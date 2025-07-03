Top Research Reports for Apple, Oracle & Goldman Sachs

Wednesday, July 3, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), as well as a micro-cap stock Precipio, Inc. (PRPO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have declined -3.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -4%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago.



The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is helping Apple sell more of its devices including iPhone.



However, weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are potentially problematic for investors.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+38.9% vs. +15.4%). The company reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. Revenues were driven by continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Goldman Sachs have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+56.2% vs. +41.5%). The company cleared the 2025 Fed stress test and plans to raise its dividends. Its refocus on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring initiatives will boost its presence in the overseas markets.



Goldman Sachs’ decent cash levels and solid credit profile will support capital distribution activities. Further, its earnings surpassed the estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions and expansion in the private equity credit line will help diversify the fee-revenue base. Its earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters.



However, given the current geopolitical concerns, the company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Rising expenses may limit its bottom-line growth.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Precipio’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past year (+125.9% vs. +37.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $17.08 million has seen its pathology division continue to scale profitably, surpassing $1.3 million per month revenue for two straight quarters and expanding gross margins to 42%, enabling self-funded R&D. MolDx approval for NGS testing unlocks new Medicare reimbursements, boosting cash flow.



The Products division, although flat, is poised for growth with new panels, margin gains (51% vs. 37%), and easing FDA Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) headwinds. Operational cash use declined to $44,000 in first-quarter 2025, improving EBITDA and enabling dilution-free growth.



Yet liquidity remains fragile, onboarding delays persist, and distributor dependence compresses margins. With a limited salesforce, regulatory exposure and customer concentration risks, execution and funding remain critical. Precipio’s valuation suggests a potential value upside if scalability improves.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV).



Today's Must Read

Strong Services to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Refocus on IB Business Aids Goldman (GS) Amid Cost Woes



Featured Reports

Cadence (CDNS) Banks on AI Tailwinds & Buyouts Amid FX Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's growth is driven by AI-led chip innovation and rising computing demand, though FX volatility from international exposure poses a challenge.

Travelers (TRV) Gains on Auto & Homeowners, Cat Loss Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, persistent progress and strong market of the auto and homeowners businesses have driven revenues of Travelers. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility.

Efficiency Efforts to Aid General Motors (GM) Amid Tariff

General Motors is expected to gain from cost cut initiatives and production scale efficiencies but tariff woes dim the overall outlook, per the Zacks analyst.

Accretive Business Efforts Aid Acuity (AYI), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Acuity is gaining from continuous focus on innovations, accretive inorganic efforts and ensuring shareholder value. However, elevated costs and expenses and macro risks hurt.

AI Tax Assist Benefits H&R Block (HRB) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks Analyst, integration of a generative AI-powered technology, AI Tax Assist, in H&R Block's DIY tax preparation boosts top line. Low liquidity is concerning.

Transocean (RIG) Benefits from Strong Contract Backlog

The Zacks analyst believes that Transocean's strong contract backlog of $7.9 billion ensures strong revenue visibility, but its significantly high long-term debt raises concern.

BEAM's Gene-Therapy Pipeline Holds Promise Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, BEAM's lead candidate, BEAM-101, a base-editing therapy being developed to treat two rare diseases, holds promise. However, stiff competition in the target market remains a woe.

New Upgrades

Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Costco's growth strategies, decent comparable sales performance, and strong membership trends reinforce its position. Comparable sales rose 5.7% during the third quarter.

Twilio (TWLO) Banks on Growing Active Customer Accounts

Per the Zacks analyst, Twilio's continued focus on introducing products as well as its go-to-market sales strategy is helping it grow its active customer accounts, which is driving top-line growth.

Increasing Orders Aid Embraer (ERJ) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Embraer is likely to benefit from increasing orders for its commercial aircrafts. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

New Downgrades

High R&D Expenses & Rising Debt Levels Ail Toyota (TM)

Per the Zacks analyst, high R&D expenses on advanced technologies and alternative fuels are likely to limit Toyota's near-term margins. Rising debt levels are also concerning.

Rising Costs Irk Bio-Techne (TECH) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is worried about Bio-Techne's mounting costs and expenses that are putting pressure on profitability. Also, industry wide intense competition adds to the worry.

Overdependence on Rayaldee Continue to Ail OPKO Health (OPK)

The Zacks analyst is worried about OPKO Health's overdependence on Rayaldee to generate revenues from product sales. Forex volatility is an added concern.

