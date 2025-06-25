Top Research Reports for Apple, AMD & Applied Materials

Wednesday, June 25, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), as well as two micro-cap stocks: Canterbury Park Holding Corp. (CPHC) and Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF). Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have declined -4.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -6.0%. The company is facing weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, which remains a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are also a concern for investors.



Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, is helping Apple sell more of its devices, including iPhone.



AMD’s shares have gained +17.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +28%. The company is benefiting from robust Data Center and Client revenues that fully offset sluggishness in the Gaming and Embedded segments. Data centers are benefiting from solid adoption of fifth-gen EPYC Turin processors and expanding Instinct AI accelerator deployments across hyperscalers and enterprises.



New product launches, such as the Ryzen 9 9950 X3D and Radeon 9070 series, have been major growth drivers. Gross margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by a more diverse Ryzen mix. AMD’s expanding partner base, including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst.



AMD is also expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. However, AMD has been suffering from stiff competition, particularly from NVIDIA. Export controls on certain Instinct GPUs to China posed a regulatory challenge.



Shares of Applied Materials have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+12.6% vs. +11.3%). The company is benefiting from strength in Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry logic space. Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance.



Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver. Our model estimate indicates revenues will witness a CAGR of 5.7% through fiscal 2025-2027.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns.



Canterbury Park’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past year (-4.8% vs. +23.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $99.29 million is witnessing declines in casino revenue, equity investment losses and compressed EBITDA margins signal near-term risks. Real estate exposure and underperforming pari-mutuel operations may weigh on profitability.



Nevertheless, Canterbury Park presents a compelling long-term opportunity, driven by diversified real estate developments, including more than 1,000 residential units, commercial venues and upcoming projects across 50 acres at Canterbury Commons. Strategic joint ventures like Trackside Investments are monetizing land while retaining recurring income streams.



Canterbury Park is expanding event-driven revenues amid casino headwinds, achieving 9.3% year-over-year growth in non-gaming segments. With $15 million in cash, no debt and growing operating cash flow, Canterbury maintains strong financial flexibility. It is also positioned to benefit from potential sports betting legalization.



Shares of Where Food Comes From have declined -6.3% over the past year against the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry’s decline of -21%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $56.07 million has a debt-free balance sheet and consistent cash flow which enable strategic reinvestment and shareholder returns, highlighted by a more than 73% share count reduction since 2019.



Where Food Comes From’s exclusive Upcycled Certified program, CARE Certified retail rollout and broad ESG portfolio provide diversified, high-margin growth opportunities. With more than 50 standards and strong client retention, WFCF holds a defensible market position. Tech-enabled audits drive scalability and efficiency, supporting margin stability.



However, its core cattle verification business faces long-term pressure from a prolonged herd contraction, weighing on revenues. Flat diversification segments, volatile crypto holdings and rising costs add risks. Competitive threats and biosecurity setbacks challenge its growth trajectory. Still, its ESG-first positioning and bundling capabilities may offer resilience as sustainability budgets expand globally.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Cigna Group (CI), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Services to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



AMD Rides on Strong Adoption of EPYC & Ryzen Processors



AMAT Rides on Semiconductor Systems & ICAPS' Strength



Featured Reports

Cigna (CI) Aided by Strategic Divestments Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, bolt-on divestment opportunities will keep enhancing Cigna's capabilities, leading to top-line growth. However, high operating costs continue to weigh on margins.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Banks on Secured Take-or-Pay Contracts

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinder Morgan's resilient business model, backed by take-or-pay contracts, ensures steady earnings. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the natural gas demand surge.

Systematic Investments Aid Consolidated Edison (ED) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, Consolidated Edison makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Carnival (CCL) Benefits From Robust Booking, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival is benefiting from sustained demand strength, increased booking volumes, and higher onboard revenues. However, increased operating expenses and cruise costs hurt.

TEVA's New Drugs & Generic Stability Are Reviving Growth

The Zacks analyst believes newer drugs, Austedo and Ajovy as well as a stable generics business are reviving its top-line growth.

Generac (GNRC) Gains from Strong Residential Products Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Generac's performance is gaining from higher Residential products sales, mainly home standby generators, amid increasing power outage activity.

Low Fuel Costs Aid American Airlines (AAL), High Debts Ail

AAL's high debt levels bother the Zacks analyst. Low fuel costs, however, represent a tailwind for the bottom line as expenses on fuel are a key input cost.

New Upgrades

Solid Stream Agreements to Drive Wheaton Precious (WPM)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Wheaton Precious Metal's focus on diversifying its portfolio through the acquisition of streaming agreements in high-quality assets will continue to drive growth.

Popular (BPOP) Rides on Loan Growth & Solid Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Popular's expanding loan pipeline and rising deposit balances support its organic growth. Also, a solid liquidity position aids sustainable capital distribution activities.

Red Robin (RRGB) Banks on Loyalty Program & Menu Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Red Robin is likely to benefit from a revamped loyalty program, menu innovation and restaurant upgrades. Also, focus on disciplined cost management bode well.

New Downgrades

Sysco (SYY) Appears Troubled by Inflationary Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Sysco is battling persistent inflationary environment. In fiscal third-quarter, the company witnessed product cost inflation of 2.1% at the overall enterprise level.

NIKE (NKE) Grapples With Soft Lifestyle Unit & Other Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE has been struggling with ongoing challenges, including sluggish sales in its lifestyle segment, declining digital revenues, and headwinds in Greater China.

GE HealthCare (GEHC) To Face Tariff challenges in 2025

Per the Zacks analyst, GE HealthCare faces potential challenges in 2025 due to newly implemented U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which are expected to impact its cost structure and profitability.

