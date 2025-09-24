Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Oracle & Cisco Systems

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), as well as a micro-cap stock United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street

Today's Featured Research Reports

Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+93.1% vs. +51.1%). Broadcom is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy. Its AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency.

However, gross margins in the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+85.2% vs. +20.2%). Oracle reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results with total revenue of $14.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Cloud revenue grew 28% to $7.2 billion, driven by infrastructure demand. The standout metric was remaining performance obligations (RPO) surging 359% to $455 billion after signing four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three customers.

The company expects $35 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026, primarily for revenue-generating equipment to support massive cloud infrastructure expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Cisco’s shares have slightly underperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+27.8% vs. +27.9%). Cisco’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk's acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR, and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world.

However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition.

(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)

United-Guardian’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical-Products industry over the past year (-49.3% vs. +0.6%). The company’s risks include high customer concentration, tariff exposure, and modest R&D spending, limiting pipeline momentum. Profitability pressure from SG&A and investment income decline also warrants monitoring.

However, UG’s first-quarter 2025 performance highlights resilient margin control and strategic diversification amid a 24% revenue decline. Pharmaceutical sales rose 23%, and medical lubricants grew 43%, offsetting cosmetic ingredient headwinds from temporary inventory overhang in China.

(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AT&T Inc. (T), Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and The Kroger Co. (KR).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.







Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Cisco (CSCO) Benefits From Strong Security Products Adoption



Featured Reports

AT&T (T) Rides on Solid Wireless Traction, Fiber Densification

Per the Zacks analyst, AT&T is likely to benefit from a customer-centric business model and solid wireless traction, supported by an integrated fiber expansion strategy and steady 5G deployments.

Moderna's (MRNA) New Launches to Cut COVID Sales Dependency

With COVID vaccine sales declining, Moderna (MRNA) is accelerating development of its non-COVID pipeline. The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the potential product launches over the next five years.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Gain from High Production Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that Coterra Energy's robust oil and natural gas volumes ensures strong revenue visibility, but weak price realization raises concern.

Kroger's (KR) Strategic Initiatives Appear Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Kroger continues to leverage its customer-first strategy, robust private label portfolio and expanding digital ecosystem to drive shopper engagement and loyalty.

Diversified Revenue Aids Deutsche Bank (DB), Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Deutsche Bank's diversified revenue mix and shift to stable, capital-light businesses drive growth. Yet elevated expenses, including litigation costs, remain a concern.

Demand for Premium Lens Driving Cooper Companies (COO) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Cooper Companies' growth is fueled by premium lens migration and first-mover advantage in myopia management, offsetting weakness in APAC region and fertility segment.

Spec Strategy Aids Meritage Homes (MTH), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Meritage Homes benefits from its solid spec strategy. However, ongoing affordability concerns in the housing market and high mortgage rates remain a concern.

New Upgrades

EchoPark Momentum to Boost Sonic's (SAH) Growth Prospects

A Zacks analyst sees Sonic's EchoPark segment thriving, powered by data-driven inventory and model upgrades, setting up long-term growth amid favorable used-car trends.

Pediatrix Medical (MD) Aided by Portfolio Rejig & Telehealth

Per the Zacks analyst, Pediatrix Medical's portfolio restructuring efforts will continue to improve its business mix and cash level. Its expanding telehealth services will further drive profits.

Acquisitions and Demand from Defense Contracts Boost Oshkosh (OSK)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Oshkosh is expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, while new Department of Defense contracts are driving production growth.

New Downgrades

Pricing Pressure & Integration Risk Weigh on FactSet (FDS)

Per the Zacks analyst, pricing pressure is a headwind for FactSet, lowering its top line and resulting in a loss of market share. Integration risk rises as it pursues a buyout as a growth strategy.

Competition, Flucuating Commodity Price Ail Murphy (MUR)

Per the Zacks analyst Murphy Oil future prospects can be adversely impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices, while competitive industry can affect its profitability.

Weatherproofing Technologies Segment to Hurt Carlisle (CSL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carlisle is struggling with the poor performance of the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies unit due to a slowdown in the residential construction market and project delays.

