Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Netflix & Applied Materials

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+138.1% vs. +96.7%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance and accelerated computing. The data center end-market business is benefiting from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures.



A surge in hyperscale demand and higher sell-ins to partners across the Gaming and ProViz end markets following the normalization of channel inventory are acting as tailwinds. Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 46.4% through fiscal 2025-2027. However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds and the US-China tech war remain major concerns.



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+44.5% vs. +24.5%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust portfolio, paid subscription-sharing offering (part of its password-sharing crackdown), recent price changes and the strength of its business in general.



Netflix added 8.05 million paid subscribers globally in second-quarter 2024, with a rise of 1% in average revenue per subscription. Netflix is expected to continue dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized and foreign-language content.



However, stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind. NFLX’s leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns.



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry over the year-to-date period (+19.2% vs. +11.7%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Applied Global Services segment, owing to the growing adoption of the 200-mm system. Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus.



Growing Semiconductor Systems revenues owing to rebound in the semiconductor industry is a major positive. The company’s strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry in the days ahead. Its broad-based diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver.



However, softness in the Corporate & Other segment remains a concern. Weakening momentum across Taiwan and Europe is a major negative. Growing geo-political tensions between the United States and China are headwinds.



Shares of CSP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+31.1% vs. +27.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $121.85 million have seen growth driven by its services segment, with a 10% increase in service revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2024, improving the gross margin by 150 basis points to 35%.



The AZT PROTECT product line offers strong growth potential, with expanding reseller partnerships and integration with companies like Forescout, Ebix and Rockwell. A robust cash position of $28.9 million enhances strategic flexibility. Recurring revenue models, including managed services and UCaaS, support cash flow stability, with UCaaS revenues doubling in fiscal 2024.



CSPI’s Technology Solutions division remains resilient, with long-term revenue visibility from IT infrastructure projects. The company's strategic expansion into mid-tier markets, and growing presence in cloud, AI and cybersecurity sectors positions it for growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) and TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG).



Today's Must Read

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Strength in AGS Segment



Featured Reports

Aerospace Segment Aids Parker-Hannifin (PH) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Parker-Hannifin benefits from strength in the Aerospace Systems unit, led by strength in the commercial and military aftermarket businesses. Forex woes are an added concern.

Air Travel Aids TransDigm (TDG), Supply Chain Issues Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, steadily growing commercial air travel has been benefitting TransDigm's revenues. Yet, persistent supply chain constraints may hurt the stock

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage its balance sheet amid headwinds from higher costs.

Operating Prowess Aid Waste Connections (WCN), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, Waste Connections' low-overhead, highly efficient operational structure allows it to expand into geographically contiguous markets. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Revvity's ((RVTY) Expanding Portfolio Offsets Macro Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, an expanding product portfolio provides potential growth opportunity for Revvity and also helps in offsetting sluggish European macro environment.

Gap's (GAP) Margins Benefit From Lower Commodity Expense

Per the Zacks analyst, Gap has been seeing margin expansions. Gross margin expanded 500 basis points on higher merchandise margins, lower commodity costs and better promotional activity.

Viking's (VKTX) Progress With Obesity Drug Encouraging

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Viking's progress with its obesity drug, which has shown blockbuster potential. The drug has demonstrated superior weight reduction across multiple clinical studies.

New Upgrades

Arista (ANET) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Solid Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Arista is likely to benefit from industry-leading routing and switching platforms while its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance and programmability.

Aflac (AFL) Banks on Growing US Operations & Product Suite

The Zacks analyst believes that Aflac's significant U.S. market share will drive sales growth, aided by a solid product suite. A more agile workforce will increase efficiency.

Loan Growth Aids UMB Financial (UMBF), Capital Level Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, organic growth remains a key strength at UMB Financial. Higher revenues reflect improving loan and deposit balances. Further, a strong capital base is a favorable factor.

New Downgrades

Low Gas Prices, Minimal Hedging to Hurt Coterra (CTRA)

The Zacks analyst believes that low gas prices will put pressure on Coterra Energy's margins. The lack of substantial hedge protection also makes it more exposed to commodity price volatility.

Escalating Costs, High Debt Level Hurt Select Medical (SEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, a rise in Select Medical's expenses due to the higher cost of services might dent the company's margins. Its high leverage remains a concern.

Increased Costs & Ongoing Market Risks Hurt Chipotle (CMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle is hurting from increased costs and expenses along with uncertain market conditions. Also, intense competition and third-party delivery risks add to the concerns.

