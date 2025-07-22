Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon.com & Meta Platforms

Tuesday, July 22, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), as well as two micro-cap stocks Air T, Inc. (AIRT) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Earnings Beats for GM, DHI, KO, etc. Lead Pre-Markets Slightly Higher



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+38.3% vs. +34.4%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 29% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +23% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +27.6%. The company’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial.



Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Amazon’s expanding global presence, growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are key positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus.



The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to increase 8.5% from 2024. However, Amazon announced mixed guidance for the second quarter. High tariffs imposed by President Trump on goods imported from China have cast uncertainty on retailers such as Amazon. AMZN's free cash flow has decreased significantly.



Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+46.2% vs. +44.8%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



Shares of Air T have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the year-to-date period (+20.3% vs. -17.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $57.74 million has its diversified aviation model deliver margin resilience and recurring revenues despite top-line moderation.



The Commercial Aircraft arm grew adjusted EBITDA 60.7% amid fewer asset teardowns, driven by a profitable pivot to high-margin engine parts, led by Contrail. The Ground Support arm benefits from a $14.3 million backlog and USAF contracts but remains unprofitable. Overnight Air Cargo revenues grew 7.3%, aided by FedEx contract scale, though adjusted EBITDA fell on one-time costs.



Digital Solutions posted 25.7% growth via high-margin SaaS, with recurring revenue momentum. Equity investments enhance returns with low risk. Risks include elevated debt ($115.3 million), persistent net losses, concentrated FedEx exposure and weak cash flows. Despite tailwinds in MRO, cargo and leasing, valuation reflects ongoing profitability challenges.



Crown Crafts’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the past year (-35.6% vs. -11.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $30.54 million has seen July 2024 Baby Boom buyout added $11.9 million in sales and expanded its diaper bag and licensed goods suite, driving 28.2% bedding and diaper bag revenue growth and brand appeal.



Despite temporary margin pressure from tariffs and warehouse rent, operational streamlining and lower inventories are positioning the firm for improved leverage. Strong $9.8 million cash flow funded the buyout and dividends, though high debt and margin compression challenge financial flexibility.



Heavy reliance on Walmart/Amazon, tariff risk from China-sourcing and a $13.8 million goodwill impairment signal structural headwinds. While licensing and e-commerce strategies offer upside, sustainability of dividends and growth hinges on margin recovery, license renewals and diversification. CRWS offers deep value but depends on improved execution and cost recovery.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



