Top Research Reports for Apple, Tesla & Micron Technology

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), as well as two micro-cap stocks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) and Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+17.6% vs. +16.7%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy.



Apple expects the December quarter’s (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow by double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face tough year-over-year comps, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 47-48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including a tariff impact of $1.4 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern. AAPL shares are hitting all-time highs this afternoon.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Tesla have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+22.5% vs. +21.1%). The company set a new delivery record in Q3, but much of it came from buyers rushing to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit. With incentives withdrawn and competition from Chinese EV makers intensifying, Q4 deliveries are expected to drop. Sales are falling across key markets, with Europe leading the downturn.

Automotive margins are expected to be under pressure. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit is thriving, and the Supercharger network continues to expand.



Tesla’s robotaxi service, launched in Austin in June, has been expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona. The company’s big pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and robotics bode well, but these projects could take years to yield meaningful results. For now, we are cautious on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Micron Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+188.2% vs. +80.9%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end-markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands have declined -0.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Household Appliances industry’s decline of -25.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $211.06 million has survived the 2025 tariff shock, as U.S.-China rates have eased. Its biggest retailer is ordering normally again, and holiday promos are strong, supporting restocking-led volume into 4Q and 2026.



3Q gross margin fell to 21.1% on a one-time $5M tariff hit and pricing lag, but June/Aug price actions and broader APAC sourcing should restore and lift margins as its mix skews toward higher value. Health (HealthBeacon) posted its first operating profit with 50% subscription growth for the first nine months of 2025, major specialty-pharmacy deals, and new software rollouts abroad.



Lotus premium appliances are beating sell-through and gaining shelf space, raising ASPs. Commercial Sunkist products are resilient and set to grow in 2026. Its balance sheet is flexible ($66M revolver), with buybacks/dividends and $10M annualized cost cuts boosting leverage.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach Brands here >>>)



Key Tronic’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the year-to-date period (-34.8% vs. +27.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $28.34 million is facing risks which include prolonged revenue declines, delayed program ramps, backlog erosion, fixed-cost underutilization, high debt with limited cash, elevated inventory/receivable exposure, and tariff/geopolitical uncertainty that could further slow conversions and pressure liquidity.



Nevertheless, Key Tronic is a leveraged reshoring/near-shoring EMS play. New U.S. (Springdale, AR) and Vietnam capacity should put ~50% of output in these regions by fiscal 2026, matching OEM demand for resilient supply chains and supporting share gains. Cost actions and Mexico supply-chain efficiencies are lifting sequential gross margin (8.4%) and lowering breakeven.



Vertically integrated PCB, plastics, automation and testing, plus new medical, industrial and data-processing programs (>$20 million annualized by fiscal 2026), improve forward visibility and mix.



(You can read the full research report on Key Tronic here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips (COP), Edison International (EIX) and Fortive Corp. (FTV).



Today's Must Read

Strong Services Growth to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Charging Business to Aid Tesla (TSLA) Amid Rising Capital Requirement



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Featured Reports

ConocoPhillips' (COP) Low-Cost Shale Assets Aid Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, ConocoPhillips' low-cost, high-quality assets in the prolific U.S. shale basins secure a solid production outlook. However, declining oil prices raise concerns.

Fortive (FTV) Gains from Diversified Portfolio and Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortive diversified portfolio across automation, digitization and electrification provides resilience. Margin growth efforts through restructuring and the FBS toolkit bode well.

Solid West Coast Asset Base Aids Essex Property (ESS) Amid High Supply

Per the Zacks Analyst, ESS is set for growth with a sturdy property base in the West Coast market with favorable demand drivers. However, a high supply of rental units in certain markets is a concern.

Everest Group (EG) Banks on Solid Premiums Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Everest Group is set to grow on solid Insurance segment on the back of new business opportunities, which drives premium growth. However, high costs remain a concern.

Service Center Unit Aids Applied Industrial (AIT), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Industrial's Service Center Based Distribution segment is driven by sales initiatives and focus on national customer accounts. However, high costs remain concerning.

Immunovant Bets on IMVT-1402 as Thin Pipeline Remains a Major Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, IMVT's steady progress across autoimmune programs is promising, but its narrow pipeline and fierce competition in the immunology space could hinder long-term growth.

RH Advances on Expansion Efforts, Though Housing Weakness Remains

Per the Zacks analyst, RH's diversified portfolio, global expansion, and digital efforts are driving momentum. However, tariff risks and a weak U.S. housing market remain key headwinds.

New Upgrades

Investments and Renewable Energy Focus Aid Edison International (EIX)

According to the Zacks analyst, Edison International aims to invest $28-$29 billion through 2028, which should further strengthen its operations and expand its renewable portfolio.

Crocs (CROX) Benefits From Innovations and Strategic Collaborations

Per the Zacks analyst, Crocs drives growth through strategic collaborations and product innovations to deliver profitable expansion. It is refreshing HEYDUDE's lineup and prioritizing brand health.

Kohl's (KSS) Partnership with Sephora to Boost Beauty Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Kohl's is gaining from its partnership with Sephora, which posted 2% net sales growth in third quarter. This keeps Kohl's on track to accomplish a $2 billion beauty business.

New Downgrades

Shortage of Labor and Supply Chain Challenges Ail Boeing (BA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boeing faces risks from labor shortages that could slow production, raise costs, and affect quality. Supply-chain issues and higher U.S. import tariffs add further pressure.

Landstar (LSTR) Continues to Grapple With Weak Freight Market

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight demand, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity are hurting the top line.

Macroeconomic Challenges, Intense Rivalry Ails Bruker (BRKR)

The Zacks analyst is concerned with macroeconomic impacts, including global tariffs and U.S. academic funding headwinds, weighing on Bruker's operations. Competitive pressures may hurt its growth.

