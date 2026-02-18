Top Research Reports for Applied Materials, McDonald's & Texas Instruments

Wednesday, February 18, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), as well as a micro-cap stock Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+126.3% vs. +22.1%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space.



Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance. Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of McDonald's have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+7.2% vs. +2.9%). The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



McDonald’s continues to benefit from strong international comparable sales, effective brand marketing campaigns, expanding loyalty programs and ongoing menu innovation. The company remains confident in its long-term strategy and is pushing ahead with aggressive unit expansion, targeting 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027.



Despite a solid same-store sales performance, financial pressures persist amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds for McDonald's. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved down in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)



Texas Instruments’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+17.7% vs. +2.9%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market.



A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share. Its deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of Lulu's Fashion have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+250.1% vs. +18.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $40.83 million is scaling its multi-channel growth through full entry into all Nordstrom stores by February 2026, following 143% YoY wholesale revenue growth in 2025.



Expanded partnerships with Dillard’s and Urban Outfitters enhance brand reach at lower acquisition costs. Gross margin improved to 42.9% on better pricing and inventory discipline. Cost-cutting drove a 17% drop in G&A expenses, narrowing adjusted EBITDA loss to $3.8 million. Share buybacks totaling $1.4 million since May 2024 signal management confidence.



However, liquidity is constrained with just $6.8 million in credit headroom and $1.9 million in cash. Net losses persist at $13.3 million YTD, with equity sharply reduced. Active customers and order volume are declining, while rising return reserves and gift card liabilities introduce cash flow risk. Though shares have surged 245% in six months, valuation remains below peers.



(You can read the full research report on Lulu's Fashion here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), FedEx Corp. (FDX) and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Strength in AGS Segment



McDonald's (MCD) Gains on Strong Global Sales Amid Macro Pressure



Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains From Robust Data Center Demand



Strength in Global Data Services Aid Intercontinental (ICE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental is set to grow on solid portfolio, wide range of risk management services, cost synergies and solid capital position. Yet, rising expenses might weigh on margin

CHD Sales Benefits From Acquisitions and Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Church and Dwight's sales have been gaining from acquisitions and focus on innovation. The fourth-quarter top line got a boost from TOUCHLAND, the company's latest acquisition.

Demand for Mission Critical Assets to Aid Growth for W.P. Carey (WPC)

Per the Zacks analyst, demand for W.P. Carey's mission-critical, net lease portfolio to support future growth. Long-term sale-leasebacks with built-in rent hikes ensure steady, predictable cash flows.

Steady Order Flows, Defense Budget Boost Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kratos is expected to witness robust order flows backed by growing demand in the unmanned aerial sector. U.S. defense budget funding will also boost its growth.

Beverage-Can Demand Aids Crown Holdings (CCK) Amid Mixed Volume Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Crown Holdings' margins will gain from a global surge in beverage cans demand. However lower volumes in Asia-Pacific and Transit Packaging segments remain a headwind.

Helmerich and Payne's (HP) FlexRobotics Enhances Competitive Edge

The Zacks analyst believes Helmerich's FlexRobotics boosts safety, efficiency, and pricing power, but near-term earnings may be volatile due to Saudi reactivation costs impacting margins.

Nektar (NKTR) Banks on Lead Pipeline Candidate Rezpeg Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Nektar is making progress with rezpeg, which is being developed for autoimmune diseases and offers significant opportunity. Stiff competition in the target market is a concern.

Seagate Gains From (STX) Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Dividends, Buybacks and Cost Cuts Boost FedEx's (FDX) Prospects

The Zacks analyst likes the company's initiatives to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Efforts to control costs, in the face of revenue weakness, are also praiseworthy.

Growing Roku Channel, TV Program Popularity Aids Roku (ROKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Roku benefits from increased user engagement on The Roku Channel and the popularity of the Roku TV program.

Crypto Asset Price Risk, Elevated Expenses Hurt Coinbase (COIN)

Per the Zacks analyst, the price of crypto assets has been subject to significant volatility. Also, elevated expenses due to higher general and administrative expenses remain a major concern.

Forex Volatility, Reimbursement Practices Continues to Ail BD (BDX)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about BD's reliance on reimbursement practices for sales and market access, while its exposure to volatile foreign exchange markets remains an additional risk.

High Costs and Macro Woes Hurt Dycom's (DY) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom is facing pressure higher labor and material costs, along with uneven customer spending. Also, uncertainty around project timing and integration risks pose concern.

