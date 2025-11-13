Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Micron Technology & Thermo Fisher

Thursday, November 13, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Down on AI Spending, Disney Earnings, Fed Rate Speculation



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +38.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +42.2%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 31% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Micron Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+181.7% vs. +95.8%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Thermo Fisher have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+14.5% vs. +4.3%). The company continues to strengthen its foundation by consistently progressing its growth strategy. Thermo Fisher’s latest round of innovations supports scientific breakthroughs, advances precision medicine and greater lab productivity for customers.



Thermo Fisher is embedding OpenAI’s capabilities into its products and services to make an even bigger impact for customers and enhance productivity. Strategic acquisitions, such as the newly added Solventum’s Purification and Filtration Business, further enhance its offerings.



The Zacks analyst’s model forecasts a 5.1% CAGR growth in the company’s revenues through 2025-2027. Meanwhile, a highly leveraged balance sheet poses liquidity concerns. Shifting U.S. policies have weighed on the academic and government end-market clients, affecting its sales. Currency woes add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Strategic Acquisitions, New Launches Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO)



Featured Reports

Uber Continues to Benefit From Delivery Business Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst likes Uber's efforts to expand its Delivery operations in response to the surge in business. However, high debt does not bode well for its bottom line.

Defense Orders Drive Lockheed Martin (LMT), Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Lockheed Martin is likely to benefit from increasing defense orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

New Drugs Fuel Bristol Myers (BMY) Amid Generic Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, strong uptake of drugs like Reblozyl, Breyanzi, Camzyos and Opdivo Qvantig fuel growth for Bristol Myers. However, generic competition for key drugs is a headwind.

Aon's (AON) Strategic Acquisitions Aid, Expenses Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, several acquisitions and collaborations are helping AON enhance its capabilities and driving its profit growth. However, rising expenses remain a concern.

Ovintiv (OVV) Strong Basin Position Supports Growth Potential

The Zacks analyst believes that Ovintiv's diversified exposure to top North American basins and its strong inventory enhance long-term potential but warns that capital needs limit free cash.

BorgWarner (BWA) Gains Traction in China Amid Western Slowdown

BorgWarner is capitalizing on strong hybrid and low-cost EV demand in China, helping offset customer downtime and production challenges in Europe and North America, per the Zacks analyst.

Watts Water (WTS) Gains from Robust Acquisitions Synergies

Per the Zacks analyst, Watts Water's acquisitions of Haws Corporation, I-CON, EasyWater, Josam, and Bradley are driving synergies, boosting sales, and expanding markets.

New Upgrades

Monster Beverage's (MNST) Energy Drinks' Unit Remain Robust

Per the Zacks analyst, Monster Beverage's Energy Drinks' unit is performing well. In third-quarter 2025, the Monster Energy Drinks segment's sales grew 16% on a currency-adjusted basis.

Buyouts, Restructuring Efforts to Aid State Street (STT) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, business servicing wins and synergies from strategic buyouts will support State Street's top-line growth. Its efficient capital distributions reflect a strong balance sheet.

Strong Demand And Bookings Boost Carnival's (CCL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival benefits from strong demand, increased booking volumes, and the destination strategy. Also, strong onboard revenue trends bode well.

New Downgrades

Weak Demand and Margin Pressures Ail International Paper (IP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that weak demand in end markets, along with higher maintenance outage expense and elevated interest expense will continue to impact International Paper's results.

Higher Spending Amid Subscriber Decline Hurts Tegna (TGNA)

Per the Zacks analyst, declining subscriber growth is compelling Tegna to spend on higher programming fees and investments in growth initiatives thereby keeping margins under pressure.

Guess? (GES) Troubled by Weakness in Americas Retail Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Guess?'s Americas Retail segment remains troubled due to soft retail demand. Segment comparable store sales fell 5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenues down 1%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.