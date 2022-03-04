Top Research Reports for Intel, Lockheed Martin & IBM

Friday, March 4, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corp. (INTC), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Intel shares have declined -21.1% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +31.9%. However, Intel reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company is riding on strong prospects of the Internet of Things and Mobileye businesses. Recovery in the enterprise business of the data center segment is a positive. Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors.



Intel announced partnerships with ZEEKR and Sixt SE, and plans to unveil Mobileye’s robotaxi equipped with the Mobileye Drive system. However, the Client Computing Group is expected to suffer due to component shortage. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain a concern.



Shares of Lockheed Martin have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+31.5% vs. -28.2%). It is the largest U.S. defense contractor that has a steady inflow of orders from its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs. The Zacks analyst believes that expansionary U.S. budgets will also boost its business. The F-35 program continues to be a key growth program for its Aeronautics business unit. In the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry.



However, America and Turkey's tiff on the latter accepting Russian products may hurt its component supply from Turkey. The company is facing performance issues concerning some of its products, which, in turn, may hurt its results. Also, an uncertainty revolving around the possible Chinese sanction on Lockheed might impact the latter.



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+2.5% vs. +0.1%). IBM reported relatively healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results with solid hybrid cloud adoption backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position driven by a diligent execution of operational plans. Despite year-over-year growth, both adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Zacks analyst believes that synergies from the Red Hat buyout are boosting the company’s competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. IBM is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on its hybrid cloud strategy. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Stryker Corp. (SYK) and Infosys Ltd. (INFY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Intel (INTC) Rides on Solid Demand in the Data Center Group



Order Growth Boosts Lockheed (LMT), Tiff With Turkey Ails



IBM Rides on Hybrid Cloud Focus & Blockchain Technology



Salix Business Boost Bausch (BHC) Amid Pandemic Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Salix business continues to drive growth and bolster the top line as the pandemic affects business. Bausch plans to separate two of its business should yield results.

Southwestern (SWN) to Gain From GEP Haynesville Acquisition

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwestern's acquisition of GEP Haynesville will help build additional scale in Haynesville, with the production of 700 MMcf per day.

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Berkshire is posed to grow on solid insurance business that drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility.

Core MedSurg Unit Aids Stryker (SYK), Pricing Pressure Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker continues to gain from solid prospects of its core MedSurg arm. However, pricing pressure continues to remain a woe.

Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation.

Solid Demand Aids Northrop (NOC), Supply Chain Turmoil Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, strong global demand for its products like Triton and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes steadily boosts Northrop. Yet COVID-19 induced supply chain disruption might hurt the stock.

UFP Industries (UFPI) Banks on Acquisitions Amid High Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries is benefiting from accretive acquisition and robust U.S. residential market. Yet, supply chain constraints and inflation remain potent headwinds.

Organic Growth, Strategic Buyouts to Aid Jones Lang (JLL)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid growth in Real Estate Services segment will continue to fuel Jones Lang LaSalle's organic growth. Strategic buyouts and technology investments offer it a competitive edge.

Rising Iron Prices & Solid Demand to Drive Vale (VALE)

Per the Zacks analyst, high iron ore prices and demand, lower debt levels and focus on improving productivity and lowering costs will drive growth for Vale.

Albertsons' (ACI) Strong Digital Endeavors to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Albertsons Companies has been directing resources toward expanding digital and omni-channel capabilities. The company's third-quarter digital sales rose 9% year on year.

Green Dot (GDOT) Grapples With Rising Expenses, Seasonality

The Zacks analyst believes that rising expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development are likely to weigh on Green Dot's bottom line. Seasonal factors causes fluctuation in rev

3D Systems' (DDD) Gross Margin Hurt by Unfavorable Sales Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, unfavorable sales mix and increased investment in services, and on-demand manufacturing are likely to continue hurting 3D Systems' gross margin in the near-term.

Supply Chain Issue Hurts MKS Instruments (MKSI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, MKS Instruments is suffering from supply-chain constraints that will hurt its top-line growth in the near term. Stiff competition and customer concentration are headwinds.

