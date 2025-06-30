Top Research Reports for Meta Platforms, ServiceNow & Booking

Monday, June 30, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), as well as two micro-cap stocks Vaso Corp. (VASO) and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF).

The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Through 1H 2025, U.S. Economy Threads the Needle



Today's Featured Research Reports



Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+25.5% vs. +16.3%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+29.5% vs. +8.5%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. It had nine deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV).



ServiceNow closed 72 deals greater than $1 million net new ACV. Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) deals continued to gain traction. ServiceNow is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. The number of Pro Plus deals more than quadrupled year-over-year, including 39 deals with three or more Now Assist products.



ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions. For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $5 million at the mid-point. However, NOW is suffering from stiff competition.



(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)



Booking’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+15% vs. +8%). The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings’ growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are key growth drivers for BKNG. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, sluggishness in its agency business due to the declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Rising macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions are concerning for the company’s prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Vaso have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+7.6% vs. -8.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $22.67 million has a diversified revenue model — anchored in IT services, professional sales and MedTech — supports operational stability and growth, with 2024 revenue up 7.1% and continued first-quarter 2025 growth.



The IT segment’s high recurring revenue and GE HealthCare tie-up drive stability and margin strength. A strong balance sheet with $25.3 million in cash and no debt enables strategic flexibility. Deferred revenue growth to $35.4 million enhances visibility, while fourth-quarter seasonality boosts annual earnings.



Yet, margin compression, execution missteps, dependency on GEHC, cost inefficiencies and weak free cash flow raise concerns. SaaS underperformance warrants caution on long-term scalability and profitability. Vaso is undervalued to peers, potentially offering upside if operational execution improves and structural risks are mitigated.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)



bioAffinity Technologies’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (-70.3% vs. -2.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $8.42 million has efficiency gains and cost cuts which enhance scalability, but liquidity risk looms, with funding needed beyond August 2025.

Revenue remains reliant on CyPath Lung, still marketed as an LDT amid regulatory shifts. Competitive, regulatory and trial execution risks could hinder commercialization. The valuation reflects deep value but demands high conviction in execution.



Nevertheless, CyPath Lung’s clinically superior, non-invasive lung cancer diagnostic, with 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity, outperforms standard methods. Real-world validation supports the uptake in high-risk patients, while reducing the need for invasive procedures.



Commercial momentum is accelerating via FSS, regional expansion and a logistics tie-up, with scalable operations and $3.8 million in annual cost savings. Economic models show $1.27 billion in potential system-wide savings, strengthening payer appeal.



(You can read the full research report on bioAffinity Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB), Crocs, Inc. (CROX) and MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Growing Customer Base & Partnerships Aid ServiceNow (NOW)



Booking Holdings Benefits From Strong Leisure Travel Demand



Featured Reports

Dolby (DLB) Banks on Vision & Atmos Strength Amid Tariff Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, solid uptake of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, especially on smartphones, is a plus. Macro pressures amid tariff volatility and softness in device sales remain concerns.

Crocs (CROX) Benefits From Strategic & Pricing Measures

Per the Zacks analyst, Crocs is gaining from consumer demand for its core brand, effective pricing actions and lower product costs. It is experiencing strength in clogs, sandals and personalization.

Marathon Digital (MARA) Faces Asset Growth with Bitcoin Risk

Per Zacks, Marathon Digital effectively blends short-term Bitcoin income with long-term asset growth. Still, MARA is risky due to its heavy exposure to Bitcoin's volatility.

Strong Reserves & Exports Aid Vista's (VIST) Shale Strategy

Vista Energy leverages Vaca Muerta shale strength and export growth, but high capex and pipeline delays concern the Zacks analyst.

Solid Air Traffic Aids AAR Corp (AIR), Supply Chain Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, steadily growing air passenger traffic is boosting AAR Corp.'s Parts Supply business. Yet, persistent supply chain challenges plaguing the aerospace sector remain a concern.

Afirma Solution's Outperformance Aid Veracyte (VCYT)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Veracyte's comprehensive Afirma solution, which demonstrated strong 6% growth in the first quarter of 2025 driven by growing number of new customers.

Strong Patient Volumes, Buyouts Aid Pediatrix Medical (MD)

Per the Zacks Analyst, its revenues are driven by stable patient volumes and an enhanced telehealth services suite. Buyouts enhance its capabilities and geographic reach.

New Upgrades

Store Expansion & Cost-Cutting Efforts Aid Advance Auto (AAP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Advance Auto's plan to open more than 100 new stores over the next three years is likely to accelerate its growth. Operating cost reduction efforts also bode well.

Loan Growth Aids Bank of Hawaii (BOH), Liquidity Level Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, organic growth remains a key strength at Bank of Hawaii, driven by rising net interest income. A strong liquidity level will support its capital distribution activities.

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Rides on Licensing Strength & FOB Model

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific is likely to benefit from strong licensing partnerships, increased adoption of the FOB model and retail expansions. Also, focus on brand collaborations bode well.

New Downgrades

Krystal's Sole Dependence on Vyjuvek For Growth A Concern

While Vyjuvek's initial uptake is encouraging, competition from other approved therapies might limit market share gains for Krystal. Moreover, Krystal is solely dependent on Vyjuvek for growth.

High Costs, Poor Asset Quality Hurt Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated expenses due to rise in compensation and marketing costs will hurt Credit Acceptance's profits. Deteriorating credit quality due to rise in provisions remains a woe.

High Mortgage Rates & Macro Risks Hurt KB Home's (KBH) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, KB Home is grappling with an uncertain housing market due to high mortgage rates, tariff-related risks and lingering inflationary pressures.

