Top Research Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Oracle & HSBC

Monday, June 12, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-8.1% vs. +2.2%). The company is facing headwinds like generic competition, pricing pressures and loss of exclusivity of on key drugs like Stelara. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, it continues to remain an overhang on the stock.



Nevetheless, J&J’s Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels. Growth in 2023 is expected to be driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya, Erleada, Invega Sustenna and Uptravi, and also continued uptake from new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



The MedTech unit is showing improving trends, driven by recovery in surgical procedures and contribution from new products. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions.



Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+74.5% vs. +36.0%). The company is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings. We expect these trends to be further confirmed following the company's results later this afternoon.



Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



Shares of HSBC have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+32.8% vs. +15.1%). The company’s strong capital position, higher rates, an extensive network and business restructuring initiatives will aid HSBC’s financials. The company’s strong brand value and widespread network will help it attract more clients.



HSBC’s plan to exit from the U.S., French and Canadian retail banking business is expected to help it focus more on Asia. Also, buyouts of AXA Singapore insurance assets and L&T Investment Management Limited will expand its presence in the region.



Although efforts to improve market share in the region will support financials, these will lead to a rise in expenses. Management expects expenses to rise 3% this year, and the recent growth initiatives will likely add another 1%. The worsening operating backdrop is another headwind.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and The Cigna Group (CI).



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Unit Drives Sales, Kenvue Separation WIP



Oracle (ORCL) Rides on Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Restructuring Efforts Aid HSBC (HSBC), Higher Expenses Ail



Featured Reports

UPS Banks on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Shipping Volume Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, shipping volume-related weakness is a concern.

Cigna (CI) Benefits from Strategic Acquisitions, Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic buyouts are enhancing Cigna's capabilities, leading to top-line growth. However, high operating costs continue to weigh on margins.

Solid Medicaid Business Drives Humana (HUM) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, robust Medicaid business, courtesy of several contract wins, is aiding Humana's top line. However, escalating expenses continue to weigh on margins.

Strong North America Segment to Drive Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Per the Zacks analyst, impressive performance of Kraft Heinz's North America and International segments, driven by strength in food service and emerging markets, will continue to lend momentum to it.

HVAC & Controls Aids Johnson Controls (JCI) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, improvement in HVAC & Controls within the Building Solutions North America unit bodes well for the company's growth. However, cost-inflation poses a threat to its bottom line.

Solid Investments Aid PG&E Corp (PCG), Weak Solvency Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid capital expenditures in infrastructure bode well for PG&E Corp in the long haul. Yet, its weak solvency position remains a bottleneck

Globus Medical's (GMED) NuVasive Merger to Aid Strategically

The Zacks analyst is pleased with the $3.1-billion merger deal of Globus Medical with NuVasive. The combined company expects to outpace the market growth and gain share.

New Upgrades

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, rapid adoption of NVIDIA's GPUs in the datacenter and automotive markets is a key growth driver. Partnership with companies like Arrow, Baidu, Daimler and Bosch is a tailwind.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Banks on Macao Business to Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Las Vegas Sands is likely to benefit from revenue diversification efforts and strategic investments in Macao region. Also, focus on non-gaming segments bode well.

VeriSign (VRSN) Gains on Higher Demand for Domain Names

Per the Zacks analyst, VeriSign has been gaining from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. The company is well-poised to gain from the increasing global use of the Internet.

New Downgrades

Upstream Budget Tightness to Hurt ProPetro (PUMP)

The Zacks analyst believes that the tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget is likely to continue through this year, which is expected to weigh on ProPetro's revenues.

Tyson Foods' (TSN) Margins Troubled by Input Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyson Foods' margins are hurt by cost inflation. The company saw elevated input costs in most segments in second quarter, mainly due to raw material and labor cost inflation.

Weak Asset Quality, Mounting Expenses Hurt BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Inflationary pressure and technological upgrades are expected to keep BankUnited's expenses elevated. Poor asset quality and exposure to risky loan portfolios are other woes.

