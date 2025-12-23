Top Research Reports for Mastercard, GE Aerospace & Micron Technology

Tuesday, December 23, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), GE Aerospace (GE) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), as well as a micro-cap stock Value Line, Inc. (VALU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Mastercard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+8.5% vs. -8.1%). The company’s acquisitions and collaborations are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. Net revenues rose 16% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.



The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts via repurchases and dividends. It paid dividends of $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025.



However, its dividend yield is lower than the industry average. MA expects adjusted operating expenses to witness high-end of mid-teens YoY growth in 2025. Expenses are likely to rise due to accelerating investments. Rebates and incentives increased 15% YoY in the first nine months of 2025. As such, the stock warrants a cautious



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+85.2% vs. +32.8%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies.



Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company. Its portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025.



However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Micron Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+215.3% vs. +81%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Value Line have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past six months (+5.8% vs. -1.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $366.39 million offers a stable income profile, supported by strong cash flows and a debt-free balance sheet. In the six months ending October 2025, operating cash rose to $8.5 million, enabling $6.1 million in dividend payouts, with a 32.5 cents/share quarterly dividend.



With over $83 million in liquid assets and no long-term debt, the company maintains strong financial flexibility. A diversified income stream from EULAV Asset Management (contributing over 60% of pre-tax earnings) provides recurring, non-operational cash flows. A $2 million share buyback authorization signals disciplined capital allocation.



However, headwinds include declining core publishing revenues, reliance on EAM income without operational control, customer concentration risk (29% from one client), and weakening operating leverage. Unearned revenues are falling. Shares trade at a premium EV/sales of 8.27X.



(You can read the full research report on Value Line here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Valero Energy Corp. (VLO).



Accretive Buyouts, Strong Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)



Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



