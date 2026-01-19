Top Research Reports for GE Aerospace, KLA & Parker-Hannifin

Monday, January 19, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace (GE), KLA Corp. (KLAC) and Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), as well as a micro-cap stock Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Outlook for a Busy Week on MLK Day



Today's Featured Research Reports



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+23.9% vs. +15%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability.



Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of KLA have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+67.8% vs. +30.7%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. Advanced packaging is expected to exceed $925 million in 2025.



The company’s robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity. The services business also performed well, contributing significantly to revenue growth. KLA is well-positioned to capitalize on AI advancements, with AI driving demand for higher-value wafer processing and more complex designs.



However, extended U.S. export controls on China is expected to negatively impact revenues in the near term. Tariff-related uncertainties remain a concern.



(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)



Parker-Hannifin’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the past six months (+33.4% vs. +11%). The company is benefiting from steady demand in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels within the Aerospace segment.



The accretive acquisitions spark optimism in the stock. The Win strategy is driving its margins and allowing the company to continue returning value to shareholders. In April 2025, Parker-Hannifin hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $1.80 per share.



However, weakness in the Diversified Industrial segment, due to softness in the off-highway end market and a decrease in demand for automotive cars, is worrisome. The company’s high debt level is an added woe. Also, given Parker-Hannifin’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Parker-Hannifin here >>>)



Shares of Affinity Bancshares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+6.8% vs. +2.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $124.89 million is exhibiting a clear earnings inflection in 2025, driven by stronger net income growth, disciplined expense control and the absence of prior-year merger-related costs.



Nine-month net income rose 51.4%, with profitability improving alongside a lower efficiency ratio, signaling a leaner cost base. Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly, supported by active share repurchases. Yet, margin expansion is constrained by elevated deposit costs, brokered funding reliance and limited balance-sheet flexibility.



Credit quality is stable but shows early normalization, including modestly higher nonperforming loans and exposure to non-owner-occupied office CRE. Unrealized securities losses and declining equity from capital returns temper capital flexibility, leaving valuation balanced between improving fundamentals and ongoing funding, margin and credit risks.



(You can read the full research report on Affinity Bancshares here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) and Markel Group Inc. (MKL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



Strong Demand for HBM and Advanced Packaging Aids KLA (KLAC)



Aerospace Unit Drives Parker-Hannifin (PH) Amid High Debt



Featured Reports

Strong CAG Diagnostics' Growth Aid IDEXX (IDXX) Amid Weak Solvency

The Zacks analyst is impressed with IDEXX's CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenue growth, which has consistently remained above sector growth levels. Yet, a high debt burden balance sheet is worrisome.

Delta Airlines (DAL) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Labor Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, international travel demand and diversified revenues streams is aiding Delta Air Lines' top-line growth. However, increased labor costs weigh on the bottom line.

Niche Focus, Improved Pricing Drive Markel Corporation (MKL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Markel is poises to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk and banks on the strength of its underwriting and investment operations for growth.

New York Times Leverages Digital Growth Amid Rising Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analysts, The New York Times Company benefits from strong digital subscription growth and advertising momentum, but rising costs, print ad declines, and intense competition pose risks.

Investments, Customer Growth Aid Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, WTRG's $7.8 billion investment to fortify it water and natural gas infrastructure and demand from expanding customer base are going to boost its performance.

ONTO Benefits From Robust Demand in Dragonfly Platform

Per the Zacks analyst, Onto is benefitting from increased adoption of Dragonfly platforms. It expects about 18% fourth-quarter sales growth, driven by strong Dragonfly system demand.

Intellia (NTLA) Banks on Genome Editing Pipeline Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Intellia's lead genome-editing candidate, NTLA-2001 being developed to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, holds promise. Stiff competition in the target market is a concern

New Upgrades

Loan Growth Aids First Horizon (FHN), Liquidity Level Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong presence across attractive high-growth markets will drive loan growth for First Horizon. Strong liquidity level will support capital distribution activities.

Skyworks' (SWKS) Rides Strong Demand in Mobile and Broad Markets

Per the Zacks analyst, Skyworks is benefiting from robust demand in both Mobile and Broad Markets. Strong demand for RF content aids Skyworks' prospects.

Loan Demand, Rates, Manageable Expenses Aid Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan demand, lower rates, stabilizing funding costs and prudent cost management will aid Hilltop Holdings. A solid balance sheet makes capital distributions sustainable.

New Downgrades

Lower Rig Activity Pressures SM Energy's (SM) Output Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, SM Energy's drilling momentum is weakening as its active rig count falls from nine to six, raising concerns over near-term production output visibility.

Higher Broadband User Losses, Lower Voice Sales Hurts Charter (CHTR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Charter is facing headwinds from persistent broadband subscriber losses and lower voice sales reflecting competitive pressure.

High Costs and Weak Venue Mix Hurt Live Nation's (LYV) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Live Nation's business is being hurt by elevated operating expenses. Fewer amphitheater shows and flat arena activity continue to weigh on the venue mix and margins.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.