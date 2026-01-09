Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Alphabet & Amazon.com

Friday, January 9, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), as well as a micro-cap stock CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Non-farm Payrolls: Good News & Bad News



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+12.8% vs. +11.7%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+83.5% vs. +74.6%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud, and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet’s AI products. In third-quarter 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet’s generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Amazon.com have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+10.8% vs. +9.3%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



Management's Q4 2025 guidance projects net sales of $206-$213 billion with operating income between $21-$26 billion, reflecting operational efficiency gains. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



CBL & Associates Properties’ shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the past six months (+50.3% vs. +6.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.17 billion, benefits from a dominant footprint in growing middle markets, with improving occupancy, leasing volumes and outsized rent spreads that highlight tenant demand for well-located, high-traffic assets.



Active portfolio recycling and selective acquisitions aim to enhance earnings quality without equity dilution, while ample liquidity, extended maturities and a low dividend payout ratio support flexibility and shareholder returns.



Yet, these positives are tempered by inconsistent same-center NOI trends, elevated operating costs, tenant bankruptcies and execution risk tied to redevelopment spending and acquisition leverage. Leasing momentum and capital returns signal resilience, but full-year NOI pressure and higher debt costs cloud near-term visibility. Valuation suggests upside if operations stabilize, but limited margin for error if fundamentals weaken.



(You can read the full research report on CBL & Associates Properties here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) and Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud and Search Initiatives



Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Featured Reports

GE HealthCare (GEHC) To Gain from Rising Product Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, GE HealthCare's topline is likely to driven by rising demand for its products as it cater to growing markets. However, choppy macro environment to weigh on the stock.

Backlog Growth and Acquisitions Aid Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

According to the Zacks analyst, Teledyne Technologies' Maretron acquisition will strengthen Raymarine's integration and automation. New orders hit a quarterly record, supported by backlog growth.

lululemon (LULU) Strengthens Growth With Digital-Led Omnichannel Push

Per the Zacks analyst, lululemon's digital channel is a key growth driver, supported by tech investments, strong engagement and omnichannel initiatives that lifted online sales 13% year over year.

Focus on Fee-Based Business Drives Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on fee-based business, improving assets under management and spread and risk businesses help Principal Financial earn steadily. Yet, rising expenses weigh on margins.

TechnipFMC (FTI) to Gain from Subsea Market Leadership

The Zacks analyst believes TechnipFMC is strengthening its subsea leadership through steady contract wins and a growing backlog, but its dismal dividend yield remains a concern.

Medical and Fluid Unit Drives Nordson (NDSN), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Nordson's Medical and Fluid Solutions unit, driven by strength in medical interventional product lines, will drive its growth. High debt level is concerning.

American Eagle's (AEO) Brands and Cost-Reduction Efforts Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, American Eagle's category expansion and cost discipline coupled with Aerie's momentum drive growth. Its brand-building and operational optimization position the company for growth.

New Upgrades

Dupixent Profits, Eylea HD Fuel Regeneron (REGN), Eylea Sales Decline

Per the Zacks analyst, profits from Dupixent and strong uptake of Eylea HD fuel Regeneron even as lead drug Eylea sales decline. The company's progress with its oncology portfolio is also impressive.

Lumen (LUMN) Gains from Rising Demand for PCF Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing demand for Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF) solutions. Higher adoption of its network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings and cost-cutting efforts bode well.

Goodyear's (GT) Transformation Plan Sets the Stage for Growth

The Goodyear Forward plan is reshaping the company's portfolio, improving margins, reducing leverage, and unlocking long-term value, making the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock.

New Downgrades

Old Dominion (ODFL) Grapples With Challenging Freight Market

Per the Zacks Analyst, weakness pertaining to freight demand does not bode well for Old Dominion. Driver shortage and macroeconomic uncertainty are also causes for worry.

Asset Quality, Real Estate Exposure Hurt Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Per the Zacks analyst, worsening asset quality and a significant exposure to real estate loans are major near-term headwinds for Commerce Bancshares. Also, a persistent rise in expenses is a concern.

Housing Market Risks and High Costs Mar Lennar's (LEN) Growth Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Lennar's growth is hurting from the ongoing housing market pressures due to affordability issues. Also, elevated land costs and selling expenses are adding to the headwinds.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

