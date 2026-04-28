Top Research Reports for Lam Research, BlackRock & Corning

Tuesday, April 28, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Corning Inc. (GLW), as well as two micro-cap stocks The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM) and BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down on Oil Prices, Q1 Earnings Results



Today's Featured Research Reports



Lam Research’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+67.2% vs. +24.3%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries.



Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints. Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward. Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+17.6% vs. -0.2%). The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2026 results were aided by higher revenues and robust assets under management (AUM) growth.



BlackRock’s strategic acquisitions, aimed at strengthening presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification efforts, will keep supporting the top line and AUM growth. Its continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. A solid balance sheet, alongside earnings strength, will keep capital distributions sustainable.



However, elevated operating expenses may hurt the bottom line. The company’s significant reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions and diverse regulatory environments.



You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Corning’s shares have gained +78.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Communication - Components industry’s gain of +123.7%. The company continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. Growing collaboration with leading smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi is driving growth in the Specialty Materials segment.



Corning offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. This augurs well for its long-term growth. Its collaboration with AUO Corp. will boost prospects in Automotive.



However, end-market diversification is limited within the Display and Optical segments, which account for more than half of total revenues. Corning's extensive presence in China exposes it to Sino-U.S. trade hostilities.



(You can read the full research report on Corning here >>>)



Shares of Monarch Cement have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past six months (+20.9% vs. +1.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $965.93 million offers a compelling investment case driven by disciplined capital allocation, strong financial positioning, and long-term operational advantages. Monarch Cement consistently returns capital through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet and ample liquidity.



The company’s expanding equity base and retained earnings enable self-funded reinvestment in core assets without reliance on external financing. Vertically integrated operations, supported by extensive raw material reserves, provide cost visibility and supply security, reinforcing resilience in a cyclical, weather-sensitive industry.



Ongoing modernization initiatives are expected to improve efficiency, reliability, and product quality over time. Additionally, the RMCMO joint venture enhances exposure to downstream markets while limiting risk, supporting diversified earnings and demand stability.



(You can read the full research report on Monarch Cement here >>>)



BK Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past six months (+23.8% vs. +15.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $342.89 million has its thesis centers on expanding into Tier 2/3 public safety markets, where demand for interoperable, cost-effective solutions supports share gains.



Growth is driven by recurring replacement cycles, rising adoption of its multiband BKR platform and mix-driven margin expansion from an asset-light model. The upcoming mobile offering and BK ONE software ecosystem extend the platform, with potential for deeper engagement and higher-margin recurring revenue.



However, execution remains key. Software monetization is uncertain, while customer concentration and procurement cycles add volatility. A gap in next-gen mobile offerings and rising costs may weigh on momentum. Limited infrastructure capability may restrict larger contracts. Valuation reflects improving profitability and growth potential but signals caution on sustainability, implying measured expectations.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Danaher Corp. (DHR), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lam Research (LRCX) Gains From Strength in Etch and Deposition



Buyouts, Robust AUM Growth to Aid BlackRock (BLK) Amid Cost Woes



Corning (GLW) Rides on Strength in Optical Communications Segment



Featured Reports

Strong Biotechnology Segment to Aid Danaher, High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, solid performance of Danaher's Biotechnology unit, driven by increase in demand for consumables will continue to lend momentum to it. However, high debt remains a woe.

Comcast (CMCSA) Faces Broadband Loss Amid Streaming Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, wireless growth and Peacock's streaming gains indicate Comcast's pivot, though broadband losses and EBITDA compression signal transition risks.

Insmed (INSM) Rides on Sales Uptake for Bronchiectasis Drug

The Zacks Analyst believes the demand for Insmed's Brinsupri, the first treatment for non-CF bronchiectasis, is strong. The drug is expected to achieve blockbuster status in 2026.

Advanced Testing Aids Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Quest Diagnostics growing its customer channel via advanced diagnostics in five key clinical areas, including oncology. Macroeconomic pressures may hurt growth.

Vista Energy's (VIST) Strong Vaca Muerta Presence Aids Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Vista Energy's strong presence in the Vaca Muerta shale, with numerous untapped drilling locations and a high reserve-replacement ratio, should support future production growth.

First American (FAF) Rides on Buyouts, Financial Flexibility

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of buyouts have helped First American to boost its core business, expand valuation and data business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet provides financial flexibility.

Revamped Operating Model Aids Harley (HOG) Amid Tariff Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Harley-Davidson's revamped operating model has enhanced efficiency and effectiveness across all functions. However, tariffs are materially compressing gross margins.

New Upgrades

Strong End-Market Demand and Technology Investments Aid EMCOR (EME)

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR is gaining from robust demand across key end markets and its ability to execute complex projects. Also, investments in construction technology strengthen the momentum.

Strength in Private Student Loan Business Aid Sallie Mae (SLM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sallie Mae's focus on enhancing its private student loan business by introducing complementary products will expand its operations and diversify revenue streams.

Customer Expansion and Strategic Investments Aid American States Water

Per the Zacks analyst AWR's systematic investment to strengthen its infrastructure and increasing demand from its expanding customer base will boost its operation.

New Downgrades

Sluggish Global Vehicle Production to Hurt Aptiv (APTV)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak global vehicle production due to continued impacts of the pandemic and worldwide semiconductor shortage is expected to impact Aptiv's business going forward.

Campbell's (CPB) Appears Troubled by Elevated Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, cost inflation hurt Campbell's gross margin. In Q2 adjusted gross profit margin fell 270 basis points to 27.7%, impacted by cost inflation and supply-chain costs among others.

General Mills' (GIS) Margins Appear Troubled by Input Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is witnessing elevated cost inflation. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, adjusted gross margin fell 280 basis points due to higher input costs and other factors

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Monarch Cement Co. (MCEM): Free Stock Analysis Report

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.