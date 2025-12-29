Top Research Reports for Apple, Cisco & IBM

Monday, December 29, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and IBM Corp. (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Lower on Low Seasonal Volume



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past six months (+33.5% vs. +32.6%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in its Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy.



Apple expects the December quarter’s (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow in double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face a tough year-over-year comparison, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 47-48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including a tariff impact of $1.4 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past six months (+14% vs. +13.6%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk's acquisition enhances the company’s recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



Networking sales benefited from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions. Product orders from service provider and cloud customers were strong driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers. However, stiffening competition is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



IBM’s shares have gained +4.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +47.8%. The company is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be its core technology platform for AI capabilities. The company’s focus on quantum technology for solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing is a tailwind.



IBM is benefiting from a surge in demand for heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management. This, in turn, has led to sustainable growth through advanced technology and deep consulting expertise.



However, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM’s acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks, while its high debt level is burdensome.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), Rollins, Inc. (ROL) and Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Services Growth to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Cisco (CSCO) Rides on Strong Networking Solution Demand



IBM Rides on Solid Demand for Hybrid Cloud, AI and Quantum Technology



Featured Reports

Technological Prowess Aids Rollins (ROL), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Rollins uses technology to boost operational efficiency and improve customer experience, supporting sustainable growth. Rising expenses remain a concern.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Rides on Upbeat Lung Cancer Study Data

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Summit's late-stage data which show that treatment with its experimental cancer drug bested Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain lung cancer patients.

Data Center Demand and Clean Energy Expansion Aid AES Corp. (AES)

Per the Zacks analyst, AES is benefiting from increasing demand from data centers through PPAs. Its strategic shift toward clean energy and LNG expansion is expected to boost project pipelines.

Ovintiv's (OVV) Strong Position in Top Basins Enhances Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that Ovintiv's strong presence in the Montney, Anadarko, and Permian Basins gives it a competitive edge for future growth, but is worried about its debt reduction strategy.

Steady Expansion Supports Planet Fitness Amid Elevated Attrition

Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness benefits from club growth, equipment sales and digital efforts, but elevated attrition following the rollout of its "click-to-cancel" policy remains a headwind.

GSG Segment to Benefit Tetra Tech (TTEK) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Tetra Tech's Government Services Group (GSG) Segment, led by advanced water infrastructure projects should drive its growth. Forex woes are an added concern.

Robust New Store Growth Aid National Vision (EYE) Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, National Vision's notable store count growth for America's Best and Eyeglass World brands, should contribute to top line. Yet, rising costs and expenses continue to dent profit.

New Upgrades

Asia Pivot Strategy, Business Simplification, Rates Aid HSBC (HSBC)

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on expansion in the Asia region, business simplifying initiatives, exiting from less profitable markets, global presence and high rates will support HSBC's financials.

Five Below (FIVE) Gains on Higher Traffic, Strong Q3 Comps Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's strong Q3 comps were fueled by higher transactions, improved conversion, and increased customer traffic. The company expects fiscal 2025 comps growth of 9.4-10.1%.

Science Applications (SAIC) Rides on Contract Wins, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Science Applications is benefiting from new contracts supporting IT modernization. Moreover, acquisitions like SilverEdge Government Solutions and Koverse bode well for growth.

New Downgrades

Post Holdings (POST) Faces Volume Declines and Margin Pressure

As per the Zacks analyst, Post Holdings remains under pressure from weak demand, volume declines, margin erosion and macro headwinds, constraining near-term recovery into fiscal 2026.

Macro Pressure, Competition Hurts Reddit (RDDT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Reddit's growth suffers from macro headwinds, intense competition, and concentrated ad spending, which could weigh on near-term prospects.

Rising Expenses Squeeze Acadia Healthcare's (ACHC) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, rising salaries, benefits and supply costs are likely to keep pressuring Acadia Healthcare's margins.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.