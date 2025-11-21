Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Netflix & AbbVie

Friday, November 21, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), as well as a micro-cap stock Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Try Again, Begin Session in the Green



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +27.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +29.6%. The company’s returns over the past year were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects’ NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income.



Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend this year. Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated. The Zacks analyst expect expenses to reflect a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 10.5% in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+18.9% vs. -59.6%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



NFLX raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to $9 billion from $8-8.5 billion. For the fourth-quarter, Netflix projects $11.96 billion in revenue with 16.7% growth and a 23.9% operating margin, featuring major releases including Stranger Things' final season and NFL Christmas games.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+34.9% vs. +17.9%). The company beats third-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. AbbVie has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications. These should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie is returning to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. It has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Ohio Valley Banc’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the year-to-date period (+62.5% vs. -1.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $166.30 million is expanding its NIM by reallocating toward higher-yielding commercial and real estate loans and relying on stable, low-cost subsidized deposits that support spread performance.



Targeted, higher-quality loan growth combined with steady fee income continues to reinforce earnings, while efficiency gains from recent cost-management actions and disciplined capital returns help strengthen overall profitability. Credit metrics remain generally stable. Yet, rising provisioning needs, increased collateral-dependent balances, and reliance on subsidized public deposits introduce added macro sensitivity.



Loan growth momentum and buyback execution continue to trail peers, tempering near-term confidence. The valuation suggests investors are paying a discounted price for a bank with improving profitability, but balance-sheet and growth risks warrant caution.



(You can read the full research report on Ohio Valley Banc here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and The Allstate Corp. (ALL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Branch Expansion to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Amid Fee Income Woes



Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



Featured Reports

Solid Data Center Demand and Expansions to Aid Equinix (EQIX)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for interconnected data center infrastructure, recurring revenue model and strategic expansions are likely to drive Equinix despite high debt and interest expenses.

EV Adoption Aids Republic Services (RSG) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Republic Services' initiative to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) reduces its environmental impact by lowering fleet emissions. Low liquidity is concerning.

Key Acquisitions and Increased Orders Aid HEICO Corporation (HEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, HEICO Corporation benefits from increased orders for its aftermarket replacement parts. Smart acquisition strategy further supports its growth.

Strong Uptake of Cologuard Test Aids Exact Sciences (EXAS)

The Zacks Analyst is bullish about Exact Sciences' push to make Cologuard as the standard care. The company delivered its 20 millionth Cologuard result, doubling from 10 million in just three years.

Best Buy's (BBY) Omni-channel efforts Drives Online Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Best Buy's efficient omni-channel strategies have been supporting growth in online sales. Online revenues contributed 32.8% to domestic revenues during the second quarter.

Copa Holdings (CPA) Leverages Solid Traffic Gains Amid Cost Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, CPA is benefiting from strong travel demand and fleet growth, yet rising operating expenses and declining passenger yields continue to pressure profitability.

Reactivation of Rigs in Saudi Arabia Aids Helmerich and Payne (HP)

The Zacks analyst believes that reactivation of seven rigs in Saudi Arabia will enhance long-term revenue of Helmerich and Payne, but range-bound U.S. rig demand raises concern.

New Upgrades

Allstate (ALL) Rides On Solid Protection Services Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Allstate's expanding Protection Services business offers diversification advantages that continues to support the company's top-line growth.

BlackBerry (BB) Gains from Momentum in Secure Comms Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, early wins for Secusmart and increasing demand from defense customers are boosting Secure Communications unit. BlackBerry is also gaining from solid uptake of its QNX platform.

Strong Cloud ARR and AI Innovation Aid Teradata (TDC) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, TDC is benefiting from strong cloud ARR growth, expanding AI-driven solutions, and strategic partnerships.

New Downgrades

Merger-Related Costs, Low Box Volumes Ail Smurfit Westrock (SW)

Per the Zacks Analyst, merger-related costs and cost inflation continue to weigh on Smurfit Westrock. Lower box volumes are also challenging.

Rising Medical Costs to Slash Molina Healthcare's (MOH) Margins

The Zacks analyst expects growing medical costs and unpredictable utilization trends to pressure Molina Healthcare's MCR, reducing its ability to retain premiums after covering claims.

Soft Demand And High Costs Hurt Papa John's (PZZA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Papa John's is contending with muted consumer sentiment, softer digital transactions and intensifying competitive pressures. Also, high costs ail.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.