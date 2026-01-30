Top Research Reports for Meta, Palantir and Amphenol

Friday, January 30, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Amphenol Corp. (APH), as well as a micro-cap stock, National Research Corp. (NRC). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Higher, Warsh in as Fed Chair, Q4 Earnings Continue

Today's Featured Research Reports

Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry over the past year (+7.1% vs. -6.9%). The Zacks analyst believes the company is benefiting from steady global user growth, especially in Asia Pacific. Strong engagement across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook, improved AI-driven recommendations, and rising advertiser appeal strengthen its competitive position.

However, Meta’s heavy focus on building advanced AI models and large-scale services brings uncertainty. Monetizing these AI offerings will take time, posing execution and payoff risks.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry over the past year (+84.1% vs. -6.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s AI strategy, led by Foundry, Gotham and AIP, serves government and commercial clients with real-time insights. Defense projects like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps support customer acquisition and strengthen its position in applied AI.

Yet, Palantir faces intense competition from major tech players. Rapid AI evolution and rising operating complexity pose challenges, while its limited focus on shareholder payouts may deter income-focused investors.

(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)

Amphenol’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Connectors industry over the past six months (+40.4% vs. +37.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a diversified business model that reduces end-market and geographic volatility. Its strong portfolio of high-technology interconnect solutions supports demand across defense, commercial air, industrial, and IT datacom markets, with next-generation systems driving long-term growth.

However, macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition across electronics and connectivity markets pose risks, potentially pressuring demand visibility and margins over time.

(You can read the full research report on Amphenol here >>>)

National Research’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Business – Information Services industry over the past two years (-49.1% vs. -9.0%). The Zacks analyst believes revenue softness from legacy client attrition remains a concern from the company. Rising SG&A and depreciation pressured operating margins, while higher debt and interest costs increase financial risk. Ongoing competitive pricing pressure and retention challenges threaten core revenue stability.

Yet, NRC Health’s TRCV growth points to demand recovery. Partnerships validate its platform, cost savings aid margins, and strong liquidity supports growth and returns.

(You can read the full research report on National Research here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Palantir's (PLTR) AIP is at the Core of Its Expanding AI Strategy



End-Market Strength and Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)



Featured Reports

Cologuard Uptake Aids Exact Sciences (EXAS) Despite Rising Costs

The Zacks Analyst is impressed by Exact Sciences' more than 12,000 Cologuard test orders - the greatest number in over five years. Yet, rising costs are pressuring profitability.

Favorable Solar Demand Across the Globe Aid First Solar (FSLR)

Per the Zacks analyst, First Solar benefits from rising solar demand across the globe. The company is also making major investments to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) Benefits from Surging Data Center Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that surging data center demand established Liberty Energy's strong foothold in distributed power infrastructure but expected near term revenue decline raises concern.

Investments, Permian Assets Aid Plains All American (PAA)

Per the Zacks analyst Plains All American Pipelines will gain from systematic investments to expand its operation and its wide presence in Permian Basin through organic projects and JVs.

Strong Renewal Rate Change, Retention Aid Travelers (TRV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Travelers is set to gain from continued strong renewal rate change and retention and increase in new business. Yet, exposure to cat loss inducing underwriting volatility ails.

Life-Science Assets Demand Aid Alexandria (ARE) Amid Interest Expenses

Per the Zacks Analyst, improving demand for top-quality life-science assets and strategic asset dispositions will likely drive Alexandria's growth, though high interest expenses are concerning.

Improving Top Line, Acquisitions Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing revenues driven by increasing admissions have led to significant growth. Strategic acquisitions have helped it expand and remains a driving factor.

New Upgrades

High Metal Prices, Operation Efficiency Aid BHP Group (BHP)

The Zacks analyst believes rising iron and copper prices along with BHP's strong cash flow, focus on lowering debt and efforts to make operations more efficient will drive growth.

Alkermes (ALKS) Rides on Robust Sales Performance of Proprietary Drugs

Per the Zacks analyst, Alkermes' top line is being driven by the sales of its proprietary drugs, Vivitrol, Aristada and Lybalvi. The company is also making good progress with its pipeline development.

Hershey's (HSY) Pricing Strategy Drives Organic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Hershey has been benefiting from disciplined pricing actions. Net price realization contributed approximately 6 points to organic growth during the third quarter.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Weak Demand in Few Markets Ail AptarGroup (ATR)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that higher raw material and transportation costs and weak demand in few of its markets will weigh on AptarGroup's results.

Weaker Bookings and Stiff Competition Weigh on Itron (ITRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Itron's weaker third-quarter bookings, with macro challenges likely to keep year-end and 2025 booking levels below target. High debt burden and stiff rivalry remain concerns.

Schneider (SNDR) is Hurt by Operational Issues and High Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, Schneider is weighed down by an increase in third-party carrier capacity costs, unplanned auto production shutdowns, and raised healthcare costs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.