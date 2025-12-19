Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Netflix & Merck

Thursday, December 18, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), as well as two micro-cap stocks The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI, Jobless Claims in Very Agreeable Ranges



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+30.9% vs. +28.9%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Netflix’s shares have gained +5% over the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +16.2%. The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



NFLX raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to $9 billion from $8-8.5 billion. For the fourth-quarter, Netflix projects $11.96 billion in revenue with 16.7% growth and a 23.9% operating margin, featuring major releases including Stranger Things' final season and NFL Christmas games.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Shares of Merck have gained +3.4% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +16.7%. The company’s blockbuster drug, Keytruda, and new products have been driving sales. With label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth. Animal health is also contributing to growth.



Merck has been making meaningful pipeline progress across areas like oncology, vaccines and infectious diseases. Moreover, it is actively pursuing M&A deals to enhance its pipeline and diversify away from Keytruda.



However, rising competitive and generic pressure on some drugs and persistent challenges for Gardasil in China remain overhangs. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to successfully navigate the Keytruda loss of exclusivity period and potential competition for the drug.



(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)



Monarch Cement’s shares have gained +5.9% over the past year against the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry’s gain of +18.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $805.78 million offers a compelling income-plus-stability profile, anchored by strong balance sheet discipline, margin leadership and capital flexibility. Monarch Cement’s significantly increased dividends and buybacks in 2025 while maintaining $56.8 million in cash and no long-term debt.



Retained earnings and equity continue to grow, enabling $25.5 million in self-funded capex. The Cement segment delivers dominant profitability, generating more than 94% of operating income with a 46% gross margin, reinforced by ongoing investment in long-life assets and a vertically integrated plant with >50 years of reserves.



A capital-efficient JV provides steady earnings without full volatility, while timely asset monetization and a diversified equity portfolio enhance cash flow and earnings quality. Strong working capital and seasonality-aligned liquidity further support dividends, reinvestment and downside resilience.



(You can read the full research report on Monarch Cement here >>>)



Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past year (+67.7% vs. +4.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $58.18 million offers a differentiated specialty pharma investment anchored by a scalable commercial platform and disciplined acquisition strategy.



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ established hospital, GI, and oncology sales infrastructure enables efficient integration of under-promoted, FDA-approved brands, supporting operating leverage and accretive growth. The Talicia partnership adds de-risked, long-duration revenue, combining existing sales momentum with patent and exclusivity protection through 2042 at modest capital commitment.



Longer term, ifetroban provides meaningful upside, with positive Phase II data in Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy and multiple ongoing Phase II programs that reduce binary pipeline risk. Approximately $53 million in NOLs enhance future cash flow conversion, while partner-led international launches offer low-cost growth optionality.



(You can read the full research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include UBS Group AG (UBS), Medtronic plc (MDT) and Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Netflix (NFLX) Banks on Original Content to Boost User Base



Keytruda Drives Merck (MRK) Sales Amid Gardasil Issues



Featured Reports

Medtronic (MDT) Gains in Market Share, MedSurg Growth Robust

The Zacks analyst is impressed that despite the macro-economic issues, Medtronic is reporting market share gains across its core businesses lines. MedSurg global expansion remains strong.

Expansion Actions to Drive Southern Copper (SCCO), Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst believes Southern Copper is poised well to gain from its industry-leading copper reserves and expansion actions. However, higher labor costs will hurt margins.

Fee-based Earnings, Rising Natural Gas Demand Aid Energy Transfer (ET)

Per to the Zacks analyst, ET's performance is expected to be driven by its high share of earnings from fee-based contracts and its exposure to rising demand for natural gas.

Aggregates Business Aids Vulcan (VMC) Amid Residential Weakness

Per the Zacks analyst, Vulcan is gaining from its aggregates business amid favorable public spending trends. However, a soft residential market and other macro risks mar prospects.

BCE's Growth Story Hinges on Buyout Synergies, Bell Media Struggles

Per the Zacks analyst, Ziply Fiber acquisition boosts BCE's U.S. fiber reach, while a $1.5 billion AI portfolio powers enterprise growth. Weak advertising and subscriber revenues hurt Bell Media.

Assurant (AIZ) Gains on Solid Premiums Amid Escalating Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Assurant is set to grow on solid Global Lifestyle and Global Lifestyle segments, which will drive improvement in earned premiums and fees. However, high costs remain a concern.

Investments and Key Acquisitions Aid National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, National Fuel Gas expands through strategic acquisitions. Its disciplined capital investments to enhance natural gas and oil operations is boosting total production.

New Upgrades

Inorganic Growth and Cost Reduction Supports UBS Group AG (UBS)

Per the Zacks analyst, UBS Group's expanded operations through strategic partnerships and acquisitions reflects strong inorganic growth. Cost reduction initiatives further strengthen its financials.

Expeditors (EXPD) Continues to Gain From E-commerce Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, e-commerce demand strength acts as a tailwind for growth of companies like Expeditors. Expeditors' strong financial position supports its growth-by-acquisition strategy.

Vista Energy (VISTA) Banks on Newly Completed Oil Wells

The Zacks analyst favors Vista Energy as its newly completed oil and gas wells are producing above expectations and are set to strengthen the company's overall performance.

New Downgrades

Lower Volumes, Higher Expenses Hurt Silgan's (SLGN) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, lower volume will impact Silgan's top-line. Higher interest expenses are also concerning for the company.

Lower Volumes Weigh on TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, TreeHouse Foods is impacted by macroeconomic consumption trends, driving an 11.6% year-over-year decline in volume and mix in the third quarter of 2025.

Sluggishness in China Commerce Business Ails Alibaba (BABA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Alibaba is suffering from weakening China Commerce business due to sluggish growth in online physical goods GMV at Taobao and Tmall marketplaces, and pandemic-led uncertainties.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.