Top Research Reports for Amazon.com, Prologis & Infosys

Monday, July 22, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Infosys Limited (INFY), as well as a micro-cap stock Blue Dolphin Energy Company (BDCO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+20.7% vs. +14.6%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive.



Strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Robust advertising business is also contributing well. The company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain a plus.



Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. However, macroeconomic challenges remain headwinds. Rising transportation and fulfillment center costs are concerns.



Shares of Prologis have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past three months (+18.9% vs. +13.0%). According to the company’s recent estimate revision trend for third-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook, with estimates moving north over the past week. Its second-quarter results reflected a rise in rental revenues, though higher interest expenses played a spoilsport.



Prologis is well-poised to gain from its portfolio of strategically located industrial facilities in some of the world’s busiest distribution markets. Strategic buyouts and development activities appear promising. A solid balance sheet strength aids its growth endeavors.



Despite the choppiness in the industrial real estate market, demand is improving and this trend is expected to continue. Also, the shrink in the construction pipeline augurs well. However, high interest rates remain a concern.



Infosys shares have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the year-to-date period (+17.3% vs. +3.7%). The company is gaining from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. Its sustained focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. The strong demand for its services in the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security and data and analytics is a key driver.



Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. The solid traction of its Cobalt cloud portfolio is another positive. The latest forecast for worldwide IT spending by Gartner is an upside for Infosys as well.



However, the company is suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and compensation revision with higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on its margins. Further, currency volatility between the Indian rupee and the U.S. dollar is a concern.



Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the year-to-date period (-2.8% vs. +5.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $62.67 million is facing risks include heavy reliance on refining margins, which saw first-quarter 2024 revenues drop to $91 million from $116.7 million the previous year, and high customer concentration, with 89% of 2023 revenues from two main customers.



Moreover, persistent debt issues, significant default amounts, and concerns over affiliate transactions further cloud its financial stability. Blue Dolphin, operating in the strategic Eagle Ford Shale region, offers a robust investment option with its established market presence and considerable infrastructure, including a 15,000-barrel-per-day refinery and more than 1.25 million barrels of storage.



Financially, it managed costs effectively, reducing goods sold from $96.2 million in first-quarter 2023 to $79.2 million in first-quarter 2024, and secured a $5-million credit facility for liquidity.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Discover Financial Services (DFS).



Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Improving Demand, Favorable Supply to Aid Prologis (PLD)



Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)



Moderna's (MRNA) New Launches to Cut COVID Sales Dependency

With COVID vaccine sales declining, Moderna (MRNA) is accelerating development of its non-COVID pipeline. The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the potential product launches over the next five years.

Discover Financial (DFS) Aided by Rising Interest Income

Per the Zacks Analyst, growth in net interest income has contributed to Discover Financial's top line. Digital transformation efforts drive margins.

Church & Dwight (CHD) Organic Sales Gain on Favorable Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Church & Dwight has been benefiting from the favorable consumer demand for its brands. This has been driving the company's organic sales, which grew 5.2% in the first quarter.

Cost Reduction Drive Aids Autoliv (ALV) Amid High Volatility

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Autoliv's cost reduction drive, which, once fully implemented, is set to result in significant annual cost savings. High call-off volatility remains a concern.

Southwestern's (SWN) Strategic Focus on Appalachia Aids

Southwestern Energy's focus on high-return areas like Appalachia positions it well to meet the growing natural gas demand. However, its high debt-to-capitalization ratio concerns the Zacks analyst.

Strong Execution Services Unit Aids Virtu Financial (VIRT)

The Zacks Analyst believes that product developments and new deals will continue to drive and diversify Virtu Financial's revenues. However, decline in market volatility can affect its profits.

National Vision (EYE) Gains Strategically, Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, National Vision's strategy to boost exam capacity is aided by solid retention and recruitment of optometrists and remote medicine deployment. Yet, high inflation hikes costs.

Expanded Client Base, 5G Footprint to Aid America Movil (AMX)

Per the Zacks Analyst, America Movil's performance is benefiting from an uptick in broadband client base and wireless subscribers. Augmented 5G footprint is an added advantage.

WIX Benefits from Uptake of New AI Products & WIX Studio

Per the Zacks analyst, Wix's performance is benefiting from growing adoption of AI product offerings as well as WIX Studio. Continued strength in Partners' business is an added advantage.

Solid Demand, Pricing Actions Aid Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand across its end-use markets. Cost-reduction initiatives and efforts to preserve liquidity are also driving growth.

Supply Chain Issues, Rising Fuel Price to Hurt Hexcel (HXL)

Per the Zacks analyst, supply chain challenges plaguing the aerospace sector forced Hexcel to lower its 2024 sales outlook. Rising fuel price may hurt demand for the company's products

Werner (WERN) Continues to Grapple With Weak Freight Market

The Zacks analyst believes that as a result of the weakness in the freight market, management gave a bearish 2024 guidance regarding the Truckload Transportation Services segment.

Declining Comps Trend Hurts Papa John's' (PZZA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Papa John's is hurting from dismal comps driven by persistent challenging macroeconomic conditions and a decline in consumer confidence.

