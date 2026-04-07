Top Research Reports for AstraZeneca, HSBC & Walt Disney

Tuesday, April 7, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), as well as two micro-cap stocks Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and BV Financial, Inc. (BVFL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



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You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Lower Ahead of Important Day in Iran



Today's Featured Research Reports



AstraZeneca’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+16.8% vs. +8.6%). The company has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Ultomiris and Fasenra should keep driving revenues in 2026. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with pivotal data readouts lined up for 2026.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca expects to generate $80 billion in total revenues by 2030.



However, biosimilar/generic erosion of some key drugs like Brilinta and Soliris and the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales are key top-line headwinds. Sales of key drug Farxiga are expected to decline in some countries in 2026 due to generic competition.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Shares of HSBC have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past six months (+23% vs. +10.5%). The company has been successful in its Asia pivot strategy, despite macroeconomic headwinds. A robust capital position and an expansive global footprint are expected to support its financials. As part of its focus on optimizing returns, the company is divesting operations in underperforming regions and has exited retail banking across multiple markets.



Though these moves position it for improved operating efficiency, they are likely to temporarily weigh on revenue growth. Elevated operating costs tied to efforts to expand market share will hurt the bottom line in the near term.



Yet, business simplification and restructuring initiatives will fuel long-term growth. The company’s partnership with Mistral AI is in sync with its restructuring plan and will help improve efficiency.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Walt Disney’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+19.6% vs. +6.1%). The company’s unparalleled IP portfolio spanning Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and classic animation provide sustainable competitive advantages and multiple revenue monetization opportunities across streaming, theatrical, parks, and merchandise.



The streaming business has achieved profitability after years of losses, demonstrating operational improvement and pricing power. The experiences segment continues generating strong cash flows with an expanding global footprint.



However, escalating programming costs, particularly for sports rights, pressure margins substantially. Streaming competition from Netflix and Apple TV+ among others is an overhang. The balance sheet carries elevated debt levels while aggressive capital expenditure plans strain financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp have outperformed the Zacks Banks - West industry over the past six months (+25.1% vs. +3.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $276.80 million has its core earnings momentum intact, with net interest income rising, supported by loan growth and improved yield dynamics, even as net income declined modestly.



The bank benefits from a high-quality, relationship-driven funding base, with core deposits comprising 97% of total deposits, enhancing stability and limiting funding cost volatility. Liquidity remains strong at 25.6% of assets, alongside substantial unused borrowing capacity, providing flexibility in uncertain conditions. A conservative ~21% payout ratio supports both dividend sustainability and internal growth.



However, key risks include significant concentration in commercial real estate, early signs of credit normalization, and potential margin compression as rates decline. Rising operating expenses and geographic concentration in California further add to earnings sensitivity. Valuation remains broadly in line with peers.



(You can read the full research report on Oak Valley Bancorp here >>>)



BV Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the six months (+23.1% vs. +9.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $168.28 million has its asset quality strengthened materially in 2025, with lower NPAs and improved reserve coverage, reducing downside risk and earnings volatility. Profitability trends are constructive, supported by margin expansion and higher net income.



Strong liquidity and capital buffers enhance resilience and provide flexibility to support growth or absorb stress. Loan growth is increasingly skewed toward higher-yielding commercial and construction segments, while a granular and diversified CRE portfolio supports stable revenue generation.



However, elevated CRE exposure (53% of loans) heightens sensitivity to real estate cycles, and broad geographic dispersion introduces underwriting and monitoring challenges. Early-stage delinquencies have risen, signaling potential credit normalization ahead. Additionally, limited scale may constrain operating leverage. Valuation looks attractive on a P/B basis.



(You can read the full research report on BV Financial here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Key Drugs to Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales in 2026, Pipeline Strong



Business Restructuring Initiatives Support HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Growth



Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney Amid Rising Programming Costs



Featured Reports

Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK) Amid Regulatory Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Duke Energy makes systematic investments to expand and strengthen its infrastructure. Yet, ongoing regulatory challenges continue to remain concerns.

Seagate (STX) Rises on Strong Demand for Mass Storage

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate is gaining from higher demand for mass capacity storage solutions as well as expansion into SSD storage space. However, high debt and stiff competition remain a concern.

Strength in Automotive Market Aids NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NXP Semiconductors is benefiting from solid momentum across the automotive end market, driven by stabilization in Tier 1 customer inventory and rising natural end demand.

Five Below (FIVE) Gains on Higher Traffic, Strong Comps Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below gains from higher transactions, better conversion, and increased customer traffic, which drove comps in Q4. The company expects first quarter comps growth of 14-16%.

Strategic Buyouts and Contract Flows Aid Dycom (DY), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom is befitting from strategic acquisitions, strong growth in the telecommunication business and continuous contract flow. However, high costs are a concern.

Encompass Health (EHC) Strengthens Growth Through Expansion Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Encompass Health's expansion through de novo hospitals will drive patient volumes and profit levels. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Dividends, Buyback Aid Schneider (SNDR) Amid Operational Issues

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly steps adopted by Schneider. Rise in third-party carrier capacity costs, unplanned auto production shutdowns, raised healthcare costs act as headwinds.

New Upgrades

ADMA Positioned for Strong Growth on Robust Asceniv Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, ADMA Biologics sees strong momentum from Asceniv with incremental growth opportunity in 2026. The company's efforts to return capital to shareholders is also encouraging.

Chord Energy (CHRD) to Benefit From Strong Balance Sheet and Resources

Per the Zacks analyst, Chord Energy's balance sheet strength combined with high-quality resources concentrated on the Williston Basin within the United States will boost profitability.

ADMA Positioned for Strong Growth on Robust Asceniv Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, ADMA Biologics sees strong momentum from Asceniv with incremental growth opportunity in 2026. The company's efforts to return capital to shareholders is also encouraging.

New Downgrades

Honda Motor (HMC) Hurt by Slowing EV Push and Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Honda is facing slower EV growth, rising costs and increasing debt levels. Higher capex and tariff headwinds are likely to pressure cash flows and weigh on overall performance.

Rising Expenses, Weak Liquidity Hurt Ares Management's (ARES) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Ares Management's rising expenses are likely to pressure its profitability. Its weak liquidity position amid high debt levels may strain financial stability.

DOCS' Slowing Retention and Higher AI Spend Cloud FY26 Outlook

As per the Zacks analyst, retention has cooled, FY26 growth is set to slow, and heavier AI infrastructure investment is compressing near-term margins despite rising engagement and cash flow.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

BV Financial, Inc. (BVFL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.