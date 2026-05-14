Top Research Reports for Home Depot, TJX & Marvell Technology

Thursday, May 14, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), as well as a micro-cap stock C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up on Earnings Beats, Optimism



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Home Depot have declined -18% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s decline of -21%. The company’s sales and EPS miss in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. Weak storm-related demand, sluggish big-ticket spending, and margin pressure hurt results. Muted comps and operating deleverage are weighing on profitability, while a cautious outlook reflects persistent housing weakness and limited demand recovery.



Nevertheless, Home Depot’s growth strategy is well-supported by its integrated retail model, digital investments, and Pro-focused initiatives. Seamless connectivity across stores, online platforms, and supply chain is enhancing customer experience and driving higher engagement.



The Pro segment continues to outperform, supported by targeted investments and expanding ecosystem capabilities. The SRS acquisition is contributing to sales growth and market share gains, with early synergy benefits emerging.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



TJX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. +9.8%). The company continues to benefit from its resilient off-price model, strong value proposition and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales growth across divisions reflects the effectiveness of its merchandising strategy and ability to drive consistent customer traffic.



TJX also sees long-term growth opportunities through global store expansion and disciplined execution across its retail banners. Strong cash and a healthy balance sheet provide financial flexibility to support investments, expansion and continued shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.



However, the company faces headwinds from high store wages and payroll costs. Tariff-related impacts and intense competition across the global retail and off-price landscape may also pressure profitability and near-term performance.



(You can read the full research report on TJX here >>>)



Shares of Marvell Technology have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+173.7% vs. +97.2%). The company is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. Its data center end market is gaining from AI-driven demand for custom XPU silicon. The Zacks analyst model estimates suggest that the data center end market’s revenues will witness a CAGR of 31.1% through fiscal 2027-2029.



The recently expanded partnership with NVIDIA significantly strengthens Marvell’s long-term growth outlook by embedding it deeper into the fast-growing AI infrastructure ecosystem. Its strong cash flow generation capability and aggressive shareholder return policy are praiseworthy.



Nonetheless, its near-term prospects might be hurt by a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. Global trade tensions, evolving U.S. chip export restrictions and tariffs create operational and demand-side risks.



(You can read the full research report on Marvell Technology here >>>)



C&F Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. +6.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $243.23 million has diversified its business model across community banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance provides stability and resilience through market fluctuations.



C&F Financial’s balance sheet expansion supports consistent net interest income, with growth in loans and deposits enhancing its financial health. The mortgage banking segment has experienced significant growth in loan originations, contributing positively to profitability. A strong capital position, with solid capital ratios, ensures resilience during economic volatility, while improved profitability metrics demonstrate the company’s ability to generate strong returns.



Strategic moves, including portfolio optimization and the sale of Bearing Insurance Group, align with C&F Financial's long-term growth objectives, positioning the company to capitalize on future opportunities while maintaining financial stability.



(You can read the full research report on C&F Financial here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) and Flex Ltd. (FLEX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Home Depot (HD) Gains from Integrated Retail Strategy Push



The TJX Companies' (TJX) Gains From Solid Comparable Sales Growth



Solid Demand Across Data Center Market Aid Marvell (MRVL)



Featured Reports

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Rides on Encouraging Pipeline Potential

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Revolution Medicines' RAS(ON) inhibtors which have shown potential to improve upon first-generation inhibitors, such as Amgen's Lumakras and Bristol Myers' Krazati

Revenue Growth Supports T. Rowe Price (TROW) Amid High Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, T. Rowe Price is witnessing steady organic revenue growth driven by higher investment advisory fees and ongoing product expansion. However, rising costs remain a key concern.

Antero Resources' (AR) Low-Risk Appalachian Properties Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, Antero Resources' low-risk and long-reserve-life properties in the Appalachian Basin secure a robust production outlook. Its low debt exposure is also a major positive.

Henry Schein (HSIC) Advances Value Creation Program, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Henry Schein's early gains from its value creation actions, aiming over $200 million in operating income improvement. Macroeconomic pressures may hurt growth.

Demand for Natural Gas, Systematic Investment Aid ONE Gas (OGS)

Per the Zacks analyst, ONE Gas will gain from the rising natural gas demand from residential customers. Investments will strengthen infrastructure and improve resilience of its services.

NMI Holdings (NMIH) Banks on Solid Mortgage Insurance Market

Per the Zacks analyst, NMI Holdings gains from the mortgage insurance market, riding on well-performing primary insurance-in-force, which drives new insurance written. However, high costs concerns.

Rising Adoption of FMCW LiDAR to Aid Aeva (AEVA) Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, Aeva is well-positioned to benefit from the structural shift toward FMCW LiDAR. However, continued operating losses due to heavy R and D investments remain key concerns.

New Upgrades

AI-Driven Optics Upgrades Boosts Lumentum's (LITE) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumentum benefits from acceleration in AI-driven optics upgrades with higher-speed modules delivering superior unit economics and yields.

FLEX Gains from Expanding Data Center Platform and Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex continues to deepen its exposure to the data center market through its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment. Also, synergies from acquisitions bode well.

Diversified Business and Alternative Fuels Expansion Aid PHINIA (PHIN)

Per the Zacks analyst, PHINIA benefits from a well-diversified business model, which reduces its dependence on any single revenue stream. Also, expansion into alternative fuels boosts prospects.

New Downgrades

High Fuel and Labor Costs Dent United Airlines' (UAL) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the elevated fuel costs due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. High labor costs are concerning as well.

Meritage Homes (MTH) Faces Margin Pressure Amid Weak Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, volatile mortgage rates, weaker absorption and persistent land inflation are pressuring Meritage Homes' profitability and near-term growth prospects.

Weak Residential Demand and Rising Costs Hurt UFP Industries (UFPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries is being hurt by weak residential demand, lower volumes and soft industrial trends. Also, pricing pressure and higher costs remain concerns.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

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Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.