Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Netflix & GE Aerospace

Monday, July 14, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and GE Aerospace (GE), as well as two micro-cap stocks Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) and Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can sign up there to get an email notification, as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Week of Inflation Data, Q2 Earnings Reports



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+3.1% vs. +1.8%). The demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Although their sales fell below expectations in the second half of 2024, they increased in the first quarter, driven by the launch of the drugs in new international markets and improved supply.



In the past two years, Lilly received approvals for some new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, which are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes.



Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 space are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+39.7% vs. +29.9%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+53.6% vs. +24.7%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, GE has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. GE Aerospace faces sustained pressure from supply-chain issues, high tariffs and labor shortages. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past year (+93.2% vs. -13.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.06 billion is strategically positioned in the growing global aircraft leasing market, with 81% of its $3 billion portfolio focused on narrowbody engines, the sector's most active segment. Joint ventures in Ireland and China enhance global reach.



In Q1 2025, WLFC posted record revenues of $157.7 million, driven by strong lease rent and maintenance reserves. The company continues to lead in leasing CFM56 and V2500 engines, while expanding into modern LEAP and GTF platforms, supported by the ConstantThrust program. Financially, WLFC maintains a 25 cents/share dividend, with $41 million in operating cash flow and reduced leverage.



However, elevated debt, rising interest costs, supply chain delays, and reliance on short-term leases pose risks to revenue visibility and asset utilization. Shares are down -33.7% YTD but up +91.7% in the past year. Valuation remains modest relative to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)



Flanigan's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+36.9% vs. +18%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $61.8 million offers exposure to a dual-format restaurant and liquor retail model, with strong pricing power and expansion potential. Revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2025 rose 11.6% to $53.6 million, supported by strategic price increases and new unit growth.



Liquor retail posted 18.8% sales growth with 28.1% gross margins in the fiscal second quarter, offering capital-light, high-return on investment (ROI) expansion. Operating cash flow surged to $5.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2025 from $2.1 million in the prior year, enabling internal reinvestment.



However, cost inflation and limited operating leverage constrain margin expansion, with muted same-store sales growth and digital capabilities lagging. Despite structural risks, the stock trades at a discount, suggesting potential value if growth and margin stability can be sustained.



(You can read the full research report on Flanigan's here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron Corp. (CVX), The Boeing Co. (BA) and Blackstone Inc. (BX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lilly (LLY) New Products Hold Key to Sales Growth in 2025



Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



Solid Product Demand Aids GE Aerospace (GE), High Costs Hurt



Featured Reports

Permian Strength Supports Chevron's (CVX) Production Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron's focus on the Permian Basin has been instrumental in its attractive production growth but the pending Hess deal remains an overhang.

Increasing Defense Orders Drive Boeing (BA), Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Boeing is likely to benefit from increasing orders from the U.S. government for its defense systems. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

AUM, Global Presence Aid Blackstone (BX), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, robust AUM, strong revenue mix, global footprint and diverse offerings will likely support Blackstone's financials. Yet, high expenses and volatile earnings are headwinds.

Solid Asia Operation Aid Manulife (MFC), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on strong Asian business as well as expansion of Wealth and Asset Management business. However, increase in expenses weighing on margin concern.

Sales Improving Plans Aid D.R. Horton (DHI), Macro Risks Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, D.R. Horton is gaining from sales incentives offerings and improved cycle times. However, the softness in housing demand due to ongoing macro risks is concerning.

Delta Airlines (DAL) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Labor Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, strong international travel demand and diversified revenues streams is aiding Delta Air Lines' top-line growth. However, increased labor costs weigh on the bottom line.

AUM Growth Aids T. Rowe (TROW), Rising expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, rising Asset Under Management (AUM) balance supports T. Rowe Price's financials. Yet, rising expenses remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Strength in HVAC & Controls Benefits Johnson Controls (JCI)

Per the Zacks analyst, continued demand HVAC platform and strength in controls businesses within the Building Solutions North America segment is likely to drive Johnson Controls' revenues.

Infrastructure Investments, Clean Assets Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource' investment of around $19.4 billion through 2029, will strengthen its infrastructure, and adding more clean assets in generation portfolio will drive its performance.

Aerospace, Industrial Strength Drive Woodward's (WWD) Surge

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace unit is gaining from defense demand and solid commercial aftermarket, while the Industrial unit is thriving on strong power and data center demand.

New Downgrades

Low Liquidity and Nil Dividend Payout Ails Avis Budget (CAR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Avis Budget's low liquidity stems from its limited cash flow generation due to hefty cash usage in the vehicle program. A nil dividend payout deters income-seeking investors.

The J. M. Smucker (SJM) Remains Troubled by Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, The J. M. Smucker is seeing high costs. Management expects fiscal 2026 adjusted gross profit margin to be hurt by higher commodity and manufacturing costs and negative volume.

Regulatory Headwinds, Stiff Competition Ail Surmodics (SRDX)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Surmodics' products and business activities being subject to a complex set of regulations. A tough competitive space is an added concern.

