Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Meta & Coca-Cola

Wednesday, November 26, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Market Participants Thankful Ahead of the Open



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+68.7% vs. +48%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt levels are a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Meta have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+9.1% vs. +5.4%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.54 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+19.3% vs. +10.3%). The company’s performance is reflecting the strength of its strategy and the resilience of its global portfolio. Coca-Cola’s momentum has been fueled by solid organic revenue growth, effective pricing actions, and continued gains in global value share across the non-alcoholic RTD category.



KO’s ongoing focus on innovation, digital transformation, and marketing excellence further sharpens its competitive edge, with breakthrough product launches and culturally resonant campaigns elevating brand relevance. Margin expansion driven by productivity gains, easing inflation, and disciplined revenue growth management reinforces its financial durability.



However, KO continues to face meaningful pressure, with soft volumes across key regions, persistent currency headwinds, and a rising tax burden weighing on profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Landmark Bancorp have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry over the year-to-date period (+24.7% vs. +2.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $168.45 million offers an attractive regional bank thesis supported by Kansas’ stable economic backdrop and deep community footprint, which should sustain demand for residential, consumer and commercial credit.



Ongoing loan expansion, improving asset yields, and disciplined funding that emphasizes core deposits underpin steady net interest income and resilient margins. Credit quality is trending better as legacy problem loans are resolved, while delinquencies remain manageable and reserves appear prudent.



Operating leverage, improving fee generation, and cost control are enhancing profitability and efficiency. A strong capital position, consistent shareholder-return posture, and a growing, more stable deposit base further strengthen liquidity and balance-sheet flexibility, reinforcing the bank’s capacity to fund growth through the cycle.



(You can read the full research report on Landmark Bancorp here >>>)



Bridger Aerospace’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (-13.2% vs. +26.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $101.64 million is witnessing pressure in its cash flow due to concentrated receivables, high fixed costs and RTS-driven margin drag. The Spanish Scooper program faces delays and weak monetization, and technology/defense initiatives have yet to scale.



Revenue remains seasonally and federally concentrated. Valuation suggests the market is pricing in execution and liquidity risks, while successful fleet growth and diversification could offer meaningful upside from depressed levels.



Nevertheless, BAER benefits from a chronic global undersupply of amphibious aircraft, supporting strong pricing, high utilization and durable economics. Expanded year-round operations improve revenue visibility, margins and working-capital efficiency. Multi-year government contracts and legislative tailwinds anchor a stable base of demand, while recent refinancing enhances liquidity and reduces interest burden.



(You can read the full research report on Bridger Aerospace here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Coca-Cola's (KO) All-Weather Strategy to Boost the Top Line



Featured Reports

Manulife Financial (MFC) to Grow on Solid Asia Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on solid Asia and Wealth and Asset Management business and a strong capital position. Yet, high leverage and poor times interest earned concerns.

Development Projects, Higher Prices Drive Kinross (KGC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinross will benefit from the progress of its key development projects, which will boost production and cash flows. Higher realized prices will also drive its margins.

Long-Term Leases and Diversified Portfolio to Aid VICI Properties (VICI)

Per the Zacks Analyst, VICI Properties is likely to benefit from long-term triple-net leases, diversified portfolio and financial position. However, high gaming exposure poses sector-specific risk.

Innovations Bolster ICON (ICLR), Macro Woes Pose Worry

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about ICON advancing its digital innovation strategy with the introduction of two AI-enabled tools, Submit and SmartDraft. Macroeconomic issues can escalate its costs.

AI Tax Assist Benefits H and R Block (HRB) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks Analyst, integration of a generative AI-powered technology, AI Tax Assist, in H and R Block's DIY tax preparation boosts top line. Low liquidity is concerning.

Kymera' s (KYMR) Lead Drug Promising, Setback in Sanofi Deal Weighs

Per the Zacks analyst, Kymera's progress with its pipeline programs is encouraging and collaborations with bigwigs positive. However, Sanofi's decision to discontinue a mid-stage drug is a concern.

Marriott Vacations (VAC) Banks on Expansion, Soft Contract Sales Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, modernization efforts, strong demand, and expansion support Marriott Vacations' performance. Yet rising costs, soft contract sales, and rental challenges remain a concern.

New Upgrades

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, CrowdStrike is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily Falcon platform. Also, buyouts like Pangea and Onum are positive.

Seagate Gains From (STX) Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Vista Energy (VIST) Growth Backed by Robust Well Inventory

The Zacks analyst believes Vista's expanding well inventory, improving well quality, and ready-to-scale infrastructure position the company for sustained growth, even in a lower-price oil environment.

New Downgrades

T-Mobile (TMUS) Plagued by Stiff Competition, High Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, intensifying competition in a highly saturated U.S. wireless market is impeding T-Mobile's margin. High debt burden remains a concern.

North America Segment May Weigh on Energizer's (ENR) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in Energizer's North America segment is a key concern. The company expects pressure on this region, including a low single-digit organic headwind for the fiscal 2025.

Softness in Rent-A-Center Segment Hurts Upbound's (UPBD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in Upbound's Rent-A-Center (RAC) segment continues to weigh on overall performance. Revenue at RAC declined 4.7% year over year to $461.1 million in the third quarter.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.