the non-pipeline business and growth in the pipeline market. Also, strong backlog and bookings across segments bode well.

Assurant (AIZ) Gains on Solid Premiums Amid Escalating Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Assurant is set to grow on solid Global Lifestyle and Global Lifestyle segments, which will drive improvement in earned premiums and fees. However, high costs remain a concern.

Strong Briumvi Sales Aid TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, TG Therapeutics' sole drug, Briumvi, approved for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Briumvi for revenues is a concern.

Federated (FHI) Rides on Money Market Asset, Capital Returns

Per the Zacks analyst, Federated Hermes is gaining from strong growth in money market assets. Further, continued shareholder-friendly capital distributions enhance its long-term appeal.

BlackBerry (BB) Gains from Solid QNX & Secure Comms Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, early wins for Secusmart and increasing demand from defense customers is boosting Secure Communications, while QNX continues expanding beyond the automotive sector.

New Upgrades

Growth Projects, Newcrest Buyout Aid Newmont (NEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Newmont will gain from the progress of its key growth projects. The Newcrest acquisition has also created an industry-leading portfolio and will deliver significant synergies.n

Reddit (RDDT) Rides on Growing User Engagement, AI Features

Per the Zacks analyst, Reddit is benefiting from strong growth in user engagement driven by AI-powered features, including Reddit Answers.

Acquisitions & Cost Savings Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lincoln Electric's strategic acquisitions to expand capabilities and geographic reach, product portfolio as well as its ongoing cost saving initiatives will aid growth.

New Downgrades

Ongoing Cost Overruns & Delays Hurt Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Spirit AeroSystems is likely to lose from rising program losses, weak liquidity and delays in key aircraft deliveries.

Rising Tech Investment & Competition Hurt Insperity (NSP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Insperity's operating income is affected due to increasing investment in technology. Rising competition in PEO industry is concerning.

Mounting Cost Pressures to Mar Paylocity's (PCTY) Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Paylocity's financial foundation is weakening as the company burns through cash on aggressive expansion while facing mounting cost pressures.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.