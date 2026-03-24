Top Research Reports for Apple, Meta & Chevron

Tuesday, March 24, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Chevron Corp. (CVX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Investors Title Co. (ITIC) and AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>





Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +12.8% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +13.7%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in iPhone and Services revenues. AAPL continues to gain momentum in emerging markets India and Greater China reported strong fiscal first quarter growth driven by iPhone.



Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio and 2.5 billion active devices. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the March quarter’s net sales to grow between 13% and 16% on a year-over-year basis despite constrained iPhone supply. Services are expected to grow at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 rate.



However, gross margins are expected to be 48-49% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Increasing regulatory headwinds and stiff competition are major concerns for the iPhone-maker.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Meta’s shares have declined -4.7% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of -11%. The company is benefiting from increasing AI-infusion across its services which currently reach more than 3.58 billion people daily. META’s improved recommendation system is driving up user engagement. Instagram Reels had a strong fourth-quarter, with watch time up more than 30% year-over-year in the United States.



Facebook video time continued to grow double-digits year-over-year in the United States. Recommendation improvement drove 20% lift in time spent on Threads. AI usage is making META a popular name among advertisers.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern. Increasing regulatory challenges is a headwind for investors



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Shares of Chevron have gained +31.2% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +38.8%. The company’s portfolio is strengthening, but risks keep the outlook balanced. The Hess acquisition adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken, and the Gulf of America, lifting long-term production visibility and free cash flow potential.



Even with weak oil prices, free cash flow grew sharply in 2025, supported by cost discipline, asset quality, and steady operations. Deepwater projects like Ballymore and Whale, along with a dominant Permian position, underpin medium-term growth, while ongoing efficiency gains are lowering breakevens.



But execution and geopolitical risks remain, as seen at Tengiz, while Venezuela upside depends on policy clarity. Downstream and chemicals face margin pressure, valuation is elevated versus peers, and energy transition progress trails Europe. Taken together, these factors support a Neutral view on CVX stock.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Investors Title’s shares have declined -7.4% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s decline of -8.3%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $406.81 million has risks that remain material. The business is highly cyclical and tied to real estate volumes, with significant geographic concentration. Rising operating costs could pressure margins. Investment income volatility adds further downside risk. The company's valuation appears reasonable (6.68X EV/EBITDA), below industry peers.



Nevertheless, Investors Title’s earnings have strengthened meaningfully, with revenues rising to $272.8 million in 2025 and margins expanding to 12.9%, reflecting improved operating leverage and earnings quality. Core title premiums continue to grow across both agency and direct channels, signaling durable franchise demand.



The 2026 backdrop is supportive, with improving mortgage activity and lower rates, while recent state rate hikes (notably in NC) provide incremental revenue upside. A strong balance sheet and cash generation enhance flexibility, supporting dividends and buybacks.



(You can read the full research report on Investors Title here >>>)



Shares of AmeriServ Financial have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+64% vs. +15.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $62.1 million is supported by improving core earnings momentum in 2025, driven by a 17% rise in net interest income and margin expansion to 3.15%, reflecting better asset yields and funding costs.



Balance sheet strength improved as deposit growth reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, positioning the bank with a more stable, lower-cost funding base entering 2026. Credit quality also trended positively following the resolution of a large problem loan, lowering non-performing and classified loans. Strategic partnerships in wealth management signal a shift toward scalable fee-based revenue.



However, risks remain elevated. CRE concentration is high at over 350% of capital, leaving earnings sensitive to isolated credit events, as seen in 2025 charge-offs. Geographic concentration in slower-growth markets may constrain loan and deposit expansion. The stock trades at 0.51X book, below peers and near historical norms.



(You can read the full research report on AmeriServ Financial here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Exelon Corp. (EXC), Entergy Corp. (ETR) and Diageo plc (DEO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong iPhone 17 and Services Growth to Aid Apple's (AAPL) Prospects



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Hess Acquisition Boosts Chevron's (CVX) Production Profile



Featured Reports

Regulated Investment and Revenue Decoupling Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelon's planned $41.3B investment to strengthen transmission and distribution lines and revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation to boost its performance.

Investments and Renewable Expansion Aid Entergy Corp. (ETR)

According to the Zacks analyst, Entergy plans to invest nearly $43 billion during 2026-2029, to further strengthen its infrastructure. It aims to add 14-17 GW of renewables by 2031.

Diageo (DEO) Long-Term Outlook Intact on Strong Fundamental and Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Diageo's premium portfolio, global scale and growth in key regions support resilience, while efficiency initiatives and innovation strengthen margins and long-term prospects.

TraceGains Buyout Aids Veralto (VLTO) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, TraceGains' acquisition broadens Veralto's digital offerings, utilizing synergies with its Esko-branded solutions and consumer base. Rising competition is an overhang.

Transient Demand, Capital-Recycling to Aid Host Hotels (HST)

Per the Zacks analyst, Host Hotels' solid leisure transient business demand and capital-recycling moves bode well for growth. However, a modest construction pipeline and competition ail.

Partnership With Volkswagen Aids QuantumScape (QS) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, the partnership with Volkswagen's PowerCo has strengthened QuantumScape's commercialization outlook. However, rising capital requirement is likely to hurt its cash flows.

A Solid Product Suite Aids Merit Medical (MMSI) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Merit Medical's strong product pipeline despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

New Upgrades

Celestica (CLS) Rides on Strong Demand, Robust Supply Chain

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for 400G and 800G switch products in AI data centers will likely drive Celestica's top line. A strong supply chain amid growing geopolitical unrest is a positive.

Cognex (CGNX) Rides on Portfolio Optimization and Margin Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Cognex is benefiting from structural margin expansion driven by portfolio optimization, improved pricing and identified cost actions.

Mercury General (MCY) Boasts Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet

Per the Zacks analyst, Mercury General is set to grow on strong revenues driven by improved net investment income and rate increases. Moreover, its solid balance sheet provides financial flexibility.

New Downgrades

Alkermes' (ALKS) High Reliance on Proprietary Drugs for Revenues a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Alkermes' heavy dependence on its proprietary drug portfolio for revenues remains a concern. Stiff competition in the target market also remains an overhang.

Alibaba (BABA) Suffers From Sluggish China Commerce Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Alibaba is suffering from weakening market conditions in China, resulting in softness in its China Commerce business.

High Costs and Rising Preopening Expenses Hurt Live Nation (LYV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Live Nation business is being hurt by high operating expenses tied to higher show count. Also, rising preopening costs from venue expansion remain concerns.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diageo plc (DEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Investors Title Company (ITIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.