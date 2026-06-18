Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Broadcom & Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, June 18, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) and Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Bounce Back, Philly Fed & Jobless Claims Up

Today's Featured Research Reports

Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past two years (+107.7% vs. +103.5%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s AI-driven product cycle is strengthening its Search, Cloud, and subscription businesses. AI features are boosting user engagement, supporting new advertising opportunities, while growing enterprise AI adoption enhances Cloud momentum. Expanding subscription offerings and Waymo’s progress further diversify growth drivers.

Yet challenges include rising capital spending, higher debt levels, intense competition, and ongoing legal risks. Heavy investment requirements may reduce near-term financial flexibility and contribute to fluctuations in free cash flow.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

Broadcom’s shares have underperformed the Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+56.4% vs. +98.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom faces challenges from a high debt burden and limited near-term margin expansion, which may constrain profitability and financial flexibility.

However, its growth remains supported by strong AI semiconductor demand, expanding adoption of custom AI accelerators and networking solutions, and continued benefits from the VMware integration. A broad partner ecosystem and demand for advanced networking products further strengthen its position in large-scale AI deployments.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+55.4% vs. +25.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong momentum in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, supported by key therapies, recent product launches, and improved performance across major businesses. A strengthened pipeline and favorable growth outlook support long-term expansion, while the stock has outperformed its industry.

Key risks include the Stelara patent cliff, Medicare Part D redesign impacts, challenges in the China MedTech market, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding unresolved legal matters.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Franklin Wireless’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (-32.9% vs. +77.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces risks from heavy customer concentration, lack of long-term contracts, governance concerns, related-party transactions, and unresolved legal issues. Limited product differentiation, rising inventories, and slower turnover also increase obsolescence and cash flow risks.

Yet the company benefits from a strong North American presence and deep carrier relationships that support recurring demand. Improved product mix and cost discipline have strengthened profitability, while the Sigbeat venture expands opportunities in telecom modules and IoT.

(You can read the full research report on Franklin Wireless here >>>)

Park Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past two years (+140.3% vs. +74.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a long record of shareholder returns and a strong position in aerospace composites for next-generation aircraft. Its niche focus on complex components supports solid margins, while defense, fleet renewal, emerging market, and space-related opportunities provide diversified growth potential.

However, risks include weakness in certain military programs, customer delays, high composite material costs, customer concentration, and geopolitical uncertainty. These factors could weigh on growth and operating performance.

(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup Inc. (C), Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and CME Group Inc. (CME).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud & Search Initiatives



Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



J&J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Featured Reports

Valero's (VLO) Extensive Refinery Network Aids Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Valero Energy's vast refining network enables it to tap into different markets, supporting diverse customer needs. However, stringent environmental policies pose major risks.

Focused Differentiation Aids Waste Management (WM), Debt High

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiation through capitalization of extensive assets ensures long-term profitable growth for Waste Management. A debt-heavy balance sheet remains a concern.

Improving Clearing and Transaction Fees Aid CME Group (CME)

Per the Zacks analyst, CME is set to grow on higher clearing and transaction fees as market position, diverse derivative product lines and global reach drive volumes. However, escalating expense ails.

Cigna (CI) Aided by Strategic Acquisitions Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, bolt-on acquisition opportunities will keep enhancing Cigna's capabilities, leading to top-line growth. However, high operating costs continue to weigh on margins.

Focus on Core Operations Aid Citigroup (C), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Citigroup focus on core operations through streamlining business internationally will aid its financials. Yet, rising costs remain a concern.

Development, Prudent Buyouts Aid Prologis (PLD), Amid Elevated Rates

Per the Zacks Analyst, Prologis is set to gain from prudent buyouts and development activities. Focusing on the data center to capitalize on the trend is an add-on. However, high interest rates ail.

Edwards (EW) Banks on TMTT Strength, Macro Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Edwards Lifesciences seeing continued global adoption of PASCAL, EVOQUE and SAPIEN M3 systems within its TMTT arm. Macroeconomic issues can hurt the bottom line.

New Upgrades

Robust Connected Devices Unit to Aid Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Per the Zacks analyst, Axon Enterprise's Connected Devices segment is driven by robust demand for TASER devices and higher cartridge revenue. Also, accretive acquisitions bode well for it.

FEMSA (FMX) Boosts Digital Growth With Spin & OXXO Premia

Per the Zacks analyst, FEMSA is fast-tracking digital growth via Spin and OXXO Premia, boosting engagement, loyalty, and fintech reach, positioning it to unlock new revenue streams across retail.

Planned Investments, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's investments to strengthen infrastructure and strong contribution from Permian Basin operation will drive its performance over the long run.

New Downgrades

Akamai (AKAM) Plagued by Weak Demand, Customer Concentration

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in its Delivery business due to pricing dynamics and changing traffic patterns will likely impact Akamai's top line. Customer concentration risk remains a concern.

Weak Residential Market & High Costs Hurt UFP Industries (UFPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries is hurting from the ongoing housing market softness due to high mortgage rates and macro risks. Also, increasing costs add to the existing headwinds.

Yield Pressure & Macro Woes Hurt Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Norwegian Cruise faces yield pressure as deployment and execution stay misaligned and bookings lag. Also, soft Europe demand, Middle East disruptions and high fuel costs ail.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

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Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

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Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.