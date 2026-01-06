Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, RTX & Applied Materials

Tuesday, January 6, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), RTX Corp. (RTX) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), as well as two micro-cap stocks Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) and AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +15% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +20.6%. The company’s share prices were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth. The Zacks analyst projects NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027.



In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income. Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend in 2025.



Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated. The Zacks analyst expects expenses to reflect a CAGR of 5.9% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 5.1% in 2025.



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+30.1% vs. +12.6%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $251 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



Shares of Applied Materials have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+49.7% vs. +26.3%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space. Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance.



Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver. Our model estimate indicates that sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% through fiscal 2026-2028.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns



Park Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+49.8% vs. +12.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $442.31 million boasts a 40-year streak of uninterrupted quarterly dividends, distributing $606 million since FY05—reflecting robust free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation. Positioned in the growing aerospace composites market, Park benefits from demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft.



Park Aerospace targets high-complexity, low-volume applications in military and prototype programs, which offer margin upside and reduce competition. Proprietary products like SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut strengthen its technical edge and deepen OEM integration. U.S.-based manufacturing enhances quality control and mitigates geopolitical risks.



However, rising SG&A expenses, negative operating cash flow, and increased inventory pose near-term headwinds. Customer concentration and potential delays in aerospace programs add earnings volatility. Still, Park trades at a discount to industry average on EV/Sales.



Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems have outperformed the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry over the past six months (+27.9% vs. -9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $64.02 million offers leveraged exposure to a large, fast-growing global UAS procurement cycle, supported by FAA/EASA certifications, BVLOS approvals, and Blue UAS status—creating meaningful barriers to entry in regulated defense, public safety, and infrastructure markets.



AgEagle Aerial Systems hardware-led mix is strengthening, aided by rising eBee platform demand and a strategic exit from low-margin SaaS. A growing defense pipeline (DLA quotes valid through Jan 2027) and improving liquidity ($16.6M cash as of Sept 30, 2025) support execution and commercialization of new sensors like RedEdge-P Triple.



However, key risks include limited operating leverage, customer/contract volatility, dependence on a concentrated investor base, weak visibility into recurring revenue, under-monetized sensors, and geographic revenue concentration that heightens cyclicality.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Accenture plc (ACN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Loan Growth, Branch Expansion Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Amid Fee Income Woes



Solid Order Growth Supports RTX Amid Supply Chain Disruptions



Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry and Logic Spending



Featured Reports

Acquisition Strategy Aid Accenture (ACN), Talent Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Accenture's buyout strategy helps in channeling its business in high-growth areas, deepening industry and functional expertise. A competitive talent market remains a concern.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Sales Up; Focus on New Drugs

The Zacks analyst says Vertex's cystic franchise sales are up due to higher sales of Trikafta and contribution from new drug, Alyftrek. However, sales of new drugs, Journavx and Casgevy has been slow.

Cigna (CI) Benefits from Growing Revenues, Strong Cash Flows

Per the Zacks analyst, Cigna gains from a healthy revenue stream, driven by buyouts and enhanced products suite. Further, the company's cash-generating abilities enable investment in the business.

Woodward (WWD) Gains from Strength in Aerospace Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace segment is gaining from strength in the commercial aftermarket and higher defense activity, with fiscal 2026 revenues expected to grow 9jQuery351009828027056681254_1767710447289?15% from this unit.

Loan Growth, NII Expansion Aids Comerica (CMA) Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, a robust loan pipeline and improving net interest income (NII) will support Comerica's financials. Yet, the rising expense due to higher compensation remains a key concern.

Armstrong World (AWI) Gains from Acquisition Despite Cost Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Armstrong World is seeing solid segment growth and acquisition benefits, lifting 2025 guidance. However, cost inflation and higher SG and A expenses weigh on margins.

Solid Demand, Margin Expansion Efforts to Aid O-I Glass (OI)

Per the Zacks analyst, O-I Glass will gain from the growing consumer preference for glass as the healthy, premium and sustainable packaging option. Its margin-expansion initiative will aid earnings.

New Upgrades

Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output. The Kirkland Gold acquisition has also provided an extensive pipeline of exploration projects.

Marathon (MPC) to Gain from Investments in Various Refineries

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Petroleum's refinery investments will result in strong financial and operational benefits, boosting long-term competitiveness.

Clean Assets, North America Focus Aid Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst Clearway Energy is gaining by generating electricity from renewable energy sources to meet rising demand and focus on domestic market saves it from currency risks.

New Downgrades

Tariff Pressures Continue to Weigh on Interparfums' (IPAR) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Interparfums faced margin pressure in Q3 from tariff-related costs, mainly in the U.S., as pricing actions offered limited relief and headwinds are expected into early 2026.

Rising Competition in Delivery Hurts DoorDash's (DASH) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst DoorDash is suffering from extensive competition in its largest segment, local food delivery logistics.

Tariff Pressures and Supply-Chain Shifts to Weigh on Avanos (AVNS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Avanos faces margin and cash-flow pressure from high tariffs and higher capex tied to exiting China, limiting near-term financial visibility despite operational progress.

