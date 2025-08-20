Top Research Reports for Amazon.com, Salesforce & Abbott

Thursday, August 21, 2025



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +11.8%. The company reported strong second-quarter results with revenues and earnings beating estimates. Top-line gained from solid growth across North America, International, and AWS segments.



Strengthening its AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well to AWS performance which grew 17.5% to $30.8 billion. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial. Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Prime services showed robust momentum with 12% growth.



However, the stock fell 7% after-hours due to weaker Q3 operating income guidance of $15.5-20.5 billion and concerns about margin pressure from heavy AI investments totaling $100+ billion in capital expenditure plans.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Salesforce has underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (-26.2% vs. +17.3%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams.



Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space. The Zacks analyst estimates suggest that Salesforce revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% through fiscal 2025-2028.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+22.3% vs. +6%). The company’s strong pipeline is opening up new growth opportunities, supporting the company’s positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory.



Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. The company is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales through 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott’s Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions, tariffs and foreign exchange also add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Fossil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the year-to-date period (+86.9% vs. -12.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $169.96 million has strengthened its balance sheet via a $150 million revolver due 2030 and debt exchange extending maturities to 2029, reducing refinancing risk and enhancing liquidity.



Despite a 16% sales decline in Q2 2025, gross margins rose to 57.5% and adjusted operating income reached $4 million, reflecting cost discipline, reduced promotions and channel optimization. Management guides for further margin gains as SG&A savings and licensing efficiencies take hold. Digital-first strategies — including influencer-led campaigns and full-price e-commerce — are boosting traffic and profitability.



The turnaround plan targets $30 million in FY25 savings through supply chain, pricing and vendor initiatives. However, revenue contraction, weak demand in Europe/China, tariff headwinds and intense competition pose risks. Valuation remains compelling at 0.21X EV/sales and 1.27X P/B against industry/sector multiples.



(You can read the full research report on Fossil here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), BCE Inc. (BCE) and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime & AWS Amid Rising Competition



Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)



Abbott (ABT) Builds Growth Across Core Business Segments



Featured Reports

BCE Thrives on Bell Media's Strength Amid Macro Turbulences

Per the Zacks analyst, shifting geopolitical and macro conditions, along with pricing and regulatory pressures, are affecting BCE's performance. However, Bell Media is emerging as a bright spot.

Church & Dwight's (CHD) International Unit Progresses Well

Per the Zacks analyst, Church & Dwight has been seeing strength in its International segment for a while. In second-quarter 2025, segment's organic sales rose 4.8%, mainly on higher volumes.

United Therapeutics' (UTHR) PAH Portfolio Drives Top Line

The Zacks Analyst believes that demand for United Therapeutics' PAH medicines is strong. Potential approvals for expanded use of Orenitram and Tyvaso and its pipeline can drive long-term growth

APA Corporation (APA) to Gain from Suriname Portfolio

The Zacks analyst believes that APA's significant drilling success in Suriname points to significant cash flow potential but is worried about the exposure to oil price fluctuations.

Air Lease (AL) Benefits From Fleet Growth Amid Rising Costs

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that constant fleet growth is aiding Air Lease's (AL) top line. However, rising operating expenses might weigh on its bottom line.

Higher Rates, Loans Aid Hancock Whitney (HWC), Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, bond restructuring, relatively higher rates, expansion efforts and solid loans will likely aid Hancock Whitney's financials. Yet, high costs and muted mortgage income are woes.

Strategic Investments, Acquisitions Aid California Water (CWT)

Per the Zacks analyst, California Water's infrastructure investments should help it provide reliable services. It gains from the expansion of operations through acquisitions and organic activities.

New Upgrades

Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is benefiting from the boom in AI spending, which is fueling the demand for memory chips. Inventory improvement across multiple end markets is driving top-line growth.

Solid Capital Position & Premium Growth Aid Assurant (AIZ)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about solid Global Lifestyle segment of Assurant, which will drive improvement in earned premiums and fees. Solid capital position supports capital deployment.

Investments and Cost Control Efforts Aid AGCO Corp. (AGCO)

The Zacks analyst expects AGCO to offset lower volumes through cost controls and focus on strategic investments to expand product lines and improve factory productivity.

New Downgrades

Rising R&D Expenses & High Debt Level to Ail Allison (ALSN)

Per the Zacks analyst, amid product development, Allison's R&D expenses are expected to remain elevated this year, impacting margins. High debt levels are also concerning.

Macroeconomic Woes, Rival Pressure Weighs on Chemed (CHE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned with current macroeconomic challenges, including newly-implemented tariffs affecting Chemed's performance. A highly competitive hospice care industry may pose risks.

Housing Market Risks & High Costs Hurt UFP Industries (UFPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries' prospects are hurting from the ongoing softness in the housing starts alongside other macro risks. Also, high costs and expenses weigh on margins.

