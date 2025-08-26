Top Research Reports for GE Aerospace, AT&T & TotalEnergies

Monday, August 25, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace (GE), AT&T Inc. (T) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry as well as the broader market over the year-to-date period (+63.5% vs. +26.6% for the industry and +9.4% for the S&P 500 index). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



Its portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the mid-teens-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



AT&T shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year-to-date period (+31.2% vs. +18.9%). The company with a customer-centric business model, is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.



AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth. An integrated fiber expansion strategy is expected to improve the broadband connectivity for both enterprise and consumer markets, while steady 5G deployments are likely to boost end-user experience.



However, the wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines as a result of competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet-protocol service providers. Healthy discounts and freebies to woo customers dent margins. The high debt burden remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the year-to-date period (+19.5% vs. +18.6%). The company’s second-quarter results were lower than estimates, while revenues beat it. TTE is gaining from contributions coming from startups, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



TotalEnergies benefits from its multi-energy assets spread across the globe. Its free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders’ value. It is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed its industry.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. The natural field decline will impact production volumes and lower profits.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB).



Commercial Engines & Services Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE)



AT&T (T) Rides on Fiber Densification, Healthy 5G Deployments



Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



Altria (MO) Benefits From Strategic Pricing Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria is benefiting from robust pricing actions. During second quarter 2025, higher pricing strategies aided revenues across the Smokeable Products and Oral Tobacco categories.

Williams Companies (WMB) to Gain from Transco Expansion

The Zacks analyst believes that various expansions of Transco pipeline due to rising demand in natural gas drives Williams Companies' earnings potential but high debt raises concern.

Cenovus (CVE) to Gain From Production Boost in Narrows Lake

The Zacks analyst likes Cenovus as it achieves significant milestones on big projects like Narrows Lake. However, high maintenance costs weigh on its margins.

Expansionary Efforts Aid Lamar (LAMR) Amid High Debt Burden

Per the Zacks Analyst, LAMR is likely to gain from its strategic acquisitions, an impressive footprint of outdoor advertising assets and a diversified tenant base. Yet, a high debt burden ails.

Increase in New Insurance Written Aid MGIC Investment (MTG)

Per the Zacks analyst, MGIC Investment is set to grow on higher insurance in force and annual persistency, lower claims and a strong capital position. Yet, rising expenses weigh on margin expansion.

Solid US Solar Demand Aids SolarEdge (SEDG) Amid Tariff Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, soaring solar demand, especially in the United States, should boost SolarEdge's future revenues. However, heightened import tariffs may hurt the stock.

JetBlue (JBLU) Rides on Improving Air Travel Demand, Labor Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, improving air-travel demand and strength for bookings is aiding JetBlue's top-line growth. However, increased labor costs weigh on the bottom line.

Battery Management System Solutions Aid Analog Devices (ADI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Analog Devices is benefiting from a strong momentum in the electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions.

Focus on Alternatives to Support Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Affiliated Managers is well-placed for growth, driven by focus on alternatives strategies, successful partnerships, global distribution capability and a solid balance sheet.

Market Expansion & Low Debt Benefits Green Dot (GDOT)

Per the Zacks analyst, banking-as-a-service account programs are aiding Green Dot to expand its market reach. Low debt allows cash for growth initiatives.

NVO's GLP-1 Drug Revenues to Decline Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, supply woes and rising competition, including from compounded GLP-1 drugs, weigh on Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic momentum.

Escalating Expenses, Stiff Competition Ail Inspire Medical (INSP)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Inspire Medical's operation in a tough competitive space. Escalating expenses is an added concern.

Project Delays & High Costs Hurt Fluor's (FLR) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor's prospects are hurting from increased project delays alongside high cost and expense structure. Also, foreign exchange risks add to the headwinds.

