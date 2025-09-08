Top Research Reports for Broadcom, T-Mobile & Abbott

Monday, September 8, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT), as well as two micro-cap stocks CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI, PPI This Week - Also ORCL, ADBE Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+51.5% vs. +27.8%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of T-Mobile have gained +10.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s gain of +20.1%. The company continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. T-Mobile’s 5G network covers 98% of Americans, or 330 million people in the country. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



However, owing to the stock’s premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Abbott’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+19.2% vs. +8.9%). The company’s strong pipeline is opening up new growth opportunities, supporting the company’s positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory.



Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. The company is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales through 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in its international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott’s Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions, tariffs and foreign exchange also add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Shares of CBL & Associates Properties’ have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. -0.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $989.86 million is executing a capital recycling strategy that enhances portfolio quality and cash flows, highlighted by $162.7 million of asset sales and $178.9 million in mall acquisitions that are immediately accretive to adjusted FFO and free cash flow per share.



A fully non-recourse, long-dated debt profile strengthens liquidity and reduces refinancing risk, while $90 million–$100 million of amortization in 2025 supports deleveraging. A 5.1% dividend yield, backed by $288 million liquidity and balance sheet flexibility, appeals to income investors.



Leasing momentum and positive spreads on new tenants underpin NOI durability, though renewal rent declines, tenant bankruptcies and ongoing same-center NOI contraction remain headwinds. High payout ratios and $2.15 billion leverage heighten refinancing dependence. The valuation offers value with execution risks.



(You can read the full research report on CBL & Associates Properties here >>>)



Crown Crafts’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the past year (-27.2% vs. -1.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $32.17 million sees its margin pressure persisting due to tariffs and elevated costs, although pricing actions, inventory discipline, and warehouse consolidation aim to stabilize profitability. Initiatives in licensed diaper bags, Stella dolls and international expansion provide growth levers.



Risks include tariff sensitivity, retailer concentration, inventory misalignment, license expirations and dividend sustainability amid margin compression and leverage constraints. The valuation suggests investors are pricing in prolonged margin pressure, while overlooking potential upside from diversification.



Nevertheless, Crown Crafts is leveraging its Baby Boom acquisition to diversify beyond core softness, adding $2.1 million in first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales, with access to premium licenses and broader retail distribution. Cash flow remains resilient, supporting self-funded growth and dividends.



(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), Cintas Corp. (CTAS) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on Solid Demand, Strategic Acquisition



Solid EPD Prospects, CGM Leadership Boosts Abbott (ABT)



Featured Reports

Uniform Rental Unit to Aid Cintas (CTAS) amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Cintas' Uniform Rental and Facility Services unit is driven by the penetration of additional products and services into existing customers. High costs remain a concern.

Guidewire (GWRE) Gains from Continued Momentum in Cloud Platform

Per the Zacks analyst, momentum in Guidewire Cloud platform is driving the topline expansion. However, rising costs, forex volatility amid broader market challenges are concerns.

Solid Demand Aids Invitation Homes (INVH), High Supply Ails

Per the Zacks Analyst, INVH is set to benefit from solid demand for a high-quality portfolio of single-family rental units in high-growth markets. Yet an elevated supply in some of its markets ail.

Clean Energy Focus, Strategic Acquisitions Aid Evergy (EVRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Evergy gains from its expansion of operations in the transmission market through strategic acquisitions. It aims to add more renewable assets, which should boost performance.

A Solid Product Suite Aids Merit Medical (MMSI) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Merit Medical's strong product portfolio despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

Archrock (AROC) to Gain From Rising Clean Energy Demand

The Zacks analyst likes Archrock, as its compression services have become critical following the rise in clean energy demand. However, significant reliance on the Permian is concerning.

Intellia (NTLA) Banks on Genome Editing Pipeline Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Intellia's lead genome-editing candidate, NTLA-2001 being developed to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis, holds promise. Stiff competition in the target market is a concern

New Upgrades

Product Suite, Technology to Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

er the Zacks analyst, diverse offerings, global presence, lower compensation relative to revenues, and efforts to develop proprietary software will likely aid Interactive Brokers' financials.

Post Holdings (POST) to Benefit From Solid Foodservice Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Post Holdings is likely to keep gaining from its Foodservice segment strength, with Q3 sales up 18.6%, fueled by egg and potato demand plus protein shake growth.

Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Aid Growth

Per Zacks analyst, Sally Beauty is focused on strategic priorities like customer engagement, high-margin owned brands and innovation. The company is refreshing its brand and modernizing its identity.

New Downgrades

Rising Tech Investment & Competition Hurt Insperity (NSP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Insperity's operating income is affected due to increasing investment in technology. Rising competition in PEO industry is concerning.

Margin Pressures Across Units Weigh on FEMSA's (FMX) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, FEMSA faced margin pressures in second-quarter 2025 as declines in Proximity Europe, Health, and Coca-Cola FEMSA offset gains in OXXO Mexico and Fuel, limiting profit growth.

Rising Expenses Squeeze Molina Healthcare's (MOH) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing medical care costs and operating expenses are likely to keep pressuring Molina Healthcare's margins.

