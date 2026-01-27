Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Oracle & Mastercard

Tuesday, January 27, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Mastercard Inc. (MA), as well as two micro-cap stocks Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Q4 Earnings Ahead of the Bell: BA, UNH, GM & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+62.1% vs. +49.5%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to double to $8.2 billion. AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products, as well as the Jericho 4 Ethernet fabric router.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal first quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+16.4% vs. +2.7%). The company’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Mastercard’s shares have declined -3.1% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -16.4%. The company’s dividend yield is lower than the industry average. MA expects adjusted operating expenses witness high-end of mid-teens YoY growth in 2025. Expenses are likely to rise due to accelerating investments. Rebates and incentives increased 15% YoY in the first nine months of 2025. As such, the stock warrants a cautious.



Nevertheless, acquisitions and collaborations are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. Net revenues rose 16% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.



The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts via repurchases and dividends. It paid dividends of $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of Geospace Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry over the past year (+82.7% vs. +32.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $217.73 million offers a differentiated but uneven investment profile, balancing long-term growth initiatives against near-term execution and margin risks.



Smart Water remains the core growth driver, posting 10.4% fiscal 2025 revenue growth on rising Hydroconn and Aquana adoption, expanded TAM via AquaLink and infrastructure funding tailwinds. Intelligent Industrial is shifting toward higher-margin, recurring revenue via sensors, contract manufacturing and the SaaS-based Heartbeat Detector, though near-term visibility is limited.



In Energy Solutions, a major Petrobras PRM contract and the Pioneer land node support long-cycle visibility, but margins remain pressured by weak offshore activity. Despite diversification reducing oil & gas exposure, fixed costs, operating losses and asset-sale reliance temper the outlook, leaving valuation balanced between upside and risk.



(You can read the full research report on Geospace Technologies here >>>)



Gencor Industries’ shares have declined -13.6% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry’s decline of -39%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $199.35 million has seen a sharp backlog decline, which reduces near-term visibility, while rising obsolete inventory reserves, lower R&D spend and reliance on volatile investment income temper earnings quality. The valuation reflects these risks but may offer upside if order momentum and margins stabilize.



Nevertheless, GENC’s investment case rests on a strong balance sheet, disciplined operations and discounted valuation, offset by weakening order visibility and execution risks. It ended fiscal 2025 with $136.3 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt, providing flexibility to fund automation, acquisitions and innovation while insulating against macro shocks.



Fiscal 2025 gross margin remained stable at 27.5% and operating income rose 2.4%, reflecting cost control and working-capital discipline, though fiscal fourth-quarter margin compression highlights sensitivity to volume.



(You can read the full research report on Gencor Industries here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption and Partnerships



Accretive Buyouts, Strong Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)



Featured Reports

Archer Daniel's (ADM) Nutrition Business Appears Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Archer Daniel's Nutrition unit is performing well. In Q3, Nutrition's revenues rose 4.6% while the segment's operating profit grew 24% on robust Flavors portfolio and demand.

Halliburton (HAL) Benefits from Strategic International Projects

The Zacks analyst believes that Halliburton's offshore project portfolio strengthens its market position, but challenges with the SAP migration project may affect near-term earnings potential.

Fortive (FTV) Gains from Diversified Portfolio and Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortive diversified portfolio across automation, digitization and electrification provides resilience. Margin growth efforts through restructuring and the FBS toolkit bode well.

Multi-year Contracts Aid Booz Allen (BAH), Competition High

Per the Zacks analyst, Booz Allen benefits from multi-year contracts that generate a steady revenue stream and lower the company's exposure to market volatility. Rising competition is an overhang.

International Expansion, Rising Defense Budget Aid Allison (ALSN)

Per the Zacks analyst, On-Highway remains one of Allison's largest untapped opportunities, highlighting the significant room for growth. The rising global defense budget also bodes well.

Doximity's (DOCS) AI Tools and Vast physician Reach Aids Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Doximity leverages unmatched physician reach and AI-driven tools to solidify its role as healthcare's essential B2B engagement platform with strong profitability.

Immunovant Bets on IMVT-1402 as Thin Pipeline Remains a Major Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, IMVT's steady progress across autoimmune programs is promising, but its narrow pipeline and fierce competition in the immunology space could hinder long-term growth.

New Upgrades

Product Diversification Efforts to Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Interactive Brokers' efforts to expand the suite of its products along with the development of proprietary software will likely aid the top line and help garner market share.

Strong Data Center Product Demand Aids Microchip (MCHP) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Microchip's expanding product portfolio, solid demand for Gen 4 and Gen 5 data center products and AI investments are key catalysts.

Expansions Efforts, Investments to Aid OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

Per the Zacks Analyst, efforts to expand the out-of-home advertising platform and strategic investments in its digital billboard portfolio are likely to aid OUTFRONT Media.

New Downgrades

Devon Energy (DVN) Faces Headwinds From Competition and Regulation

Per the Zacks analyst, Devon's (DVN) results are likely to be pressured by competition to secure drilling rights and acquire assets. New regulations could raise costs and weigh on profitability.

Catastrophe Exposure, Higher Expenses Hurt RLI Corp (RLI)

Per the Zacks analyst, RLI Corp.'s exposure to cat losses has been weighing on underwriting profitability and thus deteriorating combined ratio. Higher expenses have been inducing margin contraction.

Affordability Challenges and High Expenses Hurt PulteGroup (PHM)

Per the Zacks analyst, PulteGroup is hurting from weak consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges. Also, elevated sales incentives and other cost pressures are denting margins.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.