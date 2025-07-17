Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell

Thursday, July 17, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Shell plc (SHEL), as well as two micro-cap stocks Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) and ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Alphabet have gained +2.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +6.1%. The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions.



Alphabet expects capital expenditures in 2025 to be relatively higher than in 2024, aimed at building technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking. Its dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in Search.



Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers. However, increasing litigation issues are a concern. Intensifying competition from Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing is a headwind.



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+51.9% vs. +18.5%). The company reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. Revenues were driven by continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



Shares of Shell have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+14.8% vs. +4.6%). The company, a London-based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. Shell remains a global leader in liquefied natural gas, with its position bolstered by the acquisition of BG Group, to generate consistent earnings by capitalizing on steady demand for this transitional fuel.



Strategic moves like the Equinor JV and Pavilion Energy acquisition also support long-term growth. However, a few red flags keep the outlook in check. Q1 revenue missed expectations by nearly $10 billion and was down 6.6% year over year due to weak chemicals margin. The reserve replacement rate of just 68% continues to lag.



Additionally, delayed earnings impact from new projects, rising interest rate and ongoing pressure from the energy transition will impact the company’s near-term profitability. Hence investors are advised to hold the stock.



Fossil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (+34.2% vs. +6.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $87.74 million is executing a three-pillar turnaround strategy focused on brand revitalization, wholesale optimization, and cost restructuring. Early wins include a 410-bps gross margin expansion in FY24 and 880 bps YoY in Q1 FY25, aided by reduced promotions and product cost improvements.



SG&A fell 11% YoY, with store closures and headcount reductions contributing to $100 million targeted FY25 savings. The company has exited smartwatches to refocus on high-margin traditional watches, now around 80% of sales, supported by a brand refresh and celebrity campaign.



Wholesale realignment prioritizes profitable markets while transitioning smaller ones to a distributor model, enhancing margin flow-through. However, revenues continue to decline across segments, liquidity is strained, and tariffs could pressure margins. Shares trade at deep discounts to peers.



Shares of ImmuCell have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+58% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $58.38 million has expanded First Defense production capacity to support more than $30 million in annual sales, enabling it to meet strong demand and reduce backlog, with first-quarter 2025 sales up 11% year over year.



Tri-Shield adoption grew to 70% of sales volume, boosting market share in calf scours prevention. Gross margin rose to 42% and EBITDA to $2.3 million, reflecting production normalization and fixed-cost leverage. Liquidity improved with $4.6 million in cash, $12.1 million in working capital, and no line of credit draw.



A new bulk powder format launches in H2 2025 to tap underpenetrated markets. Risks include delays and uncertainty in FDA approval and commercialization of Re-Tain, high distributor concentration, and paused in-house fill/finish capacity for Re-Tain. Inflationary pressures and unclear Re-Tain adoption post-approval further cloud the long-term outlook.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Alphabet (GOOGL) Benefits From Cloud & Search Initiatives



Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Shell (SHEL) to Benefit from LNG Demand Growth



Featured Reports

Intel (INTC) Rides on Healthy Demand, Product Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, growing adoption of Intel Xeon 6 and Core Ultra Series 2 processors in the AI data center and AI PC market will likely drive Intel's top line.

Focus on Renewable Energy Aid Constellation Energy (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Constellation Energy gains from expansion of renewable portfolio. Its position as an industry leader in the safe operation of nuclear plants helps it increase its nuclear output

Meritor Acquisition Aids Cummins (CMI) Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, Meritor's acquisition has enhanced Cummins' position as a top provider of integrated powertrain solutions. However, rising Accelera segment's expenses are hurting its margins.

Diverse Clientele Benefits Equifax (EFX) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Equifax's broad client base is highly advantageous as it mitigates weaknesses in any sector by capitalizing on strengths in others. Low liquidity is concerning.

Brinker (EAT) Banks on Expansion Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker's focus on expansion plans, menu adjustments and marketing strategies bode well. However, uncertain macro environment and inflationary pressures are concerns.

Lattice (LSCC) Poised to Benefit from Holistic Growth Model

Per the Zacks analyst, Lattice is likely to benefit from a holistic growth model with solid traction in the Industrial and Automotive end market driven by the increasing adoption of new designs.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Rises on Strong Portfolio and Cost Cuts

Per the Zacks Analyst, strong product sales and promising lab potential support QuidelOrtho's growth, further strengthened by cost savings and margin expansion in the first quarter 2025.

New Upgrades

Acquisitions, Robust AUM Growth to Support BlackRock (BLK)

Per the Zacks analyst, BlackRock's inorganic growth efforts to boost presence in alternatives and private equity assets along with its robust assets under management balance will likely aid revenues.

Increasing Defense Orders Drive Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Per the Zacks analyst, Huntington Ingalls is likely to benefit from increasing defense orders from the Pentagon and US allies.

Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Expands Through E-Commerce

Per the Zacks analyst, Central Garden & Pet's e-commerce remains a key growth driver, with Pet e-commerce making up 27% of sales and Garden seeing strong double-digit online growth.

New Downgrades

Pacira's Heavy Reliance on Exparel & Thin Pipeline Raises Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, PCRX faces mounting pressure as Exparel patent loss in 2024, weak pipeline, and high debt cast doubt on its long-term prospects.

Increasing Cost of Revenues & High Debt Hurt Cimpress (CMPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cimpress is struggling with escalating cost of revenues which in turn, are hurting the company's bottom line. Also, the company's high debt level remains concerning.

Rising Expenses Squeeze Molina Healthcare's (MOH) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing medical care costs and operating expenses are likely to keep pressuring Molina Healthcare's margins.

