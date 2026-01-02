Top Research Reports for Amazon.com, Palantir & TotalEnergies

Friday, January 2, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE), as well as a micro-cap stock MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon.com’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+4.5% vs. +2.4%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



Management's Q4 2025 guidance projects net sales of $206-$213 billion with operating income between $21-$26 billion, reflecting operational efficiency gains. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+32.3% vs. -6.5%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency. Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition.



With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility. Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors.



Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal. Palantir shares have gained 122.5% in a year, and we have a neutral rating on it in anticipation of a correction.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past six months (+5.9% vs. +1.7%). The company is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. Contributions from multi-energy assets spread across the globe boost its earnings.



TotalEnergies’ free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders’ value. Cost reduction initiatives will boost margins and the company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions.



Yet TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of MIND Technology have gained +11.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s gain of +15.4%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $79.44 million shows improving near-term visibility, with a $9.5 million seismic contract secured in December 2025, highlighting product demand. Recent expansion of its Huntsville facility supports higher-margin throughput and positions the firm for complex project growth.



New capital flexibility via a $25 million ATM offering and $4 million repurchase program enhances strategic agility. MIND benefits from exposure to a resilient global marine seismic market and operates a globally diversified footprint, aiding responsiveness and contract wins.



However, declining revenue and backlog highlight demand volatility, and a growing reliance on aftermarket sales may limit long-term upside. Profitability is pressured by modestly rising operating expenses. Despite this, shares are up 13.7% in the past year, and valuation remains attractive at 1.1X EV/Sales and 7.87X EV/EBITDA, well below peers.



(You can read the full research report on MIND Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) and The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).



Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Modular Sales Tactic and Strong Liquidity Aids Palantir (PLTR)



Expanding LNG and Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



Featured Reports

Analog Devices (ADI) Rides on Traction in BMS Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Analog Devices is gaining from robust traction in the automotive space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions.

Marathon (MPC) to Gain from Investments in Various Refineries

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Petroleum's refinery investments will result in strong financial and operational benefits, but high capital requirement could pressure free cash flow.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Benefits From Strategic Pricing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Kraft Heinz is benefiting from pricing action. In the third quarter,pricing rose 1.0 percentage point year-over-year, driven by gains in each reportable segment.

Cost Cuts to Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO) Amid Weak Volumes

Per the Zacks Analyst, Lincoln Electric's efforts to lower costs will help mitigate the impact of low volumes on its margins.

Growing Revenues, Acquisitions Aid Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Tenet Healthcare's rising top line, driven by higher adjusted admissions and surgeries, will pave the way for growth. Acquisitions enable it to expand its capabilities.

Strong Franchise Demand Aids Mattel (MAT), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Mattel is benefiting from solid demand across core franchises, international momentum and licensing partnerships. However, uncertain macro environment is a concern.

Ironwood (IRWD) Rides on Robust Sales Performance of Linzess

Per the Zacks analyst, Ironwood's sole marketed drug Linzess is witnessing solid uptake owing to prescription demand growth. Studies on its pipeline candidate, apraglutide is also progressing well.

New Upgrades

Cologuard Growth, Strong Solvency Aids Exact Sciences (EXAS)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Exact Sciences' Cologuard momentum, led by rescreens, care gap programs, and better commercial execution. Solid cash reserves relative to debt is another plus.

Gap's (GAP) Brand Strength and Reinvigoration Efforts Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, Gap's growth is fueled by strong performance at Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic. Cost management and brand reinvigoration are driving transformation and market share gains.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) Rides on Dragonfly Uptake Amid Tariff Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Onto Innovation's top-line is gaining from higher demand for the Dragonfly platform. However, tariff pressure is likely to hit its margins in the near term.

New Downgrades

Falling Demand for Paper-Related Products Hurts Xerox (XRX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Xerox is grappling with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products, as traditional means of sending and storing information are replaced with digital media.

High Expenses, Weak Liquidity Hurts Sallie Mae's (SLM) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated non-interest expenses driven by compensation costs will pressure Sallie Mae's margins. A weak liquidity position is an added woe.

Strong Competition an Supply Chain Risks Hurt CONMED's (CNMD) Prospect

Per the Zacks analyst, strong competition in targeted markets from medical device giants raises concern for CONMED's prospects. Meanwhile, any setback in stabilizing supply chain may constrain growth.

