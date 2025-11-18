Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Amazon.com & Eli Lilly

Tuesday, November 18, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Stay Red Ahead of NVIDIA Earnings, Jobs Data



Today's Featured Research Reports



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+17.8% vs. +13.3%). The company’s fiscal first-quarter 20256 results demonstrate robust fundamental strength, with earnings and revenue exceeding expectations driven by cloud and AI business momentum alongside Copilot adoption.



Azure's 40% growth and $392 billion commercial remaining performance obligation signal sustained demand, while diversified revenue streams across productivity software, cloud infrastructure, and gaming provide stability. The expanded OpenAI partnership securing $250 billion in additional Azure commitments reinforces long-term AI leadership. The Zacks analyst expect’s fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.1% from fiscal 2025.



However, capacity constraints through fiscal year-end limit immediate revenue capture despite strong demand. Management's guidance for flat operating margins and continued infrastructure investments indicate profitability headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +2.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +10.1%. The company reported strong third-quarter results earnings of $1.95 per share beating estimates by 23% and revenue of $180.1 billion growing 13.4% year-over-year. AWS revenue rose 20.2% to $33 billion, though lagging competitors' cloud growth rates of 34-40%.



Amazon demonstrated pricing power through 24% advertising revenue growth and robust Prime engagement. AI initiatives like Trainium2 show promise and Q4 guidance projects 10-13% sales growth. The Zacks analyst expect’s 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, profitability concerns emerged as operating income remained flat at $17.4 billion, impacted by $4.3 billion in special charges. Free cash flow declined sharply to $14.8 billion from $47.7 billion due to aggressive $50.9 billion AI infrastructure investments. Elevated operating expenses and stiff cloud competition are headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+33.4% vs. +16.8%). The company’s Q3 earnings and sales beat estimates. Demand for popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers.



Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production have led to strong year-to-date sales in 2025. Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to its top-line growth.



Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with oral GLP-1 obesity pill, orforglipron, expected to be launched next year. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud and Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Lilly (LLY) New Drugs to Drive Sales Growth Amid Rising Competition



Featured Reports

Strategic Acquisitions Aid Schwab (SCHW) Amid Cost Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, while Schwab's inorganic growth initiatives and other revenue diversification efforts will aid profits, it might lead to higher costs, thus hurting the bottom line to an extent.

Yum! Brands (YUM) Banks on Digital Efforts, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum! Brands is likely to benefit from its enhanced digital capabilities, Byte platform and unit expansion efforts. However, high costs and macro woes ail.

Humana's (HUM) Solid Medicaid Business Aids, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, Humana's robust Medicaid business will help it expand the Retail portfolio, in turn boosting top-line growth. Yet, escalating expenses continue to weigh on margins.

Brown and Brown (BRO) Gains on Acquisitions, Cost Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, Brown and Brown is set to grow on strategic acquisitions and mergers, which enhance its capabilities. However, escalating expenses drag margin expansion.

Smart Water Innovation and Buyouts Fuel Badger Meter's (BMI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter's performance is driven by its customer-focused innovation and strategic agility. Strategic acquisitions play a key role in expanding its business operations.

PBF Energy's (PBF) High-Complexity, Diversified Refining Network Aids

PBF's diversified refining network, with complex refining systems, should support the production of superior-grade refined products. However, rising compliance costs concern the Zacks analyst.

Focus on R and D Aids Inspire Medical (INSP) Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Inspire Medical's focus on driving innovation and improving patient lives via research and development or R and D despite its escalating operating expenses.

New Upgrades

Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Gain from Completion of AOSP Swap With Shell

The Zacks analyst believes Canadian Natural's 100% ownership in Athabasca Oil Sands project (AOSP) will add about 31,000 bbl/d of zero-decline bitumen boosting long-term cash flow.

Macy's (M) Pursues Bold New Chapter to Accelerate Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Macy's Bold New Chapter strategy is gaining traction, with brand elevation, luxury expansion, and operational modernization supporting sustained profitability.

Alkermes (ALKS) Rides on Robust Sales Performance of Proprietary Drugs

Per the Zacks analyst, Alkermes' top line is being driven by the sales of its proprietary drugs, Vivitrol, Aristada and Lybalvi. The company is also making good progress with its pipeline development

New Downgrades

Knight-Swift (KNX) to Face Pressure from Elevated Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, the company is likely to encounter increased pressure from high leverage, rising costs, and ongoing driver shortages in the trucking industry.

Tariff and Macro Economic Uncertainty Ail Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Tariffs are squeezing gross margins, while weak consumer confidence, high rates and inflation are limiting retail demand keeping the Zacks analyst bearish on the stock.

Weaker Prices, India Business Exit Ail FMC Corp (FMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, FMC faces near-term revenue pressure from the removal of the India business. Weaker prices will also weigh on its margins. n

