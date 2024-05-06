Top Research Reports for Apple, Linde & Comcast

Monday, May 6, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Linde plc (LIN) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have lagged the Tech sector (-5.5% vs. +10.5%) and the broader market (-5.5% vs. +7.8% for the S&P 500 index) this year. But this trajectory appears to shifted materially following the iPhone maker's quarterly results and record buyback announcement.

The company’s Services segment is enjoying favorable momentum on the back of solid adoption of Apple TV+, Apple Pay and Apple Music. The updated MacBook and iMac lineup has helped Apple gain a share in the PC market.



The launch of Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computer that blends digital content with the physical world, has expanded Apple’s non-iPhone portfolio. The company’s strong cash balance and shareholder-friendly approach to dividends and share repurchase are noteworthy.



However, Apple has been suffering from stiff competition in the smartphone market and weakness in China. Growing legal complexities, including ongoing EPIC and Masimo lawsuits and the latest case by the U.S. Department of Justice, have been a headwind. Unfavorable forex is expected to have hurt fiscal second-quarter revenues by 2% on a year-over-year basis.



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+15.9% vs. -11.4%). The company has an extensive range of industrial gas applications that are enhancing its global productivity day by day. The company supplies a wide range of gases crucial for various sectors like energy, steel, healthcare, manufacturing and electronics.



Linde has long-term contracts with on-site customers, backed by minimum purchase requirements, ensuring stable cash flows. Its substantial backlog ensures earnings potential. The merger of Praxair and Linde has positioned the firm as an efficient player in the profitable industrial gas market, with a considerable size advantage.



However, rising competition for new projects in emerging markets raises concerns. The decrease in U.S. industrial production is also expected to reduce the demand for industrial gases, thereby affecting profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Comcast’s shares have declined -11.7% over the year-to-date against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s decline of -17.7%. The company is benefiting from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the fourth quarter. Comcast has begun to deliver multi-gig symmetrical speeds in its DOCSIS 4.0 deployment. The technology is expected to help the company expand much faster and at a lower cost compared with competitors.



Recovery in the theme park and movie business bodes well for the company’s profitability in the near term. Its streaming service, Peacock, is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband user base decreased in the reported quarter due to increasing competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. A leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), Xylem Inc. (XYL) and ResMed Inc. (RMD).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Robust Portfolio, Services Strength to Benefit Apple (AAPL)



Linde's (LIN) Long-Term Contracts with Minimum Volume Aid



High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)



Featured Reports

Technology, Loans Support ICICI Bank (IBN), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, ICICI Bank's efforts to digitize operations, rising rates and steady loan and deposit growth will aid profitability. Yet, weak credit quality and higher costs are key headwinds.

Water Infrastructure Unit Drives Xylem (XYL), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Xylem will benefit from strength in the Water Infrastructure segment, led by growth in the transport application business. However, high costs remain concerning for the company.

Strategic Acquisitions Aid Synchrony (SYF), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Synchrony's strategic buyouts and renewed partnerships will boost its digital capabilities & diversify the business. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Solid Budget Aids Curtiss-Wright (CW) Amid Fuel Price Hike

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing U.S. defense budget should boost demand for Curtiss-Wright's nuclear propulsion equipment. Yet rising fuel price might hurt airline industry and in turn the stock

American Airlines (AAL) Rides on Travel Demand Amid Cost Woe

Improved air travel demand, particularly on the domestic front, is driving American Airlines' top line. Escalated fuel and labor costs are, however, limiting bottom-line growth.

Itron (ITRI) Benefits From Strong Customer Demand Trends

Per the Zacks analyst Itron's performance gained from strong operational execution and robust demand trends. Margin performance was bolstered by a favorable product mix and improved cost efficiencies

Newell's (NWL) Productivity & Cost Saving Efforts Aid Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Newell's productivity and cost-saving efforts bode well. In first-quarter 2024, normalized gross margin expanded 410 bps and operating margin grew 220 bps year over year.

New Upgrades

Robust SaaS Portfolio, Mask Sales Aid ResMed (RMD)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with ResMed's Software-as-a-Service arm gaining from the MEDIFOX DAN acquisition, as well as the Brightree and MatrixCare portfolio. Mask Sales grow on new launches.

Robust Demand & Strategic Plans Aid Norwegian Cruise (NCLH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Norwegian Cruise is aiding from robust guest demand across all its brands on the back of fleet-expansion efforts, digital initiatives and diversified service offerings.

Regulated Energy Delivery, Investments Aid MDU Resources (MDU)

Per the Zacks analyst, MDU Resources benefits from spinoff of Knife River, allowing it to focus on regulated energy delivery. Its strategic investment plans will improve the reliability of services.

New Downgrades

Low Subscribers, Residential Video Sales Hurts Charter (CHTR)

Per the Zacks analyst, decline in total residential and SMB Internet customers and decline in video customers hurts top-line growth despite strength in advertising sales revenues.

Cactus (WHD) to Hurt From Reduced Oilfield Services Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Cactus Inc.'s oilfield services, crucial for oil and gas exploration, may suffer from reduced demand due to a downturn in drilling activities.

Macroeconomic Volatility, Stiff Competition Ail Accuray (ARAY)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Accuray's operation in a volatile macroeconomic environment and a tough competitive space.

