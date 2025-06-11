Top Research Reports for Apple, Walt Disney & AMD

Wednesday, June 11, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), as well as two micro-cap stocks Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) and Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OPXS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have declined -4.5% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -4.9%. The company’s weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, is helping Apple sale more of its devices including iPhone.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Walt Disney’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+18.9% vs. +16.2%). The company reported steady second-quarter fiscal 2025 results wherein revenues and earnings increased year-over-year. Domestic Parks & Experiences grew due to domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by declines at international locations including Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.



In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit-percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2025 net sales to increase 3.7% from fiscal 2024.



However, Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment. For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Shares of AMD have gained +1.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +17.5%. The company is benefiting from robust Data Center and Client revenues that fully offset sluggishness in the Gaming and Embedded segments. Data centers are benefiting from solid adoption of fifth-gen EPYC Turin processors and expanding Instinct AI accelerator deployments across hyperscalers and enterprises.



New product launches, such as the Ryzen 9 9950 X3D and Radeon 9070 series, have been a major growth driver. Gross margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by a more diverse Ryzen mix. AMD’s expanding partner base, including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst.



AMD is also expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. However, AMD has been suffering from stiff competition, particularly from NVIDIA. Export controls on certain Instinct GPUs to China posed a regulatory challenge.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Armanino Foods of Distinction’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+53.1% vs. -4.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $252.15 million, presents a compelling investment case, driven by robust margin expansion, capital discipline and operational scalability. First-quarter 2025 net income surged 70% year over year, fueled by pricing strength, cost optimization and SG&A leverage. A structurally leaner model supports long-term profit growth.



AMNF expanded its buyback to $12 million, repurchasing $4 million in shares and boosting EPS by 72%, underscoring prudent capital allocation. With zero debt and $23.8 million in cash, it retains strategic flexibility.



Ongoing infrastructure upgrades and a $1.5-million capex plan enhance scalability. New CEO Deanna Jurgens brings proven growth leadership. A diversified distribution base, resilient financials and strong quality controls strengthen AMNF’s defensibility and positioning for sustainable value creation.



(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)



Shares of Optex Systems have gained +35.7% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +42%. This microcap company with a market cap of $71.27 million offers long-term revenue visibility supported by a $46 million-plus order backlog, including notable awards from BAE Systems and for XM157 laser filter units. Strong alignment with defense programs like the Bradley Fighting Vehicle drives demand across periscopes and laser optics.



For H1 FY25, revenue grew 22.2% YoY to $18.9 million, led by a surge in periscope and laser filter sales. Gross margin rose to 29% on operating efficiencies. Cash improved to $3.5 million, enabling debt-free operations and reinvestment. The Applied Optics Center, contributing 49% of revenues, remains a high-margin engine. Optex also ramped up production by 50% to meet backlog execution needs.



However, risks include 52% revenue concentration among government clients, a 12.3% drop in new orders, persistent supply chain pressures, and contract loss reserves tied to legacy fixed-price deals.



(You can read the full research report on Optex Systems here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include KLA Corp. (KLAC), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) and Telefónica, S.A. (TEF).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Services to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+, Theme Parks Business Growth



AMD Rides on Strong Adoption of EPYC & Ryzen Processors



Featured Reports

Diversification Aids Robinhood (HOOD), Regulatory Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Robinhood's efforts to diversify products to win new clients and gain market share will aid growth. Operating in a highly regulated industry results in fines, hurting profits.

5G Expansion Drives Telefonica (TEF) Amid Forex Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Telefonica's broadened 5G footprint across Spain, Germany and Brazil is strengthening its position. Global presence makes it susceptible to FX volatility.

Global Payments (GPN) Ride High on Buyouts, Rising Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, buyouts and tie-ups added capabilities to the company's portfolio, which in turn, boosted revenues. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Illumina (ILMN) Banks on NovaSeq X Success, China Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Illumina's strong progress with the NovaSeq X transition, expected to fuel major growth in 2025. Yet, China's ban of its NGS sequencers add to the mounting risks.

Dividends & Buyback Aid C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, C.H. Robinson's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. High debt remains a concern.

Viatris (VTRS) Branded Business Doing Well, High Debt a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, expansion of branded business is boosting Viatris' top-line. The company's efforts to restructure business is positive. However, high level of debt is a concern

Strategic Acquisitions Aid TopBuild (BLD), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, TopBuild is benefiting from strength in its Specialty Distribution segment and accretive buyout strategies. However, weak housing demand and inflationary woes remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Strong Demand for HBM and Advanced Packaging Aids KLA (KLAC)

Per the Zacks analyst, KLA is benefiting from strong demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging solutions.

Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Omnichannel Offering to Propel Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers' ability to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience enhances customer loyalty. E-commerce sales rose 28% in the first quarter, representing 15% of net sales.

Rising Defense Demand Drives Growth for Triumph Group (TGI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Triumph Group gains from rising commercial and defense products' demand. Improving commercial air traffic and escalating geopolitical tensions bolster the stock's prospects.

New Downgrades

Rising Expenses & Oil Price Volatility Ail SM Energy (SM)

Per the Zacks analyst, SM Energy's profits suffer due to declining oil prices and rising lease operating and transportation costs, threatening future revenue and cash flow stability.

American Eagle (AEO) Grapples With Macro & Other Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, American Eagle has been struggling with the impacts of a tough macroeconomic landscape, including tariff concerns. Revenues are likely to dip 5% in second-quarter fiscal 2025.

Escalating Costs & Operating Expenses Hurts Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cimpress' revenue growth and operational efficiencies are being dampened by a steep rise in operating costs and expenses, which is hurting the company's bottom line.

