Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Johnson & Johnson & Applied Materials

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), as well as a micro-cap stock Value Line, Inc. (VALU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI Keeps Steady at +2.4% YoY



Shares of JPMorgan have gained +29.4% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +33.5%. The company’s performance was driven by continued operational strength. Business expansion initiatives (global and domestic), robust loan balance and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth.



For 2026, the bank expects NII to increase 9%. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline, market leadership and resilient advisory demand remain strengths, though capital market volatility and weakness in the mortgage banking business are likely to weigh on non-interest income.



Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated. JPMorgan plans to allocate $19.8 billion toward tech initiatives in 2026. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. Yet its efficient capital distributions reflect solid capital position.



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+37.5% vs. +21.5%). The company’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, despite loss of exclusivity of Stelara, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular and Surgery in the past three quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in 2025 that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



J&J believes 10 of its new products/pipeline candidates have $5 billion peak sales potential. However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are key headwinds. The uncertainty around unresolved legal issues lingers.



Shares of Applied Materials have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+135.6% vs. +68.7%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space.



Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance. Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns.



Value Line’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past six months (+0.5% vs. -20.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $338.04 million offers a stable income profile, supported by strong cash flows and a debt-free balance sheet. In the six months ending October 2025, operating cash rose to $8.5 million, enabling $6.1 million in dividend payouts, with a 32.5 cents/share quarterly dividend. With over $83 million in liquid assets and no long-term debt, the company maintains strong financial flexibility.



A diversified income stream from EULAV Asset Management (contributing over 60% of pre-tax earnings) provides recurring, non-operational cash flows. A $2 million share buyback authorization signals disciplined capital allocation.



However, headwinds include declining core publishing revenues, reliance on EAM income without operational control, customer concentration risk (29% from one client), and weakening operating leverage. Unearned revenues are falling. Shares trade at a premium EV/sales of 7.44X.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) and Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE).



IB Strength, Loan Growth and Branch Expansion to Aid JPMorgan (JPM)



J and J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry and Logic Spending



