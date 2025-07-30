Top Research Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms & ServiceNow

Wednesday, July 30, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the year-to-date period (-15.7% vs. -14.7%). The company is witnessing weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, which is concerning. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are also a concern for investors.



Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis.



Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is helping Apple sell more of its devices, including iPhone.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+20.1% vs. +15.9%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers.



This is expected to drive top-line growth. Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+20.8% vs. +0.4%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In second-quarter 2025, NOW had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new ACV and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV. Gen AI deals continue to gain traction.



NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. The AI Pro Plus deal count, including ITSM, CSM and HR, was up more than 50% sequentially, with 21 deals including 5 or more Now Assist products.



ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions. However, NOW notes challenges, including U.S. federal agencies navigating tightening budgets and evolving mission demands.



(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eni S.p.A. (E), Sempra (SRE) and Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG).



Today's Must Read

Strong Services to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Growing Customer Base Drives ServiceNow's (NOW) Prospects



Featured Reports

Investments Aid Sempra Energy (SRE), Poor Financials Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic investments in infrastructure are expected to boost Sempra's rate base growth. Yet, the company's poor financial position might remain a concern for its investors.

Pure Storage (PSTG) Gains from Demand for Flash Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Pure Storage gains from rising demand for FlashBlade solutions, including FlashBlade//E. The competitive storage market and volatile macro backdrop are concerns.

Loan Originations, Earnings Strength Aid Ares Capital (ARCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, Ares Capital is poised for investment income growth. Given its earnings strength, its capital deployments seem sustainable.

High SuperVision & EyeQ Volumes to Drive Mobileye (MBLY)

Rising shipments of EyeQ chips and SuperVision systems will boost Mobileye's 2025 revenue, but operating expenses' projected to rise 7% YoY may weigh on margins, per Zacks analyst.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) to Grow on Solid E&S lines market

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinsale Capital is set to grow on solid excess and surplus lines (E&S) market that has led to strong underwriting results. However, high costs remain a concern.

Corcept (CORT) Banks on Korlym Sales, Overdependence a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's lead drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing's syndrome, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Korlym for revenues remains a concern.

Diversification Aids ManpowerGroup (MAN) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, diversified business mix assists ManpowerGroup in achieving a steady flow of revenues, thus mitigating concentration risks. Low liquidity is concerning.

New Upgrades

Eni's (E) Focus on Renewables and Upstream Discoveries Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Eni's growing renewable energy portfolio and its focus on expanding upstream production should support its long-term growth prospects and production potential.

Solid Online and Managed Segments Aid Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boyd Gaming benefits from strong contributions from the Online and Managed segments. Also its investments in property enhancements and expansion efforts bode well.

Omnicell (OMCL) Rides on XT Amplify Success, Strong Solvency

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Omnicell benefiting strongly from products and services launched as part of the multi-year, XT Amplify program. Solid cash reserves against debt is another plus.

New Downgrades

NOV Inc. (NOV) Struggles with Margin Compression and Tariffs

The Zacks analyst believes that NOV's margin compression due to rising tariffs and inflationary pressures is a significant concern, as rising costs are hard to pass on to customers in a soft market.

High Mortgage Rates & Costs Hurt Meritage Homes' (MTH) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Meritage Homes is hurting from the ongoing affordability challenges and increased cost structure. Also, elevated use of financing incentives is putting pressure on its margins.

Cost Inflation Weighs on General Mills' (GIS) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is seeing elevated cost inflation. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, its adjusted gross margin fell 220 basis points due to higher input costs and other factor

